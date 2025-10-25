newspaper
Σάββατο 25 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Pay Rules for Greece’s October 28 National Holiday
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 25 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 15:32

Pay Rules for Greece’s October 28 National Holiday

October 28 is among the mandatory public holidays. On such days, employment is prohibited, as is business operation, except for companies that are legally allowed to open on Sundays and official holidays.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), through its Labor Information Center (KEPEA/GSEE, www.kepea.gr), has issued guidance for private sector employees regarding pay and work arrangements on October 28 — Greece’s national holiday commemorating “Ohi Day.”

According to the relevant announcement, October 28 is among the mandatory public holidays. On such days, employment is prohibited, as is business operation, except for companies that are legally allowed to open on Sundays and official holidays.

This year, October 28 falls on a Tuesday. The rules for pay and work are as follows:
r businesses that do not operate on holidays:

• Employees on a five-day schedule who do not work on October 28 will receive an additional day’s wage if they are paid daily. Salaried employees receive their regular monthly pay without any deductions.
• Employees on a six-day schedule who do not work that day will receive their normal daily wage (six days total for the week). Salaried workers again receive their full monthly pay as usual.

For businesses that lawfully operate on Sundays and holidays:

Employees required to work on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, are entitled to:
1. Daily-paid workers: Their regular daily wage plus a 75% premium calculated on their legal hourly rate for the hours worked.
2. Monthly-paid workers: A 75% premium based on 1/25 of their legal monthly salary for the hours worked.
3. In exceptional cases, if a business that normally closes on holidays operates for special reasons with the proper legal authorization, then:
o Salaried employees are entitled to an additional payment equal to 1/25 of their monthly wage, plus a 75% holiday premium.
o Daily-paid workers receive an extra day’s pay, also increased by 75% for work performed on a public holiday.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τουρισμός
Τέλη κρουαζιέρας και ανθεκτικότητας: Ερωτήματα για την αξιοποίηση των πόρων

Τέλη κρουαζιέρας και ανθεκτικότητας: Ερωτήματα για την αξιοποίηση των πόρων

World
Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν: Πώς θα απαντήσουμε στην Κίνα για τις σπάνιες γαίες

Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν: Πώς θα απαντήσουμε στην Κίνα για τις σπάνιες γαίες

inWellness
inTown
Μάριο Ντράγκι: Η Ευρώπη δέχεται επίθεση – Μόνη λύση είναι ο ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός
«Σημείο καμπής» 25.10.25

Μάριο Ντράγκι: Η Ευρώπη δέχεται επίθεση – Μόνη λύση είναι ο ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός

Ο Μάριο Ντράγκι υποστηρίζει ότι ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός είναι αυτός που θα οικοδομηθεί από «“συνασπισμούς των προθύμων” γύρω από κοινά στρατηγικά συμφέροντα».

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Μπύρα ως απάντηση στη μοναξιά; Ο παράγοντας που παραβλέπεται στη δημόσια συζήτηση για το αλκοόλ
Εις υγείαν! 25.10.25

Μπύρα ως απάντηση στη μοναξιά; Ο παράγοντας που παραβλέπεται στη δημόσια συζήτηση για το αλκοόλ

Την κοινωνική πτυχή της κατανάλωσης αλκοόλ τονίζουν οι ειδικοί του χώρου, την ώρα που ο ΠΟΥ έχει εντείνει την εκστρατεία κατά της μέτριας κατανάλωσης

Σύνταξη
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Μέχρι πότε θα την έχουν λάβει οι δικαιούχοι – Προϋποθέσεις
Στεγαστικό 25.10.25

Πλησιάζει η ώρα της επιστροφής του ενός ενοικίου - Προϋποθέσεις και δικαιούχοι

Η επιστροφή ενοικίου καταβάλλεται σε συγκεκριμένες κατηγορίες πολιτών που πληρούν εισοδηματικά και περιουσιακά κριτήρια - Πώς αντλούνται τα απαραίτητα στοιχεία ώστε να γίνει διασταύρωση

Σύνταξη
Εύκολες διορθώσεις για να μην μπλοκάρουν περιουσίες
Κτηματολόγιο 25.10.25

