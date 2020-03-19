Ο επικεφαλής διαπραγματευτής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ενωσης για το Brexit Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ προσβλήθηκε από τον κοροναϊό.

«Θα ήθελα να σας πληροφορήσω ότι διαγνώσθηκα θετικός για COVID-19. Είμαι καλά και σε καλή διάθεση. Ακολουθώ τις αναγκαίες οδηγίες, όπως και η ομάδα μου», έγραψε στο Twitter.

