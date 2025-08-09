Σάββατο 09 Αυγούστου 2025
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09 Αυγούστου 2025 | 11:00

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The United States has doubled its bounty for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, offering a record $50 million. Washington accuses the leader of the oil-rich South American nation of involvement in drug trafficking and corruption, allegedly with the help of international cartels.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase on social media, calling it a “historic reward” for information that could lead to Maduro’s capture. The bounty was previously set at $25 million in January, during the final days of the previous administration, before being raised by the Trump administration.

The US government, under both former Democratic president Joe Biden and current Republican president Donald Trump, does not recognise Maduro’s re-election in July 2024 for a third six-year term, calling it “illegal” and claiming he “clearly lost” the vote.

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τηλεπικοινωνίες
Cosmote Telekom: Η απάντηση στο Starlink του Ίλον Μασκ

Cosmote Telekom: Η απάντηση στο Starlink του Ίλον Μασκ

World
Χρυσός: Γιατί ο Τραμπ στοχεύει τις ελβετικές ραφιναρίες

Χρυσός: Γιατί ο Τραμπ στοχεύει τις ελβετικές ραφιναρίες

English edition
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Πίσω από κάθε μεγάλο άντρα…: Η αυξανόμενη επιρροή της Μελάνια στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ
FLOTUS 09.08.25

Πίσω από κάθε μεγάλο άντρα…: Η αυξανόμενη επιρροή της Μελάνια στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Η πρώτη κυρία των ΗΠΑ, Μελάνια Τραμπ, βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο πολιτικών αναλύσεων, καθώς κάποιοι υποστηρίζουν ότι ασκεί σημαντική επιρροή στις μεταβολές της στάσης του προέδρου

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Η βασίλισσα Καμίλα στα ελληνικά νησιά με σκάφος 35 εκατ. ευρώ του δωρητή των Τόρις
Sea, Sun, Money 09.08.25

Η βασίλισσα Καμίλα στα ελληνικά νησιά με σκάφος 35 εκατ. ευρώ του δωρητή των Τόρις

Ο φωτογραφικός φακός απαθανάτισε την Καμίλα πάνω στο σούπερ-γιοτ «Zenobia», το οποίο ανήκει στον Σύρο-Σαουδάραβα επιχειρηματία και δισεκατομμυριούχο δωρητή των Τόρις, Γουάφικ Σαΐντ (Wafic Saïd), σύμφωνα με τον ιστότοπο της Mirror.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η στιγμή που ο Τσιτσιπάς πόνεσε περισσότερο στη ζωή του και η σπανακόπιτα της γιαγιάς Σταυρούλας (vid)
Τένις 09.08.25

Η στιγμή που ο Τσιτσιπάς πόνεσε περισσότερο στη ζωή του και η σπανακόπιτα της γιαγιάς Σταυρούλας (vid)

O Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς λίγο πριν ξεκινήσει τις αγωνιστικές υποχρεώσεις στο Σινσινάτι Οπεν έδωσε συνέντευξη και μίλησε για τη στιγμή με το μεγαλύτερο πόνο έως τώρα στη ζωή του.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Πειραιάς: Ένταση έξω από το πλοίο για Νάξο – Αρνήθηκαν σε πάνω από 100 επιβάτες την επιβίβαση
Ταλαιπωρίας συνέχεια 09.08.25

Ένταση έξω από το πλοίο για Νάξο - Αρνήθηκαν σε πάνω από 100 επιβάτες την επιβίβαση - Καθυστέρηση μίας ώρας

Ορισμένοι επιβάτες ανέβηκαν στον καταπέλτη και ο απόπλους καθυστέρησε μία ώρα - Η ακτοπλοϊκή τους είχε ενημερώσει ότι θα ταξιδέψουν για Νάξο με τα χθεσινά εισιτήρια, κάτι που δεν έγινε

Σύνταξη
Ζάκυνθος: Νεκρός τουρίστας που έχασε τις αισθήσεις του καθώς κολυμπούσε στο Ναυάγιο
Θλίψη 09.08.25

Νεκρός τουρίστας στο Ναυάγιο Ζακύνθου - Έχασε τις αισθήσεις του την ώρα που κολυμπούσε

