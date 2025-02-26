Τετάρτη 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
26.02.2025 | 07:55
Πώς θα κινηθούν τα ΜΜΜ την Παρασκευή στην Αθήνα
Σημαντική είδηση
26.02.2025 | 07:14
Έκρηξη σε είσοδο πολυκατοικίας στη Βάρκιζα όπου έχει εξοχική κατοικία η Βόζεμπεργκ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΑΝΤΟΡΙΝΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Millions in Europe Struggle with Costly Healthcare, WHO Warns
English edition 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 10:58

Millions in Europe Struggle with Costly Healthcare, WHO Warns

In Greece, as in much of Europe, home care services remain scarce, with only 6.7% of people with moderate disabilities and 24.8% of those with severe disabilities receiving in-home assistance.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Rajio taiso: Η 3λεπτη ιαπωνική άσκηση που προτείνει το Χάρβαρντ

Rajio taiso: Η 3λεπτη ιαπωνική άσκηση που προτείνει το Χάρβαρντ

Spotlight

Millions of Europeans are struggling to afford essential healthcare services, forcing them to sacrifice basic needs due to high out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The study highlights the financial burden placed on households, particularly low-income families, who must pay for medical services, dental care, and medication when treatment is outside hospital settings.

Across WHO member states, catastrophic healthcare costs—where medical expenses take up a significant portion of household income—affect between 1% and 21% of households.

In 25 countries, more than 5% of the population faces severe financial strain due to direct healthcare payments. Unmet medical needs due to cost, distance, or long waiting times impact up to 13% of the population for general healthcare and 16% for dental care.

Greece is among the most affected countries, with nearly 5% of the population pushed into poverty due to healthcare costs. An additional 10% has faced such high medical expenses that they struggle to afford other basic necessities. The report attributes these financial hardships primarily to the cost of medications, which disproportionately affects low-income households.

The WHO warns that many European health systems are unprepared for future health crises, posing risks to national security and compliance with international health regulations.

Disparities in healthcare access and emergency preparedness remain significant across member states, while many systems struggle to meet the needs of aging populations.

Elderly care is an increasing concern, with nearly half of Europeans over 65 who struggle with daily self-care lacking adequate support.

In Greece, as in much of Europe, home care services remain scarce, with only 6.7% of people with moderate disabilities and 24.8% of those with severe disabilities receiving in-home assistance.

Meanwhile, chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer continue to rise. In Western and Northern Europe, cancer rates are increasing, but mortality is declining due to improved treatment.

However, Eastern European countries, including Greece, continue to see higher cancer-related deaths, highlighting persistent healthcare inequalities across the continent.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
ΒΑΒΕΛ
PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Γ. Τσουκαλάς (Γρ. Προϋπολ. Της Βουλής): Έχουμε από τα υψηλότερα μισθολογικά κόστη στην Ευρώπη

PODCAST ΒΑΒΕΛ – Γ. Τσουκαλάς (Γρ. Προϋπολ. Της Βουλής): Έχουμε από τα υψηλότερα μισθολογικά κόστη στην Ευρώπη

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Rajio taiso: Η 3λεπτη ιαπωνική άσκηση που προτείνει το Χάρβαρντ

Rajio taiso: Η 3λεπτη ιαπωνική άσκηση που προτείνει το Χάρβαρντ

Επιχειρήσεις
ΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ: Στη MASDAR το 97,31% των μετοχών με τη λήξη της δημόσιας πρότασης

ΤΕΡΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ: Στη MASDAR το 97,31% των μετοχών με τη λήξη της δημόσιας πρότασης

inStream

Culture Live 26.02.25

Οι Imagine Dragons θα γράψουν Ιστορία: Το κομμάτι «Children Of The Sky» θα γίνει το πρώτο που θα μεταδοθεί από το φεγγάρι

Το γνωστό αμερικανικό συγκρότημα Imagine Dragons ετοιμάζεται να σπάσει τα σύνορα της Γης και το τραγούδι του «Children Of The Sky» να εκπέμψει από τη Σελήνη. Αρκεί να πάει καλά η διαστημική αποστολή.

Σύνταξη
Ο λόγος 26.02.25

Να μετατεθεί η ημερομηνία ανακοίνωσης του πορίσματος για τα Τέμπη ζητούν συγγενείς των θυμάτων

Το πόρισμα του Εθνικού Οργανισμού Διερεύνησης Αεροπορικών και Σιδηροδρομικών Ατυχημάτων και Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών (ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ) αναμένεται αύριο Πέμπτη 27 Φεβρουαρίου.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
inStream
Οι Imagine Dragons θα γράψουν Ιστορία: Το κομμάτι «Children Of The Sky» θα γίνει το πρώτο που θα μεταδοθεί από το φεγγάρι
Culture Live 26.02.25

Οι Imagine Dragons θα γράψουν Ιστορία: Το κομμάτι «Children Of The Sky» θα γίνει το πρώτο που θα μεταδοθεί από το φεγγάρι

Το γνωστό αμερικανικό συγκρότημα Imagine Dragons ετοιμάζεται να σπάσει τα σύνορα της Γης και το τραγούδι του «Children Of The Sky» να εκπέμψει από τη Σελήνη. Αρκεί να πάει καλά η διαστημική αποστολή.

Σύνταξη
Να μετατεθεί η ημερομηνία ανακοίνωσης του πορίσματος για τα Τέμπη ζητούν συγγενείς των θυμάτων
Ο λόγος 26.02.25

Να μετατεθεί η ημερομηνία ανακοίνωσης του πορίσματος για τα Τέμπη ζητούν συγγενείς των θυμάτων

Το πόρισμα του Εθνικού Οργανισμού Διερεύνησης Αεροπορικών και Σιδηροδρομικών Ατυχημάτων και Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών (ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ) αναμένεται αύριο Πέμπτη 27 Φεβρουαρίου.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Must Read
Συνεχίζει το «καλό όνομα» ο Χατζής, τα ερωτηματικά για Υπερταμείο, στεναχώρησε ο Κοστέλο, τα deals του Μυτιληναίου, το project… Ινδία της Eurobank, o γρίφος του CVC

Συνεχίζει το «καλό όνομα» ο Χατζής, τα ερωτηματικά για Υπερταμείο, στεναχώρησε ο Κοστέλο, τα deals του Μυτιληναίου, το project… Ινδία της Eurobank, o γρίφος του CVC

Ποια είναι η influencer που επιμένει ότι γέννησε το 13ο παιδί του Έλον Μασκ

Ποια είναι η influencer που επιμένει ότι γέννησε το 13ο παιδί του Έλον Μασκ

Ελα κι εσύ σε μια σύνοδο, μπορείς

Ελα κι εσύ σε μια σύνοδο, μπορείς

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Quiz: Ποιον τύπο νοημοσύνης έχεις πιο ανεπτυγμένο;

Quiz: Ποιον τύπο νοημοσύνης έχεις πιο ανεπτυγμένο;

Πώς να μάθω στο παιδί μου την αξία της ανακύκλωσης από μικρή ηλικία;

Πώς να μάθω στο παιδί μου την αξία της ανακύκλωσης από μικρή ηλικία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο