US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
The United States has doubled its bounty for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, offering a record $50 million. Washington accuses the leader of the oil-rich South American nation of involvement in drug trafficking and corruption, allegedly with the help of international cartels.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the increase on social media, calling it a “historic reward” for information that could lead to Maduro’s capture. The bounty was previously set at $25 million in January, during the final days of the previous administration, before being raised by the Trump administration.
The US government, under both former Democratic president Joe Biden and current Republican president Donald Trump, does not recognise Maduro’s re-election in July 2024 for a third six-year term, calling it “illegal” and claiming he “clearly lost” the vote.
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Iván Gil denounced the announcement as “pathetic” and “ridiculous,” describing it as crude propaganda and declaring, “The dignity of our homeland is not for sale.” He accused Washington of staging a “circus act” to please what he called the “defeated far right” in Venezuela.
US officials allege Maduro has maintained power since 2020 by undermining democracy, relying on military backing, and repressing opposition. They claim he leads a cartel responsible for shipping tonnes of narcotics into the US, working alongside groups linked to Colombia’s former FARC guerrillas—labelled a terrorist organisation by Washington—as well as the Tren de Aragua gang and Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.
The reward also covers Venezuela’s interior minister, whom the US accuses of similar crimes. Federal prosecutors say Maduro’s network has generated hundreds of millions of dollars through the drug trade.
Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude. Venezuela, which holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, has long accused Washington of interfering in its internal affairs.
Tensions escalated further when Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced that security forces had foiled a bomb plot in Caracas, blaming both the opposition and the United States for orchestrating it. The Maduro government frequently alleges that the US is behind conspiracies to overthrow the president.
Source: tovima.com
