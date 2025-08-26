Τρίτη 26 Αυγούστου 2025
Greek Foreign Minister: Libya Respects Greece’s Sovereign Rights
English edition 26 Αυγούστου 2025 | 09:08

Greek Foreign Minister: Libya Respects Greece's Sovereign Rights

Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis says Athens is engaging both Libyan authorities while insisting on maritime border talks under international law

Spotlight

Greece’s Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has underlined that Athens maintains a consistent and structured policy toward Libya, stressing that the results of this approach are already visible. Speaking on national television, he said Greece “will not accept any violation of its sovereign rights under any circumstances.”

Balancing relations with both sides in Libya

Describing Libya as a “country of special circumstances,” Gerapetritis noted its political division, with two rival governments under intense pressure. He explained that in recent years, Greece has worked to rebuild relations with both sides, despite the fallout from the 2019 Turkey–Libya memorandum, which Athens considers null and void under international law.

“Our goal was to establish balanced relations,” he said, adding that Greece is now the only European country able to maintain high-level dialogue with both Libyan administrations. This cooperation, he noted, has already reduced irregular migration flows from eastern Libya.

Respect for international law

The minister highlighted that Libya has so far respected Greece’s median line in maritime matters. “Despite theoretical claims over exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean, what matters is the reality on the ground. And in practice, Libya has respected Greece’s maritime boundaries,” he said.

He reiterated that Athens seeks to move forward with delimiting maritime zones with western Libya, in line with international law, emphasizing that Greece and Libya have directly opposite coastlines—something Turkey does not.

Greece’s stronger position

Gerapetritis dismissed criticism of the government’s policy, noting that foreign policy decisions are determined by the prime minister and the country’s national security council, not by individuals. He also stressed that Greece is in a stronger geopolitical position today than it was just two years ago, pointing to the country’s upgraded role in the Mediterranean.

“Greece will not abandon any rights deriving from international law,” he said, underlining that the country will exercise those rights while leveraging its alliances.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Ζαχαριάδης σε «αμετροεπή» Γεωργιάδη: Το κλάμα πέφτει από την κοινωνία, μακριά η ΝΔ από τις ανάγκες της
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 26.08.25

Ζαχαριάδης σε «αμετροεπή» Γεωργιάδη: Το κλάμα πέφτει από την κοινωνία, μακριά η ΝΔ από τις ανάγκες της

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ τόνισε πως «το βασικό πρόβλημα με τις εξαγγελίες Μητσοτάκη στις ΔΕΘ από το 2019 ως σήμερα είναι ότι πριν προλάβουν να στεγνώσουν τα δάκρυα χαράς από τις εξαγγελίες έρχεται η πραγματικότητα»

Σύνταξη
Αντιπολιτευτικοί μύδροι για την Υγεία – «Τρομακτικές ελλείψεις και εικόνα κατάρρευσης στο ΕΣΥ»
Πολιτική αντιπαράθεση 26.08.25

Αντιπολιτευτικοί μύδροι για την Υγεία – «Τρομακτικές ελλείψεις και εικόνα κατάρρευσης στο ΕΣΥ»

Λευτέρης Καρχιμάκης από το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ και Διονύσης Τεμπονέρας από ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ εκτόξευσαν πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης - Τι είπε η βουλεύτρια της ΝΔ Σοφία Βούλτεψη

Σύνταξη
Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Το ειδικό λεξιλόγιο της δουλείας (Μέρος Γ’)
Language 26.08.25

Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Το ειδικό λεξιλόγιο της δουλείας (Μέρος Γ’)

Οι όροι που χρησιμοποιούνταν ως επί το πλείστον εντός των ορίων του ελληνικού κόσμου προκειμένου να δηλωθεί ο τελών/η τελούσα σε κατάσταση δουλείας ήταν «δούλος/δούλη» και «οικέτης/οικέτις»

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βολιβία: «Να βάλουμε σε τάξη τα του οίκου μας», υπόσχεται ο κεντροδεξιός υποψήφιος πρόεδρος Πας
«Στοχευμένα μέτρα» 26.08.25

Βολιβία: «Να βάλουμε σε τάξη τα του οίκου μας», υπόσχεται ο κεντροδεξιός υποψήφιος πρόεδρος Πας

