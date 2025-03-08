Σάββατο 08 Μαρτίου 2025
08.03.2025
Άνδρας δέχτηκε πυροβολισμούς έξω από κατάστημα στη Θεσσαλονίκη
International Women’s Day: Celebrating Achievements, Advancing Equality
08 Μαρτίου 2025

International Women's Day: Celebrating Achievements, Advancing Equality

The United Nations plays a central role in International Women’s Day celebrations, selecting an annual theme to highlight pressing issues affecting women worldwide.

Every year on March 8, the world unites to celebrate International Women’s Day, a global occasion dedicated to honoring women’s achievements and advocating for gender equality. What began as a movement for workers’ rights in the early 20th century has evolved into a widely recognized event observed in over 100 countries.

The origins of International Women’s Day trace back to 1908, when thousands of women in New York City marched for better working conditions, fair wages, and the right to vote. Inspired by their activism, the Socialist Party of America declared the first National Women’s Day in 1909. The idea gained international momentum, and in 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed establishing an annual Women’s Day at the International Socialist Congress in Copenhagen. The proposal received unanimous approval, leading to the first official celebration in 1911 across Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Poster for Women’s Day, March 8, 1914, demanding voting rights for women.

March 8 became the official date after women in Russia played a pivotal role in the 1917 Russian Revolution. Protesting under the banner of “bread and peace” during World War I, their activism led to significant political changes, including women gaining the right to vote. The United Nations officially recognized International Women’s Day in 1977, further cementing its importance on the global stage.

Clara Zetkin (left) & Rosa Luxemburg in their way to the SPD Congress. Magdeburg, 1910

The United Nations plays a central role in International Women’s Day celebrations, selecting an annual theme to highlight pressing issues affecting women worldwide. Recent themes have focused on gender equity in the workplace, eliminating violence against women, and increasing female representation in leadership.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action” for gender equality, underscores the urgency of addressing gender disparities globally. International Women’s Day serves as a call to action, urging individuals, organizations, and governments to work toward a more inclusive and equitable future for generations of women to come.

The day is marked in various ways across different cultures. In some countries, it is a public holiday, while others observe it with demonstrations, panel discussions, and cultural events. In Italy, women receive yellow mimosa flowers as a symbol of solidarity and appreciation. In China, some workplaces grant female employees a half-day off. Countries such as Argentina and Spain hold large-scale rallies advocating for women’s rights.

Source: Tovima.com

