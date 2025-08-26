Greek Foreign Minister: Libya Respects Greece’s Sovereign Rights

Greece’s Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has underlined that Athens maintains a consistent and structured policy toward Libya, stressing that the results of this approach are already visible. Speaking on national television, he said Greece “will not accept any violation of its sovereign rights under any circumstances.”

Balancing relations with both sides in Libya

Describing Libya as a “country of special circumstances,” Gerapetritis noted its political division, with two rival governments under intense pressure. He explained that in recent years, Greece has worked to rebuild relations with both sides, despite the fallout from the 2019 Turkey–Libya memorandum, which Athens considers null and void under international law.

“Our goal was to establish balanced relations,” he said, adding that Greece is now the only European country able to maintain high-level dialogue with both Libyan administrations. This cooperation, he noted, has already reduced irregular migration flows from eastern Libya.

Respect for international law

The minister highlighted that Libya has so far respected Greece’s median line in maritime matters. “Despite theoretical claims over exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean, what matters is the reality on the ground. And in practice, Libya has respected Greece’s maritime boundaries,” he said.

He reiterated that Athens seeks to move forward with delimiting maritime zones with western Libya, in line with international law, emphasizing that Greece and Libya have directly opposite coastlines—something Turkey does not.

Greece’s stronger position

Gerapetritis dismissed criticism of the government’s policy, noting that foreign policy decisions are determined by the prime minister and the country’s national security council, not by individuals. He also stressed that Greece is in a stronger geopolitical position today than it was just two years ago, pointing to the country’s upgraded role in the Mediterranean.

“Greece will not abandon any rights deriving from international law,” he said, underlining that the country will exercise those rights while leveraging its alliances.