Για να ανακουφιστεί η οικονομία στη Βολιβία ο Ροδρίγο Πας αποκλείει την καταφυγή σε διεθνείς πιστώσεις που προκρίνει ο αντίπαλός του, ο Χόρχε Κιρόγα

Σύνταξη
Ήταν κάτι που ερχόταν: Τα πρώην μέλη των Police πάνε τον Sting στα δικαστήρια για χαμένα δικαιώματα εκατομμυρίων
Τέσσερις δεκαετίες μετά 26.08.25

Ήταν κάτι που ερχόταν: Τα πρώην μέλη των Police πάνε τον Sting στα δικαστήρια για χαμένα δικαιώματα εκατομμυρίων

Τέσσερις δεκαετίες μετά τη διάλυσή τους, οι Police καταλήγουν στα δικαστήρια, καθώς οι Στιούαρτ Κόουπλαντ και Άντι Σάμερς μήνυσαν τον Sting για χαμένα δικαιώματα εκατομμυρίων.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Γάζα: Διεθνής κατακραυγή – Γιατί η διπλή επίθεση του Ισραήλ στο νοσοκομείο Νάσερ συνιστά έγκλημα πολέμου
Δολοφονικό μοτίβο 26.08.25

Διεθνής κατακραυγή - Γιατί η διπλή επίθεση του Ισραήλ στο νοσοκομείο Νάσερ συνιστά έγκλημα πολέμου

Πώς έγιναν τα δύο πλήγματα του Ισραήλ στο νοσοκομείο Νάσερ στη Γάζα, η δολοφονική τακτική που χρησιμοποιούν οι IDF - Ποιοι ήταν οι δημοσιογράφοι που σκοτώθηκαν - Τι υποστηρίζει το Τελ Αβίβ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ελλάδα – Γαλλία: Ραντεβού με την Ιστορία για την Εθνική
Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα Βόλεϊ 26.08.25

Ελλάδα – Γαλλία: Ραντεβού με την Ιστορία για την Εθνική

Η Εθνική ομάδα βόλεϊ των γυναικών αντιμετωπίζει τη Γαλλία (26/8, 12.00 ΕΡΤ-2) στο τρίτο της ματς στο Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα, το οποίο και θα κρίνει την πρόκριση στους «16» της διοργάνωσης.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το κρατικό ταμείο επενδύσεων της Νορβηγίας αποσύρεται από την Caterpillar και 5 ισραηλινές τράπεζες
«Παραβιάσεις ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων» 26.08.25

Το ταμείο επενδύσεων της Νορβηγίας αποσύρεται από την Caterpillar και ισραηλινές τράπεζες με αιχμές για τη Γάζα

«Δεν υπάρχει καμιά αμφιβολία ότι προϊόντα της Caterpillar χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για τη διάπραξη γενικευμένων και συστηματικών παραβιάσεων του διεθνούς ανθρωπιστικού δικαίου» στη Γάζα, αναφέρει το ταμείο

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Πολλοί Αμερικανοί θα ήθελαν να έχουν δικτάτορα – Επίθεση σε δημοκρατικούς κυβερνήτες
Παρεκβάσεις 26.08.25

«Πολλοί Αμερικανοί θα ήθελαν να έχουν δικτάτορα»: Σάλος με τις δηλώσεις Τραμπ - Οι αναφορές στον... ασιατικό κυπρίνο

Ο Τραμπ υπέγραψε διάταγμα για ποινή φυλάκισης σε όσους καίνε τη σημαία της χώρας - Χαρακτήρισε «βρωμιάρη» τον δημοκρατικό κυβερνήτη του Ιλινόι και επέκρινε όσους αντιδρούν στην ανάπτυξη εθνοφρουράς

Σύνταξη
Ιστορικές προκλήσεις για Μάλτα και Σαν Μαρίνο
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.08.25

Ιστορικές προκλήσεις για Μάλτα και Σαν Μαρίνο

Αγωνία για τις ρεβάνς των play-offs σε Champions League, Europa League και Conference League αφού έχει ανοίξει ο δρόμος για πρωτοφανείς επιτυχίες συλλόγων από «μικρές» ποδοσφαιρικά χώρες.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