Εύκολες διορθώσεις για να μην μπλοκάρουν περιουσίες

Οδηγός 10 ερωτήσεων-απαντήσεων για τη διόρθωση των προδήλων σφαλμάτων - Ποια είναι η διαδικασία για τα ακίνητα «αγνώστου ιδιοκτήτη» - Ποια είναι τα δικαιολογητικά για την αλλαγή γεωμετρικών στοιχείων των κτηματολογικών εγγραφών

Προκόπης Γιόγιακας
«Παγωμένες» φέτος οι πληρωμές των νοσοκομείων – Κίνδυνος ελλείψεων νοσοκομειακών φαρμάκων
Φαρμακοβιομηχανία 25.10.25

«Παγωμένες» φέτος οι πληρωμές των νοσοκομείων – Κίνδυνος ελλείψεων νοσοκομειακών φαρμάκων

Ληξιπρόθεσμες οφειλές από τα νοσοκομεία και υπέρογκο clawback βάζουν εμπόδια σε νέες, αλλά και παλαιότερες θεραπείες - Πρόταση για συμψηφισμό

Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Μάριο Ντράγκι: Η Ευρώπη δέχεται επίθεση – Μόνη λύση είναι ο ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός
«Σημείο καμπής» 25.10.25

Μάριο Ντράγκι: Η Ευρώπη δέχεται επίθεση – Μόνη λύση είναι ο ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός

Ο Μάριο Ντράγκι υποστηρίζει ότι ρεαλιστικός φεντεραλισμός είναι αυτός που θα οικοδομηθεί από «“συνασπισμούς των προθύμων” γύρω από κοινά στρατηγικά συμφέροντα».

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Γαλλία: Πέθανε από θλίψη ο πατέρας της 12χρονης Λόλα Νταβιέ – Την είχε βιάσει και δολοφονήσει μια 27χρονη
Ισόβια κάθειρξη 25.10.25

Γαλλία: Πέθανε από θλίψη ο πατέρας της 12χρονης Λόλα Νταβιέ – Την είχε βιάσει και δολοφονήσει μια 27χρονη

Η 27χρονη που σκότωσε τη Λολά είναι η πρώτη γυναίκα στη Γαλλία που καταδικάστηκε σε ισόβια. Παρά τους ισχυρισμούς ότι αντιμετώπιζε ψυχολογικά προβλήματα, οι ψυχίατροι διαπίστωσαν ότι ενεργούσε λογικά.

Σύνταξη
Intersex Greece: Πληρωμένη απάντηση σε δημοσίευμα ιστοσελίδας μετά τη viral θεία Σταματίνα – «Ιντερφοβία»
Καταγγελία 25.10.25

Intersex Greece: Πληρωμένη απάντηση σε δημοσίευμα ιστοσελίδας μετά τη viral θεία Σταματίνα – «Ιντερφοβία»

Η Ελληνική Κοινότητα Ίντερσεξ (Intersex Greece) απαντάει σε δημοσίευμα ιστοσελίδας που φιλοξένησε ανάρτηση στην οποία «φυσικές ποικιλομορφίες των χαρακτηριστικών φύλου παρουσιάζονται ως ανωμαλίες»

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
LIVE: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός
Πόλο 25.10.25

LIVE: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την αναμέτρηση Άλιμος – Ολυμπιακός για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League Γυναικών.

Σύνταξη
Super League 2: Κόλλησαν στο μηδέν Ηρακλής και Νίκη Βόλου στο ντέρμπι του βορρά
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.10.25

Super League 2: Κόλλησαν στο μηδέν Ηρακλής και Νίκη Βόλου στο ντέρμπι του βορρά

Χωρίς νικητή έληξε το ντέρμπι του Βορείου Ομίλου της Super League 2 ανάμεσα σε Ηρακλή και Νίκη Βόλου (0-0) . Με δέκα παίκτες οι φιλοξενούμενοι από το 30′ – Επιστροφή στις νίκες για Αστέρα Β’.

