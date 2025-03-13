Πέμπτη 13 Μαρτίου 2025
13.03.2025 | 13:36
Δίκη Μάτι: Την ενοχή 12 κατηγορουμένων εισηγήθηκε η εισαγγελέας
13.03.2025 | 11:45
Εργατικό δυστύχημα στη Βούλα - Συνελήφθησαν δύο εργολάβοι
13.03.2025 | 10:56
Εκοιμήθη ο μητροπολίτης πρώην Θεσσαλονίκης Άνθιμος
Greek Education Ministry to Launch Free Audiobook App eVivlio
The eVivlio app offers free access to audiobooks by Greek and international authors, narrated by well-known actors.

Book lovers in Greece will soon have access to hundreds of audiobooks thanks to the launch of the new app eVivlio by the Greek Education Ministry.

The new app, released in collaboration with Bookvoice, brings thousands of literary works to readers free of charge.

Featuring a diverse collection of popular and classic literature by Greek and international authors, eVivlio brings books to life through the narrations of famous Greek actors.

As part of efforts to foster a love of reading, the ministry announced that a ‘reading list’ with available titles would soon be distributed to schools nationwide.

The user-friendly app is open to everyone and does not require users to create an account. New titles will be added regularly.

Users can save audiobooks to their device for offline listening, adjust playback speed, and navigate by chapter for a personalized experience.

“eVivlio brings us one step closer to our goal of making books accessible to all while ‘speaking the language’ of young people through innovative digital tools,” said Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

“We hope that eVivlio will be embraced by both students and the educational community, as well as by all citizens, who can access the app completely free of charge,” he added.

An updated version of the app will introduce additional features, including school textbooks and downloadable books in PDF format. This enhancement aims to make educational content more accessible for individuals with hearing disabilities.

Once available, eVivlio can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, and evivlio.gov.gr. It will be compatible with smartphones and tablets running Android 7+ or iOS 13+.

Τράπεζες
Εθνική Ασφαλιστική: Πώς είδαν οι ξένοι την εξαγορά από την Πειραιώς [γραφήματα]

Εθνική Ασφαλιστική: Πώς είδαν οι ξένοι την εξαγορά από την Πειραιώς [γραφήματα]

Επιχειρήσεις
Metlen: Τι «άκουσε» η BofA από τον Ευάγγελο Μυτιληναίο – Οι 2 μεγάλοι καταλύτες

Metlen: Τι «άκουσε» η BofA από τον Ευάγγελο Μυτιληναίο – Οι 2 μεγάλοι καταλύτες

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Από τα θεμέλια στην κληρονομιά του Πειραιά
Σπορ 11.03.25

Από τα θεμέλια στην κληρονομιά του Πειραιά

Ιδρυτικό μέλος, συνανάδοχος και πρώτος πρόεδρος του συλλόγου, ο βιομήχανος και άλλοτε δήμαρχος Πειραιά υπήρξε σημαντική προσωπικότητα με πολύτροπη προσφορά

Σύνταξη
«Φανέλα δοξασμένη μόνο εσύ φοράς…»
Σπορ 11.03.25

«Φανέλα δοξασμένη μόνο εσύ φοράς…»

Με τη συλλεκτική, επετειακή φανέλα της Adidas να συγχωνεύει έξοχα στοιχεία μιας ένδοξης πορείας 100 ετών, το ταξίδι στην εξέλιξη της τιμημένης ερυθρόλευκης είναι, αν μη τι άλλο, συναρπαστικό

Σύνταξη
English edition
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’
English edition 12.03.25

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least

Σύνταξη
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage
English edition 12.03.25

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team's full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos - a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields

Σύνταξη
How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece
English edition 10.03.25

How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece

Greece’s tax authority has compiled a guide addressing the most common questions regarding the transfer tax exemption for first-time home purchases.

