US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

The United States has doubled its bounty for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, offering a record $50 million. Washington accuses the leader of the oil-rich South American nation of involvement in drug trafficking and corruption, allegedly with the help of international cartels.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase on social media, calling it a “historic reward” for information that could lead to Maduro’s capture. The bounty was previously set at $25 million in January, during the final days of the previous administration, before being raised by the Trump administration.

The US government, under both former Democratic president Joe Biden and current Republican president Donald Trump, does not recognise Maduro’s re-election in July 2024 for a third six-year term, calling it “illegal” and claiming he “clearly lost” the vote.