Ο 57χρονος είχε φτάσει στον όρμο στο Ναυάγιο με τουριστικό σκάφος και είχε πέσει στη θάλασσα για να κολυμπήσει, όταν οι λουόμενοι αντελήφθησαν ότι είχε χάσει τις αισθήσεις του

Σύνταξη
Η κόρη του Τσάρλι Σιν και της Ντενίζ Ρίτσαρντς παραλίγο θύμα sex trafficking σε βραδινή έξοδο
Η μαρτυρία της 09.08.25

Η κόρη του Τσάρλι Σιν και της Ντενίζ Ρίτσαρντς παραλίγο θύμα sex trafficking σε βραδινή έξοδο

Η 20χρονη Σάμι Σιν θυμάται την τρομακτική συνάντηση με δύο άνδρες έξω από εστιατόριο και προειδοποιεί τους ακόλουθούς της στα σόσιαλ μίντια να είναι σε εγρήγορση.

Σύνταξη
Λος Άντζελες: Ένα δισ. δολάρια απαιτεί η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ από το UCLA για τις διαδηλώσεις υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων
ΗΠΑ 09.08.25

Ένα δισ. δολάρια απαιτεί η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ από το UCLA για τις διαδηλώσεις υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων

Το πανεπιστήμιο καλείται από την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ να καταβάλει και αποζημιώσεις 172 εκατ. δολαρίων σε εβραίους φοιτητές που υπέστησαν διακρίσεις ή εκφοβισμό, αναφέρουν αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης

Σύνταξη
Πρόταση Πούτιν σε Τραμπ: Κρατάω ανατολική Ουκρανία, σας δίνω ειρήνη και νομοθετική δέσμευση να μην επιτεθώ σε ΕΕ
Wall Street Journal 09.08.25

Πρόταση Πούτιν σε Τραμπ: Κρατάω ανατολική Ουκρανία, σας δίνω ειρήνη και νομοθετική δέσμευση να μην επιτεθώ σε ΕΕ

Η Wall Street Journal εκτιμά ότι η κίνηση του Πούτιν φαίνεται να στοχεύει εν μέρει στην αύξηση της εσωτερικής πίεσης προς τον Ζελένσκι

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Σκιάθος: Ανήλικη τουρίστρια έπεσε θύμα βιασμού – Συνελήφθη 23χρονος
Έγινε καταγγελία 09.08.25

Ανήλικη τουρίστρια έπεσε θύμα βιασμού στη Σκιάθο - Συνελήφθη 23χρονος

Η 17χρονη τουρίστρια γνώρισε τον νεαρό άνδρα μέσω κοινής παρέας, ο οποίος κατάφερε να την ξεμοναχιάσει και σύμφωνα με την καταγγελία της ίδιας να την κακοποιήσει σεξουαλικά

Σύνταξη
«Με αυτές δεν μιλάς, αλλά ξέρουν ακριβώς πώς νιώθεις»: Πώς οι γάτες έγιναν οι πιο δημοφιλείς σταρ του Χόλιγουντ
Meow 09.08.25

«Με αυτές δεν μιλάς, αλλά ξέρουν ακριβώς πώς νιώθεις»: Πώς οι γάτες έγιναν οι πιο δημοφιλείς σταρ του Χόλιγουντ

Τα τελευταία χρόνια οι γάτες έχουν μετατραπεί από πρωταγωνιστές σε χαριτωμένα βίντεο στα social media σε ολοκληρωμένους κινηματογραφικούς χαρακτήρες. Τι έκανε το Χόλιγουντ να ρίξει τα φώτα του πάνω στα αγαπημένα αιλουροειδή;

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Κλιματική κρίση και ακραία ζέστη – Μια γειτονιά του Ντουμπάι δίνει ένα μάθημα την εποχή του air-condition
Πράσινη αρχιτεκτονική 09.08.25

Κλιματική κρίση και ακραία ζέστη – Μια γειτονιά του Ντουμπάι δίνει ένα μάθημα την εποχή του air-condition

