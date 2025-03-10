ENFIA 2025 Property Tax Statements Now Available on Taxisnet

Greek taxpayers can access their first ENFIA property tax statements for 2025 on the Taxisnet platform, from Sunday, March 9 with the process of uploading the documents expected to be completed within the next few hours.

This year, ENFIA payments will be made in 12 installments, with the first due at the end of March and the last in February 2026.

Unlike income tax, no discount is offered for a lump-sum payment, with the Finance Ministry estimating that revenue from the property tax will exceed 2.4 billion euros.

One of the most significant changes this year concerns a discount for property owners with insurance coverage. As in previous years, insured properties qualify for a reduction in ENFIA, but the 2025 discount is higher.

Specifically, properties valued at up to 500,000 euros that are insured against earthquakes, fires, and floods for the entire duration of 2024 will receive a 20% discount, double the 10% offered last year.

For higher-value properties, the discount remains at 10%. There are also proportional discounts for shorter insurance periods, such as 7.5% for nine months of coverage and 2.5% for three months.

Meanwhile, vulnerable social groups will continue to benefit from reduced or even zero ENFIA charges.

Taxpayers can retrieve their statements through the myAADE platform by logging in with their Taxisnet credentials, selecting the year 2025, and downloading the relevant document.