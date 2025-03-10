Δευτέρα 10 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.03.2025 | 15:00
Συναγερμός στην Tower Bridge στο Λονδίνο - Άντρας σκαρφάλωσε και έκατσε στα κιγκλιδώματα
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.03.2025 | 14:34
Σύγκρουση δεξαμενόπλοιου και φορτηγού πλοίου – Σε εξέλιξη μεγάλη επιχείρηση διάσωσης
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Tourism Booms with 6-7% Rise in Bookings This Season
English edition 10 Μαρτίου 2025 | 17:29

Greek Tourism Booms with 6-7% Rise in Bookings This Season

Data from ITB Berlin highlights Crete and Rhodes as the top-performing destinations, maintaining their strong appeal among European travelers with double-digit booking increases.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Υπερβακτήρια: Τι κάνουμε όταν τα φάρμακα δεν αρκούν;

Υπερβακτήρια: Τι κάνουμε όταν τα φάρμακα δεν αρκούν;

Spotlight

Greek tourism is booming, with bookings growing at a robust 6%-7% rate this season. Leading the charge are Crete and Rhodes, both setting new historic records with double-digit increases in demand. These insights emerged from the ITB Berlin travel trade show, where Greece reaffirmed its status as one of the top tourist destinations in the EU.

Greek hoteliers remain hopeful for another strong season but are keeping a close eye on geopolitical and economic challenges that could impact the sector. Yannis Hatzis, president of the Hellenic Federation of Hoteliers, stresses the urgent need for a cohesive strategy to support and promote tourism through infrastructure improvements.

“Tourism isn’t just about natural beauty, climate, and private investments,” Hatzis notes. “It also requires planning, strategy, effort, and public infrastructure to ensure sustainability and long-term success.”

Despite these challenges, Greece continues to shine. A recent INSETE study ranked Greece first among six Mediterranean markets in hotel guest satisfaction for summer 2024, with a Guest Satisfaction Index (GRI) of 87%. This achievement reflects the industry’s dedication to excellence in hospitality, with high service standards, strict cleanliness protocols, and prime hotel locations.

Hatzis attributes this success to annual investments by Greek hoteliers, totaling an estimated 800 million euros for renovations and maintenance, along with 105 million euros for sustainability initiatives. However, he warns that rising taxation and a lack of public investment in infrastructure pose significant challenges to the sector.

Crete & Rhodes Surge, While Santorini Aims for Recovery

Data from ITB Berlin highlights Crete and Rhodes as the top-performing destinations, maintaining their strong appeal among European travelers with double-digit booking increases.

Germany, in particular, is showing exceptional demand, with major tour operators—including TUI, DERTOUR Group, and Schauinsland Reisen—reporting significant booking growth for Greece. Leading German airlines, including Lufthansa, Condor Airlines, and Discover, are also recording notable increases in capacity for Greek destinations.

In contrast, Santorini is experiencing a 20% decline in bookings. However, industry insiders remain optimistic that once the seismic activity stabilizes, the island will regain lost ground.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τραπεζικοί «διαξιφισμοί» – Άντεξαν τα επίπεδα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τραπεζικοί «διαξιφισμοί» – Άντεξαν τα επίπεδα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Υπερβακτήρια: Τι κάνουμε όταν τα φάρμακα δεν αρκούν;

Υπερβακτήρια: Τι κάνουμε όταν τα φάρμακα δεν αρκούν;

Κατασκευές
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Οριστικός ανάδοχος στο τμήμα Χανιά – Ηράκλειο του ΒΟΑΚ

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Οριστικός ανάδοχος στο τμήμα Χανιά – Ηράκλειο του ΒΟΑΚ

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Τέμπη: Νέες έρευνες για τα τμήματα του κόκπιτ που βρέθηκαν στο Κουλούρι
Ελλάδα 10.03.25

Τέμπη: Νέες έρευνες για τα τμήματα του κόκπιτ που βρέθηκαν στο Κουλούρι

Οι ειδικοί της ΔΑΕΕ θα επιχειρήσουν να επανατοποθετήσουν τα τέσσερα κομμάτια από το κόκπιτ της δεύτερης μηχανής της εμπορικής αμαξοστοιχίας, που βρήκαν στην έρευνά τους για το δυστύχημα στα Τέμπη.

Σύνταξη
Τα «χρόνια πολλά» του Conference League στον Ολυμπιακό: Τα γκολ του ιστορικού θριάμβου (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.03.25

Τα «χρόνια πολλά» του Conference League στον Ολυμπιακό: Τα γκολ του ιστορικού θριάμβου (vids)

Η σελίδα του Conference League στα social media ευχήθηκε στον Ολυμπιακό, ανεβάζοντας όλα του τα γκολ που πέτυχε την περσινή σεζόν στην μαγική του πορεία που οδήγησε στην κατάκτηση ενός ευρωπαϊκού τροπαίου.

Σύνταξη
H Σάρον Στόουν ήταν η βασίλισσα της οθόνης τη δεκαετία του ’90
Icon 10.03.25

H Σάρον Στόουν ήταν η βασίλισσα της οθόνης τη δεκαετία του ’90

Περισσότερο από μια απλή σταρ, η Σάρον Στόουν έφερε επανάσταση στην απεικόνιση των γυναικών στην οθόνη, αναλαμβάνοντας ρόλους που αμφισβητούσαν τις παραδοσιακές νόρμες και τα στερεότυπα με βάση το φύλο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μια μεγάλη συμφωνία για την Λίβερπουλ – Οι διαφορές στο συμβόλαιο των «κόκκινων» με Ρεάλ και Μπαρτσελόνα
On Field 10.03.25

Μια μεγάλη συμφωνία για την Λίβερπουλ – Οι διαφορές στο συμβόλαιο των «κόκκινων» με Ρεάλ και Μπαρτσελόνα

Η αγγλική ομάδα συμφώνησε με την Adidas για την επόμενη πενταετία και θα εισπράξει ένα μεγάλο ποσό αλλά Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και Μπαρτσελόνα είναι ετη φωτός μπροστά...

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Από τα διλήμματα στην επίθεση, στο δίδυμο Τσιλούλης-Θεοδωρίδης
ΑΕΚ 10.03.25

Από τα διλήμματα στην επίθεση, στο δίδυμο Τσιλούλης-Θεοδωρίδης

Πριν τα Χριστούγεννα ο Ματίας Αλμέιδα δεν ήξερε ποιον πρωτοκλασάτο να χρησιμοποιήσει στην επίθεση της ΑΕΚ. Την Κυριακή τελείωσε στο ματς στο «Βικελίδης» με δύο παίκτες οι οποίοι ήταν εκτός πλάνων.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Must Read
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

«Κρατήστε τον Ιούνιο!»

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 10 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο