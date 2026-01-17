Σάββατο 17 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 10:09

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Spotlight

Retail stores in Greece will be open on Sunday, Jan. 19, as part of the winter sales period, with a second open Sunday scheduled for Jan. 25. The extended hours aim to give shoppers greater access to seasonal discounts that traditionally attract strong consumer interest.

Market data show that nearly six in ten consumers make purchases during the winter sales, primarily to meet personal and family needs. Demand is led by clothing and footwear, followed by technology products and household goods.

The winter sales will run through Friday, Feb. 27, with participation remaining optional for retailers. However, stores that choose to take part must clearly display signage indicating that sales or special offers are underway. Each discounted product must show both the original price and the reduced price. Retailers are also allowed to advertise the percentage discount, provided pricing information is transparent.

If discounts apply to more than 60% of a store’s merchandise, the percentage reduction must be clearly stated in shop windows and all promotional materials. Where different discount rates apply across product categories, retailers are required to indicate the full range (for example, “from 20% to 50%”). Otherwise, promotions must specify that discounts apply to selected items only.

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two. During sales periods, all intermediate prices must be shown crossed out, with the final reduced price prominently highlighted.

Authorities warn that misleading or inaccurate discount claims may result in fines of up to 2% of a retailer’s annual turnover, with a minimum penalty of 20,000 euros. Repeat violations within five years can raise the fine to as much as 4% of annual revenue.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
Τράπεζες
Μερίσματα: Ο μεγάλος στόχος για το 2026 – Τι ετοιμάζουν οι τράπεζες 

Μερίσματα: Ο μεγάλος στόχος για το 2026 – Τι ετοιμάζουν οι τράπεζες 

Ακίνητα
Στεγαστική κρίση: Τα μέτρα που θα μειώσουν τιμές και ενοίκια

Στεγαστική κρίση: Τα μέτρα που θα μειώσουν τιμές και ενοίκια

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
«Δε μας επιτρέπεται να γερνάμε» – Το μοντέλο των 80s, Κιμ Αλέξις, μιλάει στα 64 της για την «καταπίεση της ομορφιάς»
Χρόνος 17.01.26

«Δε μας επιτρέπεται να γερνάμε» - Το μοντέλο των 80s, Κιμ Αλέξις, μιλάει στα 64 της για την «καταπίεση της ομορφιάς»

Η Κιμ Αλέξις, από τη Νέα Υόρκη, ήταν τακτική παρουσία στο εξώφυλλο του Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue στη δεκαετία του 1980. Φωτογραφήθηκε επίσης για τα περιοδικά Vogue και Cosmopolitan, καθώς περπατούσε στις πασαρέλες για τους Gucci και Ralph Lauren.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ηχητικές παρωπίδες στο γραφείο: Να φοράει κανείς ακουστικά στη δουλειά ή να μη φοράει;
Εργασιακό πρωτόκολο 17.01.26

Ηχητικές παρωπίδες στο γραφείο: Να φοράει κανείς ακουστικά στη δουλειά ή να μη φοράει;

«Είμαι Gen Z και φοράω ακουστικά στη δουλειά. Το αφεντικό μου λέει ότι είναι αντικοινωνικό. Τι να κάνω;». Αντίστοιχες ερωτήσεις αφθονούν σε διαδικτυακά φόρα. Η απάντηση δεν είναι αυτονόητη.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Κρήτη: Εξαφάνιση 33χρονου γιατρού – Η νέα πληροφορία που αλλάζει την πορεία των ερευνών
Κρήτη 17.01.26

Εξαφάνιση 33χρονου γιατρού - Η νέα πληροφορία που αλλάζει την πορεία των ερευνών

Σε νέο σημείο στρέφονται οι αναζητήσεις για τον Αλέξη Τσικόπουλο - Η φωτογραφία που δημιουργήθηκε με βοήθεια της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης και παρουσιάζει το πως – πιθανότατα – να είναι ο 33χρονος σήμερα.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Ο Τραμπ ανακοίνωσε το ΔΣ του «Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης» – Μπλερ, Ρούμπιο και δισεκατομμυριούχοι στη λίστα
Χωρίς Παλαιστίνιους 17.01.26

Μπλερ, Ρούμπιο και δισεκατομμυριούχοι για να κάνουν κουμάντο στη Γάζα - Τα μέλη που διάλεξε ο Τραμπ για το «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης»

Το ΔΣ που ανακοίνωσε ο Τραμπ δεν περιέχει ούτε έναν Παλαιστίνιο - Αμερικανοί πολιτικοί, δισεκατομμυριούχοι με επαφές με το Ισραήλ και ο Τόνι Μπλερ είναι οι εκλεκτοί για να κάνουν κουμάντο στη Γάζα

