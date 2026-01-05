Δευτέρα 05 Ιανουαρίου 2026
05.01.2026
Ακυρώνονται ακτοπλοϊκά δρομολόγια στο Ιόνιο λόγω κακοκαιρίας
Airport Blackout Raises Concerns Over Airspace Safety in Greece
English edition 05 Ιανουαρίου 2026

Airport Blackout Raises Concerns Over Airspace Safety in Greece

A prolonged communication failure in Greek airspace halted flights for hours, prompting investigations into technical faults, possible interference, and the resilience of ageing aviation systems

A major disruption to air traffic across Greece has raised serious questions about aviation safety and the reliability of telecommunications infrastructure, after a prolonged blackout affected the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR), causing widespread delays and disruption at airports nationwide.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., communication between air traffic controllers and pilots via radio frequencies was lost, forcing authorities to impose a “zero rate” on flights for safety reasons. This measure, which drastically limits air traffic, remained in place for more than five hours—an unprecedented duration by Greek standards, according to aviation experts. Thousands of passengers were affected as flights were delayed or cancelled.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Konstantinos Iatridis described the incident as a phenomenon that covered the entire FIR for an extended period. Speaking on Greek television, he said that early assessments pointed to possible external interference, noting that a strong “buzzing” sound was recorded across frequencies rather than simple static. The intensity of the disturbance led to the deployment of a special aircraft tasked with identifying the source of the interference.

The official explanation later shifted, with authorities attributing the disruption to technical malfunctions in national telecommunications infrastructure. This raised further concerns about whether adequate backup systems were available and why they were not activated sooner. According to Iatridis, a failure of both primary and reserve systems would indicate deeper issues, including outdated equipment and insufficient modernization.

During the initial phase, intelligence and cybersecurity authorities were also alerted, as the possibility of deliberate external interference was seriously examined. The question of how an entire FIR could be effectively “blinded” remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, Konstantinos Kanderakis, head of the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Engineers’ association, ruled out a fault in a single antenna. He argued that the problem stemmed from an overloaded electromagnetic environment, with excessive noise caused by multiple transmitters and frequencies operating simultaneously. While acknowledging that the systems in use are old, he maintained that they withstood the strain and that the cause was external rather than a direct equipment failure.

Source: tovima.com

Chevron: Τέλος Ιανουαρίου οι υπογραφές για τις συμβάσεις έρευνας σε Κρήτη και Πελοπόννησο

Chevron: Τέλος Ιανουαρίου οι υπογραφές για τις συμβάσεις έρευνας σε Κρήτη και Πελοπόννησο

UniCredit: Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης στην Alpha Bank – Στο 29,8% η συμμετοχή της

UniCredit: Ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης στην Alpha Bank – Στο 29,8% η συμμετοχή της

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Το «παλάτι» των 30 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ στο οποίο θα ζήσει ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο όταν αποσυρθεί
05.01.26

Το «παλάτι» των 30 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ στο οποίο θα ζήσει ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο όταν αποσυρθεί

Σε ένα μέγαρο κόστους 30 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ που βρίσκεται σε προάστιο 48 χιλιόμετρα έξω από τη Λισαβόνας πρόκειται να μείνει ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο και η οικογένειά του όταν ο Πορτογάλος σταρ αποσυρθεί από το ποδόσφαιρο.

Οι πιο καλοντυμένοι στα Critics Choice Awards – Νίκησε η κοψότητα και η άνεση
05.01.26

Οι πιο καλοντυμένοι στα Critics Choice Awards – Νίκησε η κοψότητα και η άνεση

Στο μαύρο χαλί των Critics Choice Awards περισσότεροι από ένας σταρ απέδειξαν ότι αυτή η βραδιά απαιτεί μια γρήγορη επιστροφή στο γκλάμουρ από τις διακοπές, εξ ου και η πληθώρα κομψών φορέματα και μοντέρνων σμόκιν.

ΝΔ: Η ακροδεξία στη βιτρίνα, οι φιλελεύθεροι στο περιθώριο
05.01.26

ΝΔ: Η ακροδεξία στη βιτρίνα, οι φιλελεύθεροι στο περιθώριο

Το ερώτημα δεν είναι γιατί άδραξαν την ευκαιρία οι εκ του ΛΑΟΣ προερχόμενοι να τοποθετηθούν με αυτούς τους όρους για τη Βενεζουέλα. Το ερώτημα είναι γιατί δεν έχουν εκφραστεί διαφωνίες.

