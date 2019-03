View this post on Instagram

MAMAN, WHEN I LOST MY MOTHER, MORE THAN 10 YEARS AGO I DECIDED TO LAUNCH MY BRAND WITH HER NAME : JACQUEMUS. TO SPEAK ABOUT HER, AND WOMEN WHO INSPIRED ME. SHE GAVE ME FORCE AND A BIG SMILE. THANK YOU FOREVER. THANK YOU MAKE ME THINK DREAMS WERE POSSIBLE. AMOUR SIMON