Σύνταξη
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born
English edition 10.03.25

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…
English edition 10.03.25

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which... went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus' two European trophies - March 10, 2025

Σύνταξη
Δίκη Μάτι: Την ενοχή 12 κατηγορουμένων εισηγήθηκε η εισαγγελέας
Ελλάδα 13.03.25

Δίκη Μάτι: Την ενοχή 12 κατηγορουμένων εισηγήθηκε η εισαγγελέας

Η εισαγγελική λειτουργός αξιολογώντας τα στοιχεία ζητάει από το δικαστήριο να κηρύξουν ενόχους υψηλόβαθμους αξιωματικούς της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας και την τότε περιφερειάρχη Αττικής Ρένα Δούρου αλλά και τον τότε Γενικό Γραμματέα Πολιτικής Προστασίας Ιωάννη Καππάκη

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Ρωτήσαμε τη Gen Z για τις συνήθειες της – Τελικά, η νέα γενιά πίνει και καπνίζει λιγότερο από τις άλλες;
Έχεις τσιγάρο; Όχι 13.03.25

Οι Gen Zers μιλούν στο in για τις συνήθειες τους - Τελικά, η νέα γενιά πίνει και καπνίζει λιγότερο από τις άλλες;

Νέοι και νέες που ανήκουν στην Gen Z, δηλαδή όσοι γεννήθηκαν μεταξύ 1997-2012, μίλησαν στο in για το κάπνισμα, το αλκοόλ και το γυμναστήριο, επιβεβαιώνοντας για ακόμη μια φορά πως δεν μοιάζουν με τις προηγούμενες γενιές.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μπαρτζώκας: «Όταν παίζουμε μαζί είμαστε ανίκητοι» – Τι είπε για Παναθηναϊκό και Σέιμπεν Λι
Euroleague 13.03.25

Μπαρτζώκας: «Όταν παίζουμε μαζί είμαστε ανίκητοι» – Τι είπε για Παναθηναϊκό και Σέιμπεν Λι

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας μίλησε στη media day του Ολυμπιακού ενόψει του ματς απέναντι στον Παναθηναϊκό για την 29η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τι είπε για τους πράσινους και τον Σέιμπεν Λι

Σύνταξη
Π. Μαρινάκης: Ο Κώστας Τασούλας ως ρυθμιστής του πολιτεύματος εκπροσωπεί όλους τους Έλληνες
ΠτΔ 13.03.25

Π. Μαρινάκης: Ο Κώστας Τασούλας ως ρυθμιστής του πολιτεύματος εκπροσωπεί όλους τους Έλληνες

«Αναλαμβάνει τα καθήκοντά του σε μια ιδιαίτερη και δύσκολη διεθνή συγκυρία», επισήμανε ο υφυπουργός παρά τω πρωθυπουργώ και κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος Παύλος Μαρινάκης

Σύνταξη
Χανιά: Επιτέθηκε σε πάπια με ψαροντούφεκο και απείλησε όσους του έκαναν παρατήρηση
Στα Χανιά 13.03.25

Απίστευτο περιστατικό: Τραυμάτισε πάπια με ψαροντούφεκο και απείλησε να κάψει όσους του έκαναν παρατήρηση

Σε έξαλλη κατάσταση ένας άνδρας αρχικά τραυμάτισε με ψαροντούφεκο μια άγρια πάπια και στη συνέχεια απειλούσε περίοικους στη Νέα Χώρα στα Χανιά

Σύνταξη
Η Αντζελίνα, ο έρωτας και το επόμενο βήμα: Μέσα στη νέα ζωή του Μπραντ Πιτ
Νέο κεφάλαιο 13.03.25

Η Αντζελίνα, ο έρωτας και το επόμενο βήμα: Μέσα στη νέα ζωή του Μπραντ Πιτ

Μετά από οκτώ χρόνια σκληρής διαμάχης με την Αντζελίνα Τζολί, ο σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Μπραντ Πιτ είναι πιο ήρεμος από ποτέ και μοιάζει αποφασισμένος να για το επόμενο βήμα με την Ινές ντε Ραμόν.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Στιγμές έντασης και σήμερα στη δίκη για το Μάτι – Συνεχίζεται η αγόρευση της Εισαγγελέως
Αναμένεται η πρόταση 13.03.25

Στιγμές έντασης και σήμερα στη δίκη για το Μάτι – Συνεχίζεται η αγόρευση της Εισαγγελέως

Σήμερα η εισαγγελέας αναμένεται να προτείνει στους δικαστές ποιοι από τους κατηγορούμενους πρέπει να κηρυχθούν ένοχοι για την τραγωδία στο Μάτι.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

Το μήνυμα Σαμαρά και ο κύκλος των φίλων του

Το μήνυμα Σαμαρά και ο κύκλος των φίλων του

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

