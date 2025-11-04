Τρίτη 04 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Αποκλειστικό:
03.11.2025 | 14:11
Το in στο σπίτι της Ευαγγελίας Φραγκιαδάκη που σκοτώθηκε στο μακελειό στα Βορίζια
Foreign Investor Interest in Greece’s Golden Visa Fades
English edition 04 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 20:58

Foreign Investor Interest in Greece’s Golden Visa Fades

Stricter investment thresholds and shifting real estate trends appear to be cooling foreign demand for Greece’s once-booming golden visa program

Interest in Greece’s Golden Visa program appears to be waning, with new applications dropping sharply in September following major changes to investment rules. According to data from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, just 392 new applications were filed during the month, significantly fewer than the 780 filed in September 2024. The 49.7% year-on-year decline is the steepest recorded so far this year.

Overall, 5,747 applications were submitted between January and September, compared with 6,108 during the same period last year. While the program continues to attract foreign investors, its momentum seems to be slowing after years of record growth fueled by real estate demand in Athens and on the islands.

Chinese investors still lead by a wide margin, holding 8,792 active residence permits and underscoring Greece’s role as a key entry point to Europe. They are followed by applicants from Turkey (2,698), Lebanon (930), and the United Kingdom (737). There remains measurable interest from the United States, Israel, Iran, and Egypt, where investors view Greece as a stable and accessible investment destination.

The downturn coincides with a significant policy shift that took effect on September 1, which doubled the minimum property investment to €800,000 in Athens, Thessaloniki, and on larger islands (with a minimum permanent population of over 3.100 people), and to €400,000 elsewhere. The previous threshold was €250,000.

Even with the drop in new applications, certain regions continue to benefit. Athens’ southern suburbs -the so-called Athenian riviera- remain a magnet for foreign buyers, while areas such as Crete, Paros, Nafplio, and Patras are drawing attention for vacation homes and secondary residences. The overall cooling trend, however, suggests that Greece’s Golden Visa boom may finally be entering a new, more selective phase.

Source: tovima.com

Business
AKTOR: Επεκτείνεται στο LNG – Deal με ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

AKTOR: Επεκτείνεται στο LNG – Deal με ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας

Ενέργεια
Ενεργειακό κόστος: Πυρά βιομηχάνων για ενέργεια και παραγωγή

Ενεργειακό κόστος: Πυρά βιομηχάνων για ενέργεια και παραγωγή

English edition
2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece
English edition 03.11.25

2026 Vehicle Taxes Posted on myCAR Portal in Greece

Greek vehicle owners can access 2026 circulation taxes on the myCAR portal and pay by December 31, 2025. Late payments incur escalating fines, while electric and low-emission vehicles may be exempt from fees

Σύνταξη
Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6
English edition 02.11.25

Student Councils Call for Nat’l Protest on Nov. 6

Students and university groups plan a nationwide demonstration on November 6, protesting staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and education reforms that they claim will increase academic pressure and reduce access to free public education

Σύνταξη
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
English edition 01.11.25

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Σύνταξη
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
«Αν είναι όνειρο, ας μην ξυπνήσω»: Ο υπνωτιστής σύντροφος της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον αποθεώνει τον έρωτα τους
«Αβίαστο» 04.11.25

«Αν είναι όνειρο, ας μην ξυπνήσω»: Ο υπνωτιστής σύντροφος της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον αποθεώνει τον έρωτα τους

Δύο μόλις ημέρες αφότου η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον επιβεβαίωσε τη σχέση της, ο συγγραφέας και υπνωτιστής σύντροφος της Τζιμ Κέρτις εξυμνεί το δεσμό τους στο Instagram

Σύνταξη
Βορίζια: Κλειστά στόματα από τα τρία αδέρφια που παραδόθηκαν – Το θρίλερ μέχρι τη σύλληψή τους
Ελλάδα 04.11.25

Βορίζια: Κλειστά στόματα από τα τρία αδέρφια που παραδόθηκαν – Το θρίλερ μέχρι τη σύλληψή τους

