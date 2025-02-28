U.S. Deal with Ukraine Falls Through After Trump, Zelensky Fiery Exchange at WH

Παρασκευή 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
English edition 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 21:06

Following the discussions in the Oval Office before the press, Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, stating, "He is not ready for peace"

Talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump and the prospects of a deal have fallen through after a heated exchange in the Oval Office in Washington DC on Friday evening.

Following the discussions in the Oval Office before the press, Trump took to Truth Social on Friday, stating, “He is not ready for peace,” in a clear reference to Zelensky.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

What was expected to be a routine diplomatic meeting at the White House quickly turned into an unprecedented confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a rare and dramatic scene for high-level meetings in the Oval Office, the two leaders engaged in a tense exchange filled with raised voices and visible frustration. The atmosphere was charged with anger as the discussion spiraled into open disagreement.

The meeting took place ahead of an event where the two leaders were set to sign an agreement involving U.S. participation in Ukraine’s mineral industry. However, tensions flared when Zelensky openly challenged Trump’s stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader also pushed back against Trump’s claims that Ukrainian cities had been reduced to ruins after three years of war.

“You are playing with the lives of millions of people. You are playing with World War III (…) and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country,” a visibly furious Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their heated White House meeting. Trump went on to say that negotiating with Zelensky would be “very difficult” and pointedly told him to show “gratitude” toward the United States.

Seated nearby, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance also intervened, accusing Zelensky of “disrespecting” the American people. The tense exchange unfolded live on television, with cameras capturing every moment of the extraordinary diplomatic clash.