Ανεμοσυλλέκτες, καφασωτά, στενά σοκάκια και εσωτερικές αυλές με πλούσια βλάστηση. Η παλιά πόλη του Ντουμπάι εμπνέει τη σύγχρονη αρχιτεκτονική στην εποχή της κλιματικής αλλαγής για φυσική δροσιά.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Η Νιούκαστλ συνεχίζει δυναμικά για τον Παυλίδη – Ποιο είναι το ποσό που ζητάει η Μπενφίκα
Ποδόσφαιρο 09.08.25

Η Νιούκαστλ συνεχίζει δυναμικά για τον Παυλίδη – Ποιο είναι το ποσό που ζητάει η Μπενφίκα

Ο Βαγγέλης Παυλίδης βρίσκεται στο στόχαστρο της Νιούκαστλ, η οποία θέλει να βρει τον αντικαταστάτη του Αλεξάντερ Ίσακ. Με ποιο ποσό παραχωρεί τον Έλληνα φορ η Μπενφίκα.

Σύνταξη
Ποιος άφησε ένα Labubu στον τάφο του Καρλ Μαρξ;
Meta-συμβολισμός 09.08.25

Ποιος άφησε ένα Labubu στον τάφο του Καρλ Μαρξ;

Ένα Labubu που τοποθετήθηκε στον τάφο του Καρλ Μαρξ στο Λονδίνο έχει γίνει viral στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για την ειρωνεία της καπιταλιστικής μανίας με τη συγκεκριμένη κούκλα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: «Έτρεχε» με ένα χλμ. την ώρα – Τι είδαν οι δορυφόροι – Ερευνητής αναλύει τα στοιχεία
Πύρινος εφιάλτης 09.08.25

Με ένα χλμ. την ώρα «έτρεχε» η φωτιά στην Κερατέα - Τι είδαν οι δορυφόροι - Ερευνητής αναλύει τα στοιχεία

Τα θερμά σημεία που ανιχνεύθηκαν από τους δορυφόρους δείχνουν ότι η φωτιά διένυσε περίπου 11 χιλιόμετρα σε ένα 12ωρο, σημειώνει ο ερευνητής στο Εθνικό Αστεροσκοπείο Αθηνών, Θοδωρής Γιάνναρος

Σύνταξη
Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: «Εντοπίστηκε γκαζάκι στον Άγιο Νικόλαο» – Καταγγέλλει εμπρησμό ο αντιδήμαρχος Σαρωνικού
Ελλάδα 09.08.25

Φωτιά στην Κερατέα: «Εντοπίστηκε γκαζάκι στον Άγιο Νικόλαο» – Καταγγέλλει εμπρησμό ο αντιδήμαρχος Σαρωνικού

Ο αντιδήμαρχος Σαρωνικού, Σταύρος Πετρόπουλος, μιλώντας για τη φωτιά στην Κερατέα, κατήγγειλε ότι βρέθηκε γκαζάκι στο μέτωπο στον Άγιο Νικόλαο Αναβύσσου και έκανε λόγο για εμπρησμό

Σύνταξη
Τουλάχιστον 21 νεκροί μετά από τροχαίο λεωφορείου που μετέφερε άτομα από κηδεία στην Κένυα
Κένυα 09.08.25

Τουλάχιστον 21 νεκροί μετά από τροχαίο λεωφορείου που μετέφερε άτομα από κηδεία

Τα τροχαία ατυχήματα είναι συχνά φαινόμενο στην Κένυα και στην ευρύτερη περιοχή της Ανατολικής Αφρικής, όπου οι δρόμοι είναι συχνά στενοί και σε κακή κατάσταση με πολλές λακκούβες.

Σύνταξη
ΑΑΔΕ: Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη κατά της φοροδιαφυγής – Σαρωτικές διασταυρώσεις έως το τέλος του 2025
Μπαράζ ελέγχων 09.08.25

Την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη επιστρατεύει η ΑΑΔΕ κατά της φοροδιαφυγής - Σαρωτικές διασταυρώσεις

Θα χρησιμοποιούνται ειδικοί αλγόριθμοι για την ανάλυση των μεγάλων δεδομένων και την άντληση στοιχείων από ψηφιακά συστήματα τιμολόγησης - Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη θα «σκανάρει» στοιχεία από το Διαδίκτυο

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