Σύνταξη
«Έπρεπε να γίνουν όλα αυτά για να ασχοληθεί η κυβέρνηση»: Με υπομνήματα και προτάσεις οι αγρότες στον Μητσοτάκη
«Ειλικρινής διάλογος» 17.01.26

«Έπρεπε να γίνουν όλα αυτά για να ασχοληθεί η κυβέρνηση»: Με υπομνήματα και προτάσεις οι αγρότες στον Μητσοτάκη

Οι αγρότες εκφράζουν δυσαρέσκεια για την ανεπαρκή ανταπόκριση της κυβέρνησης στα προβλήματά τους, υποστηρίζοντας ότι χρειάστηκαν κινητοποιήσεις για να ανοίξει ο διάλογος, ενώ κριτικάρουν τις προτεινόμενες λύσεις ως αναποτελεσματικές

Σύνταξη
Πέθανε ο πρώην υπουργός και αντιναύαρχος του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού Αλέξανδρος Παπαδόγγονας
Σε ηλικία 95 ετών 17.01.26 Upd: 09:37

Πέθανε ο πρώην υπουργός και αντιναύαρχος του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού Αλέξανδρος Παπαδόγγονας

Ο Αλέξανδρος Παπαδόγγονας το τελευταίο διάστημα νοσηλευόταν στο Ναυτικό Νοσοκομείο Αθηνών. «Ήταν κάτι πολύ περισσότερο από επιφανές στέλεχος της Παράταξής μας», τονίζει η ΝΔ

Σύνταξη
Παλλήνη: Χειροπέδες σε 43χρονο που έτρεχε με 191 χλμ/ώρα στην Περιφερειακή Υμηττού
Στην Παλλήνη 17.01.26

Χειροπέδες σε 43χρονο που έτρεχε με 191 χλμ/ώρα στην Περιφερειακή Υμηττού

Ο οδηγός εντοπίστηκε από το radar της Τροχαίας να κινείται με υπερβολική ταχύτητα - σχεδόν τριπλάσια του ανώτατου επιτρεπόμενου ορίου - στην Περιφερειακή Υμηττού, στο ύψος της Παλλήνης

Σύνταξη
Με ρωγμές το σύστημα ελέγχου για το ελαιόλαδο – Αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία (γραφήματα)
Σοβαρά κενά 17.01.26

Με ρωγμές το σύστημα ελέγχου για το ελαιόλαδο – Αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία (γραφήματα)

Το ελαιόλαδο είναι εμβληματικό προϊόν για την ΕΕ, η οποία είναι ο μεγαλύτερος παραγωγός (61% της παγκόσμιας αγοράς), εξαγωγέας (6%) και καταναλωτής (45%) παγκοσμίως

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Ανθή Γεωργίου
ΠΑΣΟΚ: «Καρφιά» για τις δημοσκοπήσεις, επιμονή στη διεύρυνση και «αναχώματα» απέναντι σε Τσίπρα και Καρυστιανού
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 17.01.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: «Καρφιά» για τις δημοσκοπήσεις, επιμονή στη διεύρυνση και «αναχώματα» απέναντι σε Τσίπρα και Καρυστιανού

Τη στάση του απέναντι στις νέες πολιτικές συνθήκες που διαμορφώνονται, με φόντο την αυξημένη ρευστότητα στο πολιτικό σκηνικό, επαναπροσδιορίζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ, επιμένοντας στη διεύρυνση και στη στρατηγική της μετωπικής σύγκρουσης με τη Νέα Δημοκρατία. Πώς σχεδιάζει να απαντήσει η Χαριλάου Τρικούπη στη δημοσκοπική πίεση

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Η πρόβλεψη του Κομπανί για τον Χάρι Κέιν «επειδή είναι ξεχωριστός παίκτης»
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.01.26

Η πρόβλεψη του Κομπανί για τον Χάρι Κέιν «επειδή είναι ξεχωριστός παίκτης»

Ο τεχνικός της Μπάγερν Μονάχου «ακτινογράφησε» ότι ο Χάρι Κέιν θέλει τίτλους περισσότερο από το να σπάει ρεκόρ και τον συνέκρινε με τους Τόνι Κρόος και Κέβιν Ντε Μπρόινε

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
«Τρέλα» η μεταφορά της Ταπισερί της Μπαγιέ για τον Ντέιβιντ Χόκνεϊ
«Είναι ανεκτίμητη» 17.01.26

«Τρέλα» η μεταφορά της Ταπισερί της Μπαγιέ για τον Ντέιβιντ Χόκνεϊ

Ο Ντέιβιντ Χόκνεϊ καταγγέλλει ως «τρέλα» τη μεταφορά της Ταπισερί της Μπαγιέ στο Βρετανικό Μουσείο, προειδοποιώντας ότι το εύθραυστο έργο τίθεται σε πραγματικό κίνδυνο

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