Ολυμπιακός: Νέος τεχνικός διευθυντής των τμημάτων χάντμπολ ο Κώστας Τσιλιμπάρης
05.01.26

Ολυμπιακός: Νέος τεχνικός διευθυντής των τμημάτων χάντμπολ ο Κώστας Τσιλιμπάρης

Ο Ολυμπιακός γνωστοποίησε την έναρξη της συνεργασίας του με τον Κώστα Τσιλιμπάρη, ο οποίος αναλαμβάνει τεχνικός διευθυντής των τμημάτων χάντμπολ των ερυθρόλευκων.

Ο Tuna King ξαναχτυπά: Γαλαζόπτερος τόνος 243 κιλών δημοπρατήθηκε για 2.790.000 ευρώ
05.01.26

Ο Tuna King ξαναχτυπά: Γαλαζόπτερος τόνος 243 κιλών δημοπρατήθηκε για 2.790.000 ευρώ

Η πρώτη δημοπρασία του 2026 στην ιχθυαγορά Τογιόσου του Τόκιο έσπασε ρεκόρ καθώς ένας γαλαζόπτερος τόνος 243 κιλών πωλήθηκε έναντι του αστρονομικού ποσού των 510.3 εκατομμυρίων γιεν

ΣΑΗΕ: Από το «δεν είναι ώρα να συζητήσουμε για τη νομιμότητα» στον «πλήρη σεβασμό του Διεθνούς Δικαίου»
05.01.26

Από το «δεν είναι ώρα να συζητήσουμε για τη νομιμότητα» στον «πλήρη σεβασμό του Διεθνούς Δικαίου»

Σε παρερμηνεία αποδίδουν κυβερνητικές πηγές τον σάλο που προκάλεσε η κυνική δήλωση Μητσοτάκη για την επιδρομή Τραμπ στη Βενεζουέλα. Η δήλωση της Ελλάδας στο Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΣΑΗΕ) σχετικά με την κατάσταση αποτελεί την «καλύτερη απάντηση», σύμφωνα με τις ίδιες πηγές.

Αλιβέρι: Τροχαίο με σφοδρή σύγκρουση δύο ΙΧ – Απεγκλωβίστηκε τραυματισμένη μία γυναίκα
05.01.26

Αλιβέρι: Τροχαίο με σφοδρή σύγκρουση δύο ΙΧ – Απεγκλωβίστηκε τραυματισμένη μία γυναίκα

Στο σημείο έφτασαν άμεσα άνδρες της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας, καθώς και εθελοντες της ΕΣΔΔΕ οι οποίοι προχώρησαν σε επιχείρηση απεγκλωβισμού με τη χρήση διασωστικών εργαλείων

«Η πατρίδα είναι σε καλά χέρια, μπαμπά», λέει συγκινημένος ο γιος του Μαδούρο
05.01.26

«Η πατρίδα είναι σε καλά χέρια, μπαμπά», λέει συγκινημένος ο γιος του Μαδούρο

Ο γιος του ηγέτη της Βενεζουέλας, ο επανεκλεγείς βουλευτής Νικολάς Μαδούρο Γκέρα -ο αποκαλούμενος Νικολασίτο (δηλ. μικρός Νικολάς)- εξέφρασε την υποστήριξή του στην προσωρινή πρόεδρο της Βενεζουέλας

Μία Ευρώπη αμήχανη μπροστά στη νέα τάξη πραγμάτων – Με τον Τραμπ, με την Βενεζουέλα ή με το Διεθνές Δίκαιο;
05.01.26

Μία Ευρώπη αμήχανη μπροστά στη νέα τάξη πραγμάτων – Με τον Τραμπ, με την Βενεζουέλα ή με το Διεθνές Δίκαιο;

Οι ηγέτες προσπαθούν να επικεντρωθούν στο τι θα ακολουθήσει στη Βενεζουέλα, καθώς η υποστήριξη για την απομάκρυνση του Μαδούρο συνδυάζεται δύσκολα με την εκδήλωση υποστήριξης προς το διεθνές δίκαιο

«Πρόταση ύψους 150 εκατ. ευρώ ετοιμάζει η Τσέλσι για τον Βινίσιους», λέει ο Guardian
05.01.26

«Η Τσέλσι ετοιμάζει ηγεμονική πρόταση για τον Βινίσιους»

Σύμφωνα με όσα αποκαλύπτει ο Guardian, οι «μπλε» του Λονδίνου, το καλοκαίρι είναι πιθανό να κινηθούν για την απόκτηση του Βινίσιους, καταθέτοντας πρόταση που θα μπορούσε να φτάσει τα 150 εκατ. ευρώ.