Μετά την παράδοσή τους στον αρχηγό του FBI, όπως αποκάλυψε το in, τα τρία αδέρφια Φραγκιαδάκη για λόγους ασφαλείας αύριο δεν θα οδηγηθούν στο δικαστικό μέγαρο αλλά εισαγγελέας και ανακριτής θα μεταβούν στην Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση Ηρακλείου για να τους απαγγείλουν κατηγορίες και να δοθεί προθεσμία να απολογηθούν

Σύνταξη
Απαγορευτικό της Κομισιόν για την Τουρκία: Αμφισβητεί κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα Ελλάδας και Κύπρου, απειλεί με casus belli
Ελλάδα - Κύπρος 04.11.25

Απαγορευτικό της Κομισιόν για την Τουρκία: Αμφισβητεί κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα Ελλάδας και Κύπρου, απειλεί με casus belli

Οι σχέσεις της Τουρκίας με την Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο, τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα στην Τουρκία και κυρίως έναντι των πολιτικών αντιπάλων του Ερντογάν, αποτελούν τα εμπόδια στην ένταξη της Τουρκίας στην ΕΕ

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Μετά από περισσότερα από 3 χρόνια, αποφυλακίστηκαν δύο Γάλλοι πολίτες που κατηγορούνταν για κατασκοπεία
1.277 ημέρες 04.11.25

Ιράν: Μετά από περισσότερα από 3 χρόνια, αποφυλακίστηκαν δύο Γάλλοι πολίτες που κατηγορούνταν για κατασκοπεία

Μετά από περισσότερα από τρία χρόνια κράτησης, το Ιράν απελευθέρωσε το γαλλικό ζευγάρι Σεσίλ Κόλερ και Ζακ Παρί, που είχαν καταδικαστεί για κατασκοπεία

Σύνταξη
Σκάνδαλα, πολυτέλεια και αμύθητη περιουσία των €41.3 δισ. – Πέθανε ο πιο πλούσιος Βρετανός Γκόπιτσαντ Χιντούτζα
Μεγιστάνας 04.11.25

Σκάνδαλα, πολυτέλεια και αμύθητη περιουσία των €41.3 δισ. – Πέθανε ο πιο πλούσιος Βρετανός Γκόπιτσαντ Χιντούτζα

Ο Γκόπιτσαντ «Τζι-Πι» Χιντούτζα, ο πιο πλούσιος Βρετανός που μαζί με τον αδελφό του έχτισε μια επιχειρηματική αυτοκρατορία με πάνω από 150.000 υπαλλήλους, πέθανε σε ηλικία 85 ετών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ο Σαλμάν Ρουσντί λέει ότι είναι έκπληκτος που δεν έχει συμπτώματα PTSD μετά την επίθεση του 2022
«Σκληρός τύπος» 04.11.25

Ο Σαλμάν Ρουσντί λέει ότι είναι έκπληκτος που δεν έχει συμπτώματα PTSD μετά την επίθεση του 2022

Σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή του, ο Σαλμάν Ρουσντί μίλησε για τη νέα του συλλογή διηγημάτων με τίτλο «The Eleventh Hour», ενώ αναφέρθηκε και στην δολοφονική επίθεση που δέχτηκε το 2022 στη Νέα Υόρκη.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
LIVE: Τότεναμ – Κοπεγχάγη
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Τότεναμ – Κοπεγχάγη

LIVE: Τότεναμ – Κοπεγχάγη. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τότεναμ – Κοπεγχάγη για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 7.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Μπάγερν Μονάχου
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Μπάγερν Μονάχου

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Μπάγερν Μονάχου. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παρί – Μπάγερν για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Cosmote Sport 5.

