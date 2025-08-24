Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

treet markets remain one of Greece’s most beloved traditions, with the vast majority of households continuing to rely on them for their weekly shopping. According to recent research, nearly 95% of Greek households purchase food or other goods from these markets at least once or twice a week.

Consumers cite several reasons for their preference: freshness, quality, variety and low prices. For many, the personal connection with vendors and farmers also sets the experience apart from supermarkets. More than eight in ten shoppers say that friendly service and direct relationships are key attractions.

On average, Greeks visit their local street market 4.4 times per month. Roughly half of all fruit and vegetables consumed in Greek households are purchased there. A large portion of Athens residents—around **two million people—shop mainly at the 271 markets spread across the city and suburbs.

The markets’ role in daily life is significant. Surveys show that nearly seven in ten consumers in Greece visit them regularly, with three out of four doing so weekly. Over 80% of visitors report high levels of satisfaction with the goods and services provided.

Spending is generally modest: almost half of shoppers spend between €20 and €40 per week, while only a small minority spend over €60. The most popular purchases remain fruits and vegetables (70%), followed by fish, eggs, nuts, pulses and household items.

Still, challenges exist. Consumers often point to limited parking, safety concerns and cleanliness as areas for improvement. Many also call for afternoon operating hours, which could attract those unable to visit during the current morning schedule. Research shows that 75% of non-visitors would consider shopping at the markets if later hours were introduced.

Vendors and producers, meanwhile, face their own difficulties. Rising operating costs, reduced consumer purchasing power and competition from supermarkets are among their biggest concerns. Nearly eight in ten sellers believe conditions today are worse than in past decades, and many fear further decline.

Despite these challenges, street markets continue to hold a strong place in Greek culture. The institution dates back to Ottoman times, with its modern form officially established in 1929, when Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos inaugurated the first such market in Athens. Today, Greece hosts around 1,530 street markets, with more than 7,000 producers and 5,700 merchants participating nationwide.