Μαδούρο: «Είμαι αθώος, σκοπός των ΗΠΑ είναι ο έλεγχος των πλουτοπαραγωγικών πηγών της Βενεζουέλας»
05.01.26

Μαδούρο: «Είμαι αθώος, σκοπός των ΗΠΑ είναι ο έλεγχος των πλουτοπαραγωγικών πηγών της Βενεζουέλας»

Ο Μαδούρο χαρακτήρισε τον εαυτό του πολιτικό όμηρο και όχι κατηγορούμενο, υποστηρίζοντας ότι η μεταφορά του από το Καράκας στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες δεν ήταν νομική διαδικασία αλλά μια βίαιη απαγωγή

Μπλόκα: Με «το όπλο παρά πόδα» οι αγρότες – Στην κυβέρνηση η «καυτή πατάτα»
05.01.26

Με «το όπλο παρά πόδα» οι αγρότες - Στην κυβέρνηση η «καυτή πατάτα»

Στάση αναμονής από τους αγρότες. Ζυγίζουν τις επόμενες κινήσεις τους, κόντρα στην κυβερνητική αδιαλλαξία και τις απειλές. Τι λένε αγροτοσυνδικαλιστές στον in πριν τις κρίσιμες ανακοινώσεις του Μαξίμου.

Σέρρες: Από την πρώτη ημέρα της εξαφάνισής του ήταν νεκρός ο πυροσβέστης – Τι έδειξε η ιατροδικαστική εξέταση
05.01.26

Σέρρες: Από την πρώτη ημέρα της εξαφάνισής του ήταν νεκρός ο πυροσβέστης – Τι έδειξε η ιατροδικαστική εξέταση

Η κηδεία του 45χρονου πυροσβέστη θα γίνει αύριο το μεσημέρι - Έκκληση της οικογένειας μέσω δικηγόρου να σταματήσουν οι ανυπόστατοι ισχυρισμοί και οι εικασίες για τα αίτια θανάτου

Ναύπακτος: Θρίλερ με τα δύο νεκρά αδέρφια – Τι λέει η οικιακή βοηθός που εμφανίζεται μοναδική κληρονόμος
05.01.26

Ναύπακτος: Θρίλερ με τα δύο νεκρά αδέρφια – Τι λέει η οικιακή βοηθός που εμφανίζεται μοναδική κληρονόμος

Τον Φεβρουάριο του 2024 η 89χρονη και ο 84χρονο αδερφός της έχασαν τη ζωή τους μετά από φωτιά που εκδηλώθηκε στο σπίτι τους στη Ναύπακτο - Δύο χρόνια μετά οι Αρχές εξετάζουν το ενδεχόμενο εγκληματικής ενέργειας

Παναθηναϊκός: Παντελίδης κι επίσημα μέχρι το 2029 (vid)
05.01.26

Παντελίδης κι επίσημα στον Παναθηναϊκό - «Δικαίωση της δουλειάς μου»

Ο Παναθηναϊκός ανακοίνωσε επίσημα την απόκτηση του Παύλου Παντελίδη έως το 2029 - Τα βίντεο με τα οποία η πράσινη ΠΑΕ υποδέχθηκε τον 23χρονο επιθετικό - Τι είπε στην πρώτη του συνέντευξη ως πράσινος.

Και μετά την Βενεζουέλα, τί;
05.01.26

Και μετά την Βενεζουέλα, τί;

Οι δημόσιες δηλώσεις του Προέδρου Τραμπ για τη Βενεζουέλα καταδεικνύουν την πλήρη αδιαφορία του για τους κανόνες δικαίου.

Ο Μίκι Ρουρκ ξεκίνησε έρανο για να πληρώσει 60.000 δολάρια ενοίκιο μετά από απειλή έξωσης
05.01.26

Ο Μίκι Ρουρκ ξεκίνησε έρανο για να πληρώσει 60.000 δολάρια ενοίκιο μετά από απειλή έξωσης

Ο 73χρονος υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ ηθοποιός έλαβε ειδοποίηση έξωσης τον Δεκέμβριο. «Ο Μίκι Ρουρκ περνάει μια πολύ δύσκολη περίοδο αυτή τη στιγμή και είναι απίστευτα συγκινητικό να βλέπεις πόσοι άνθρωποι νοιάζονται για αυτόν και θέλουν να τον βοηθήσουν» δήλωσε μια φίλη του.