Σύνταξη
Νιγηρία: Τρεις άνδρες των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας και 19 μέλη συμμορίας σκοτώθηκαν σε ένοπλες συγκρούσεις
Κόσμος 04.11.25

Νιγηρία: Τρεις άνδρες των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας και 19 μέλη συμμορίας σκοτώθηκαν σε ένοπλες συγκρούσεις

Η βόρεια Νιγηρία συνεχίζει να πλήττεται από βία, καθώς οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις συγκρούονται με συμμορίες και τζιχαντιστές σε μια προσπάθεια αποκατάστασης της ασφάλειας στην ταραγμένη περιοχή

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας

LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γιουβέντους – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 6.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Ουνιόν Σεν-Ζιλουάζ
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Ουνιόν Σεν-Ζιλουάζ

LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Ουνιόν Σεν-Ζιλουάζ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Ουνιόν Σεν-Ζιλουάζ για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 8.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά Cosmote 3.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπόντο Γκλιμτ – Μονακό
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Μπόντο Γκλιμτ – Μονακό

LIVE: Μπόντο/Γκλιμτ – Μονακό. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπόντο/Γκλιμτ – Μονακό για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 9.

Σύνταξη
Γερουλάνος για Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Η κυβέρνηση όμηρος της αδιαφάνειας, μέχρι να φύγει
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.11.25

Γερουλάνος για Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Η κυβέρνηση όμηρος της αδιαφάνειας, μέχρι να φύγει

«Η κυβέρνηση και πάλι επιμένει στην αδιαφάνεια. Και αναρωτιέμαι πραγματικά, δεν καταλαβαίνουν τίποτα; Όλο τα ίδια και τα ίδια;», διερωτήθηκε ο κοινοβουλευτικός εκπρόσωπος του ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΚΙΝΑΛ, Παύλος Γερουλάνος

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Αϊντχόφεν
Champions League 04.11.25

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Αϊντχόφεν

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Αϊντχόφεν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Αϊντχόφεν για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από Cosmote Sport 2.

Σύνταξη
Μαζικό χάος στις αερομεταφορές προβλέπει ο υπουργός Μεταφορών των ΗΠΑ λόγω shutdown
Προϋπολογισμός 04.11.25

Μαζικό χάος στις αερομεταφορές προβλέπει ο υπουργός Μεταφορών των ΗΠΑ λόγω shutdown

Με τους Ρεπουμπλικανούς και τους Δημοκρατικούς να μην διαπραγματεύονται για εύρεση λύσης στην ψήφιση κρατικού προϋπολογισμού, οι αερομεταφορές πλήττονται από ακυρώσεις πτήσεων

Σύνταξη
Καθώς ο χειμώνας πλησιάζει, η Γάζα παλεύει με την πείνα και την έλλειψη βοήθειας
Ανθρωπιστική κρίση 04.11.25

Καθώς ο χειμώνας πλησιάζει, η Γάζα παλεύει με την πείνα και την έλλειψη βοήθειας

Παρά την εκεχειρία, εκατομμύρια κάτοικοι της Γάζας συνεχίζουν να αντιμετωπίζουν έλλειψη τροφίμων, νερού και καταλυμάτων, καθώς η ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια φτάνει με αργούς ρυθμούς

Σύνταξη
Πολιτική ένταση στο Ισραήλ ενόψει της ψήφισης του προϋπολογισμού του 2026
Κόσμος 04.11.25

Πολιτική ένταση στο Ισραήλ ενόψει της ψήφισης του προϋπολογισμού του 2026

Η κυβερνητική συμμαχία του Ισραήλ επιθυμεί ο προϋπολογισμός του επόμενου έτους να οδηγήσει τη χώρα «από τη σύγκρουση στην ανάπτυξη» και εκτιμά ότι το έλλειμμα θα μειωθεί τώρα που έχει επιτευχθεί εκεχειρία

Σύνταξη
Η Γαλλία ερευνά τον αλγόριθμο του TikTok – «Ενδέχεται να ωθεί τους πιο ευάλωτους προς την αυτοκτονία»
«Ευκολία πρόσβασης» 04.11.25

Η Γαλλία ερευνά τον αλγόριθμο του TikTok – «Ενδέχεται να ωθεί τους πιο ευάλωτους προς την αυτοκτονία»

Η έρευνα ανατέθηκε στη Μονάδα κατά της κυβερνοεγκληματικότητας της αστυνομικής διεύθυνσης του Παρισιού - Οι έρευνες αφορούν διάφορες παραβάσεις του TikTok

Σύνταξη
