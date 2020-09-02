By Lefteris Charalampopoulos

A great danger exists in the entire world that the “lockdown generation” may turn into a “lost generation”.

The data in Greece and all over the world indicate that the youth are bearing the brunt of the situation.

That is apparent in data showing a global hike in youth unemployment, an increase in lay-offs, aside from already existing elastic labour relations.

One must not forget that for years things have been very tough on the youth.

In the bailout memorandums period Greek youth were confronted with huge unemployment and that resulted in a massive brain drain.

That is why one must be cautious in speaking about labour and youth unemployment. One need not resort to stereotypes as our young people do not lack knowledge, skills, or qualifications and they are prepared to work hard. Indeed, they know how to prepare a proper CV.

It is wrong-headed to lay the blame for youth unemployment on the younger generation. One cannot say that they are incapable of “selling themselves” the right way.

The youth cannot find jobs because we are in the midst of a major crisis with a double-digit recessionary rate and because sectors that were the engine of the economy like tourism are experiencing an enormous crisis.

If we truly care about youth employment we must analyse the problem and take the appropriate measures.

Obviously the state must help out because without a growth plan, organised investments and incentives, and support for education and infrastructure, one cannot create new jobs for the youth.

We must view this as a national challenge. The youth is the future of this country and we cannot permit the development of a “lost generation”.