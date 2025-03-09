Cruise Tourism in Greece to Soar Despite Santorini’s Earthquakes

Greece’s cruise tourism sector is on track for new records, despite the challenges posed by seismic activity on the island of Santorini in the Cyclades.

While no cruise company has officially canceled their scheduled stops at the island, concerns remain, with companies closely monitoring the situation, awaiting government safety measures that will dictate how cruise ships can approach the island before making any final decisions.

Industry insiders, however, remain calm and confident. If restrictions are imposed on Santorini, cruise lines are expected to adjust their itineraries by substituting the destination with other ports. Chania (Souda), Heraklion, and Rhodes are among the most likely alternatives, along with other potential replacements such as Kos and Samos.

Cruise Passenger Numbers Set to Soar in 2025

Despite these uncertainties, 2025 is projected to bring even higher cruise traffic. According to the honorary president of the Union of Cruise Shipowners & Associated Members, the forecast estimates a total of 5.8 million passengers across 5,290 cruise ship arrivals at Greek ports.

For comparison, Greece recorded 5.06 million cruise visitors in 2023 with 4,800 ship arrivals. In 2024, the numbers climbed to approximately 5.55 million passengers and 5,080 ship arrivals, bringing the sector back to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, which had been a record-breaking year.

Notably, while overall passenger numbers are increasing, the rise in ship arrivals suggests a growing preference for smaller and mid-sized cruise vessels.

Rising Port Fees and Their Impact

Another key development in Greece’s cruise industry is the increase in port fees, particularly in high-traffic destinations like Mykonos and Santorini.

Passengers now face an additional fee of 20 euros per arrival at these ports, while other destinations impose a lower fee of 5 euros. These charges apply during the peak tourist season, with slight reductions in the fall, winter, and spring months.

It is estimated that these port fees will generate over 40 million euros in revenue.

According to the honorary president of the Union of Cruise Shipowners & Associated Members, these funds must be reinvested strategically to enhance infrastructure and improve services across various cruise destinations.