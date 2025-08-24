Κυριακή 24 Αυγούστου 2025
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24 Αυγούστου 2025 | 14:41

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Έρευνα: Ξέρετε πραγματικά πόσο ελκυστικοί είστε;

Έρευνα: Ξέρετε πραγματικά πόσο ελκυστικοί είστε;

Spotlight

treet markets remain one of Greece’s most beloved traditions, with the vast majority of households continuing to rely on them for their weekly shopping. According to recent research, nearly 95% of Greek households purchase food or other goods from these markets at least once or twice a week.

Consumers cite several reasons for their preference: freshness, quality, variety and low prices. For many, the personal connection with vendors and farmers also sets the experience apart from supermarkets. More than eight in ten shoppers say that friendly service and direct relationships are key attractions.

On average, Greeks visit their local street market 4.4 times per month. Roughly half of all fruit and vegetables consumed in Greek households are purchased there. A large portion of Athens residents—around **two million people—shop mainly at the 271 markets spread across the city and suburbs.

The markets’ role in daily life is significant. Surveys show that nearly seven in ten consumers in Greece visit them regularly, with three out of four doing so weekly. Over 80% of visitors report high levels of satisfaction with the goods and services provided.

Spending is generally modest: almost half of shoppers spend between €20 and €40 per week, while only a small minority spend over €60. The most popular purchases remain fruits and vegetables (70%), followed by fish, eggs, nuts, pulses and household items.

Still, challenges exist. Consumers often point to limited parking, safety concerns and cleanliness as areas for improvement. Many also call for afternoon operating hours, which could attract those unable to visit during the current morning schedule. Research shows that 75% of non-visitors would consider shopping at the markets if later hours were introduced.

Vendors and producers, meanwhile, face their own difficulties. Rising operating costs, reduced consumer purchasing power and competition from supermarkets are among their biggest concerns. Nearly eight in ten sellers believe conditions today are worse than in past decades, and many fear further decline.

Despite these challenges, street markets continue to hold a strong place in Greek culture. The institution dates back to Ottoman times, with its modern form officially established in 1929, when Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos inaugurated the first such market in Athens. Today, Greece hosts around 1,530 street markets, with more than 7,000 producers and 5,700 merchants participating nationwide.

Source: Tovima.com

Ποντοπόρος
Ναυτιλία: Χαράσσει ρότα προς τον…«παγκόσμιο νότο»

Ναυτιλία: Χαράσσει ρότα προς τον…«παγκόσμιο νότο»

Vita.gr
Έρευνα: Ξέρετε πραγματικά πόσο ελκυστικοί είστε;

Έρευνα: Ξέρετε πραγματικά πόσο ελκυστικοί είστε;

World
Moody’s: Το «αόρατο» κόστος των κυμάτων καύσωνα στην Ευρώπη – Μεγάλες οι επιπτώσεις

Moody’s: Το «αόρατο» κόστος των κυμάτων καύσωνα στην Ευρώπη – Μεγάλες οι επιπτώσεις

inWellness
Ιδού η απορία: Περπάτημα ή ποδήλατο;
Δίλημμα 24.08.25

Ιδού η απορία: Περπάτημα ή ποδήλατο;

Και το περπάτημα και το ποδήλατο μας κρατούν σε φόρμα και κάνουν καλό στην υγεία μας. Ποιο από τα δύο, όμως, μας ταιριάζει καλύτερα;

Σύνταξη
inTown
Misery: Ένα θρίλερ που κόβει την ανάσα
inTickets 24.08.25

Misery: Ένα θρίλερ που κόβει την ανάσα

Ένας συγγραφέας, μια εμμονική θαυμάστρια και ένα κλειστοφοβικό θρίλερ. Το Misery, του Στίβεν Κινγκ, έρχεται στο θέατρο Άνεσις από τις 27 Οκτωβρίου.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
