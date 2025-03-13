Greek Education Ministry to Launch Free Audiobook App eVivlio

Book lovers in Greece will soon have access to hundreds of audiobooks thanks to the launch of the new app eVivlio by the Greek Education Ministry.

The new app, released in collaboration with Bookvoice, brings thousands of literary works to readers free of charge.

Featuring a diverse collection of popular and classic literature by Greek and international authors, eVivlio brings books to life through the narrations of famous Greek actors.

As part of efforts to foster a love of reading, the ministry announced that a ‘reading list’ with available titles would soon be distributed to schools nationwide.

The user-friendly app is open to everyone and does not require users to create an account. New titles will be added regularly.

Users can save audiobooks to their device for offline listening, adjust playback speed, and navigate by chapter for a personalized experience.

“eVivlio brings us one step closer to our goal of making books accessible to all while ‘speaking the language’ of young people through innovative digital tools,” said Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

“We hope that eVivlio will be embraced by both students and the educational community, as well as by all citizens, who can access the app completely free of charge,” he added.

An updated version of the app will introduce additional features, including school textbooks and downloadable books in PDF format. This enhancement aims to make educational content more accessible for individuals with hearing disabilities.

Once available, eVivlio can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, and evivlio.gov.gr. It will be compatible with smartphones and tablets running Android 7+ or iOS 13+.