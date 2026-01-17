Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Retail stores in Greece will be open on Sunday, Jan. 19, as part of the winter sales period, with a second open Sunday scheduled for Jan. 25. The extended hours aim to give shoppers greater access to seasonal discounts that traditionally attract strong consumer interest.

Market data show that nearly six in ten consumers make purchases during the winter sales, primarily to meet personal and family needs. Demand is led by clothing and footwear, followed by technology products and household goods.

The winter sales will run through Friday, Feb. 27, with participation remaining optional for retailers. However, stores that choose to take part must clearly display signage indicating that sales or special offers are underway. Each discounted product must show both the original price and the reduced price. Retailers are also allowed to advertise the percentage discount, provided pricing information is transparent.

If discounts apply to more than 60% of a store’s merchandise, the percentage reduction must be clearly stated in shop windows and all promotional materials. Where different discount rates apply across product categories, retailers are required to indicate the full range (for example, “from 20% to 50%”). Otherwise, promotions must specify that discounts apply to selected items only.

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two. During sales periods, all intermediate prices must be shown crossed out, with the final reduced price prominently highlighted.

Authorities warn that misleading or inaccurate discount claims may result in fines of up to 2% of a retailer’s annual turnover, with a minimum penalty of 20,000 euros. Repeat violations within five years can raise the fine to as much as 4% of annual revenue.