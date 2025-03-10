Greek Tourism Booms with 6-7% Rise in Bookings This Season

Greek tourism is booming, with bookings growing at a robust 6%-7% rate this season. Leading the charge are Crete and Rhodes, both setting new historic records with double-digit increases in demand. These insights emerged from the ITB Berlin travel trade show, where Greece reaffirmed its status as one of the top tourist destinations in the EU.

Greek hoteliers remain hopeful for another strong season but are keeping a close eye on geopolitical and economic challenges that could impact the sector. Yannis Hatzis, president of the Hellenic Federation of Hoteliers, stresses the urgent need for a cohesive strategy to support and promote tourism through infrastructure improvements.

“Tourism isn’t just about natural beauty, climate, and private investments,” Hatzis notes. “It also requires planning, strategy, effort, and public infrastructure to ensure sustainability and long-term success.”

Greece Tops Mediterranean for Guest Satisfaction

Despite these challenges, Greece continues to shine. A recent INSETE study ranked Greece first among six Mediterranean markets in hotel guest satisfaction for summer 2024, with a Guest Satisfaction Index (GRI) of 87%. This achievement reflects the industry’s dedication to excellence in hospitality, with high service standards, strict cleanliness protocols, and prime hotel locations.

Hatzis attributes this success to annual investments by Greek hoteliers, totaling an estimated 800 million euros for renovations and maintenance, along with 105 million euros for sustainability initiatives. However, he warns that rising taxation and a lack of public investment in infrastructure pose significant challenges to the sector.

Crete & Rhodes Surge, While Santorini Aims for Recovery

Data from ITB Berlin highlights Crete and Rhodes as the top-performing destinations, maintaining their strong appeal among European travelers with double-digit booking increases.

Germany, in particular, is showing exceptional demand, with major tour operators—including TUI, DERTOUR Group, and Schauinsland Reisen—reporting significant booking growth for Greece. Leading German airlines, including Lufthansa, Condor Airlines, and Discover, are also recording notable increases in capacity for Greek destinations.

In contrast, Santorini is experiencing a 20% decline in bookings. However, industry insiders remain optimistic that once the seismic activity stabilizes, the island will regain lost ground.

Source: Tovima.com