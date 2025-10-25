Pay Rules for Greece’s October 28 National Holiday

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), through its Labor Information Center (KEPEA/GSEE, www.kepea.gr), has issued guidance for private sector employees regarding pay and work arrangements on October 28 — Greece’s national holiday commemorating “Ohi Day.”

According to the relevant announcement, October 28 is among the mandatory public holidays. On such days, employment is prohibited, as is business operation, except for companies that are legally allowed to open on Sundays and official holidays.

This year, October 28 falls on a Tuesday. The rules for pay and work are as follows:

r businesses that do not operate on holidays:

• Employees on a five-day schedule who do not work on October 28 will receive an additional day’s wage if they are paid daily. Salaried employees receive their regular monthly pay without any deductions.

• Employees on a six-day schedule who do not work that day will receive their normal daily wage (six days total for the week). Salaried workers again receive their full monthly pay as usual.

For businesses that lawfully operate on Sundays and holidays:

Employees required to work on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, are entitled to:

1. Daily-paid workers: Their regular daily wage plus a 75% premium calculated on their legal hourly rate for the hours worked.

2. Monthly-paid workers: A 75% premium based on 1/25 of their legal monthly salary for the hours worked.

3. In exceptional cases, if a business that normally closes on holidays operates for special reasons with the proper legal authorization, then:

o Salaried employees are entitled to an additional payment equal to 1/25 of their monthly wage, plus a 75% holiday premium.

o Daily-paid workers receive an extra day’s pay, also increased by 75% for work performed on a public holiday.