Σύνταξη
Παράνοια, ναρκωτικά, καρδιακή προσβολή, πραξικόπημα, τυφώνας: Το Αποκάλυψη Τώρα σχεδόν σκότωσε τον Κόπολα
Καταραμένος θρίαμβος 25.10.25

Παράνοια, ναρκωτικά, καρδιακή προσβολή, πραξικόπημα, τυφώνας: Το Αποκάλυψη Τώρα σχεδόν σκότωσε τον Κόπολα

Είναι ένα από τα πιο αναγνωρίσιμα και επιδραστικά έργα στην ιστορία του κινηματογράφου, ένα διαχρονικό αριστούργημα. Ωστόσο, η δημιουργία του Αποκάλυψη Τώρα σχεδόν κόστισε τη ζωή στον Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Αντιπαιδαγωγικές, στο πόδι, και εντελώς αψυχολόγητες συγχωνεύσεις τμημάτων σε σχολεία της Αθήνας
Ερώτηση στη Βουλή 25.10.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Αντιπαιδαγωγικές, στο πόδι, και εντελώς αψυχολόγητες συγχωνεύσεις τμημάτων σε σχολεία της Αθήνας

Παύλος Γερουλάνος και Στέφανος Παραστατίδης κατέθεσαν ερώτηση στη Βουλή για τις συγχωνεύσεις τμημάτων σε σχολεία της Αθήνας, τονίζοντας πως «δεν στηρίζονται σε καμία παιδαγωγική τεκμηρίωση»

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Φούλαμ
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.10.25

LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Φούλαμ

LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Φούλαμ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Νιουκάστλ – Φούλαμ για την 9η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Τσέλσι – Σάντερλαντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.10.25

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Σάντερλαντ

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Σάντερλαντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Νιουκάστλ – Φούλαμ για την 9η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κηφισιά – Παναιτωλικός
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.10.25

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Παναιτωλικός

LIVE: Κηφισιά – Παναιτωλικός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Κηφισιά – Παναιτωλικός για την 8η αγωνιστική της Superleague.

Σύνταξη
Live Streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Αθηναϊκός
Άλλα Αθλήματα 25.10.25

Live Streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Αθηναϊκός

Live Streaming: Ολυμπιακός – Αθηναϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω Live Streaming στις 16:30 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Αθηναϊκός για την 7η αγωνιστική της Handball Premier.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γκλάντμπαχ – Μπάγερν Μονάχου
Bundesliga 25.10.25

LIVE: Γκλάντμπαχ – Μπάγερν Μονάχου

LIVE: Γκλάντμπαχ - Μπάγερν Μονάχου. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την αναμέτρηση Γκλάντμπαχ - Μπάγερν Μονάχου για την 8η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga.

Σύνταξη
Η Θεσσαλονίκη τίμησε τον πολιούχο της: Κατάνυξη και πλήθος πιστών στη λιτανεία για τον Άγιο Δημήτριο
Και λαμπρότητα 25.10.25

Η Θεσσαλονίκη τίμησε τον πολιούχο της: Κατάνυξη και πλήθος πιστών στη λιτανεία για τον Άγιο Δημήτριο

Πλήθος πιστών έδωσε το παρών κατά τη λιτάνευση σε κεντρικές οδούς στη Θεσσαλονίκη, ενώ αγήματα των ενόπλων δυνάμεων ήταν στην «κεφαλή» της πομπής

Σύνταξη
Ούτε μπρος, ούτε πίσω – Η εργασιακή στασιμότητα «πληγώνει» την επαγγελματική εξέλιξη
Διεθνής Οικονομία 25.10.25

Ούτε μπρος, ούτε πίσω – Η εργασιακή στασιμότητα «πληγώνει» την επαγγελματική εξέλιξη

Στασιμότητα παρατηρείται στον εργασιακό κλάδο, καθώς οι μειωμένες απολύσεις, αλλά και οι ελάχιστες προσλήψεις, βάζουν «στοπ» στην επαγγελματική εξέλιξη των εταιρειών αλλά και των εργαζομένων

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Κουτσούμπας από Κέρκυρα: Χρειάζεται κεντρικό σχέδιο για να αντιμετωπιστεί το ζήτημα της λαϊκής στέγης
Επίσκεψη στην Κέρκυρα 25.10.25

Κουτσούμπας: Χρειάζεται κεντρικό σχέδιο για να αντιμετωπιστεί το ζήτημα της λαϊκής στέγης

Ο γγ της ΚΕ του ΚΚΕ Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας, ανέφερε ακόμη ότι «ο τουρισμός σημαίνει και επιπτώσεις και ότι το όφελος είναι κυρίως για αυτούς που έχουν τα μεγάλα ξενοδοχειακά και τουριστικά συγκροτήματα»

Σύνταξη
Σοφιανός: Ο κόσμος θα διαδηλώνει στη Βουλή γιατί εκεί παίρνονται αποφάσεις που καθορίζουν τη ζωή του
ΚΚΕ 25.10.25

Σοφιανός: Ο κόσμος θα διαδηλώνει στη Βουλή γιατί εκεί παίρνονται αποφάσεις που καθορίζουν τη ζωή του

«Η κυβέρνηση έπαιξε ένα πολιτικό παιχνίδι θέλοντας να διχάσει, να αποπροσανατολίσει και να απευθυνθεί και σε κάποια ακροατήρια», επισήμανε το στέλεχος του ΚΚΕ, Νίκος Σοφιανός, για την αντιπαράθεση σχετικά με την τροπολογία της κυβέρνησης

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ για πρόληψη καρκίνου μαστού: Δυσκολία δωρεάν πρόσβασης σε χιλιάδες γυναίκες σε μαστογραφία
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα 25.10.25

ΚΚΕ για πρόληψη καρκίνου μαστού: Δυσκολία δωρεάν πρόσβασης σε χιλιάδες γυναίκες σε μαστογραφία

«Τα μέχρι στιγμής κυβερνητικά προληπτικά προγράμματα αποτυπώνουν τα όρια της κυβερνητικής πολιτικής», επισημαίνει το ΚΚΕ με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Πρόληψης του Καρκίνου του Μαστού

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Τα Τέμπη δεν θα ξεχαστούν, ούτε θα κουκουλωθούν – Τοξικότητα στη συζήτηση για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 25.10.25

Κικίλιας: Τα Τέμπη δεν θα ξεχαστούν, ούτε θα κουκουλωθούν – Τοξικότητα στη συζήτηση για τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη

Βολές του υπουργού Ναυτιλίας και Νησιωτικής Πολιτικής, Βασίλη Κικίλια κατά της «μικροπολιτικής» σε σχέση με τη συζήτηση γύρω από τον Άγνωστο Στρατιώτη - Η αναφορά στην ακρίβεια που ταλανίζει τους πολίτες

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά: Το σκάνδαλο στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ επιβεβαίωσε ότι η ΝΔ επιβραβεύει τις πρακτικές του υπόκοσμου
Σφοδρά πυρά 25.10.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Το σκάνδαλο στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ επιβεβαίωσε ότι η ΝΔ επιβραβεύει τις πρακτικές του υπόκοσμου

Η Νέα Αριστερά επισημαίνει για την κυβέρνηση πως «ήταν και είναι τέτοια η εξοικείωσή τους με τις λογικές και τις πρακτικές του υπόκοσμου, που κάποιος εύκολα θα μπορούσε να ισχυριστεί ότι τους μοιάζουν»

Σύνταξη
Κέλλας για ευλογιά προβάτων: Ο εμβολιασμός δεν είναι ικανός να δημιουργήσει ανοσία στο κοπάδι
Απάντηση σε Κουρέτα 25.10.25

Κέλλας για ευλογιά προβάτων: Ο εμβολιασμός δεν είναι ικανός να δημιουργήσει ανοσία στο κοπάδι

Για τον λόγο που η κυβέρνηση δεν αποφασίζει τον εμβολιασμό για την ευλογιά των προβάτων αναφέρθηκε ο υφυπουργός Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης - Τι απάντησε για την πρόταση του περιφερειάρχη Θεσσαλίας, Δημήτρη Κουρέτα

Σύνταξη
Απόρρητο