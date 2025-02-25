Τρίτη 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
25.02.2025 | 19:44
Με εγκεφαλικό μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο ο Αλέξανδρος Λυκουρέζος
Σημαντική είδηση
25.02.2025 | 16:08
Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν Μετρό, Τραμ και Ηλεκτρικός στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου
Σημαντική είδηση
25.02.2025 | 15:08
Χωρίς λεωφορεία και ταξί την Παρασκευή η Αθήνα
Digital Governance Ministry Unveils Latest Reforms to Cut Redtape
English edition 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 21:56

Digital Governance Ministry Unveils Latest Reforms to Cut Redtape

Relevant Minister Dimitris Papastergiou also discussed the introduction of a personal identification number on new identity cards

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The latest reforms through digital applications will eliminate the submission of photocopies in verifying a citizen’s identity, the relevant digital governance minister said on Tuesday, while adding that the long-awaited introduction of a universal personal ID on new cards will also do away with multiple codes for various uses.

Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou detailed the coming reforms in an interview with state broadcaster ERT, all in line with cutting proverbial modern Greek “red tape” and bureaucratic layers that have frustrated citizens for decades.

“It is no longer necessary to keep providing photocopies when identity verification can be done through the gov.gr wallet,” he said. The new approach, already legislated for the public sector, is also set to be extended to the private sector in due course, he explained.

The new and universal ID number, he said, also aims to resolve inconsistencies that many citizens face due to discrepancies in their personal details, as recorded – or erroneously recorded – by different registries.

“It will put an end to the confusion caused by variations in names, surnames, or birthdates between different databases, including the identity registry,” he added.

The minister clarified that while the personal identification number has existed for years, it will now be officially printed on new ID cards, with the relevant bill expected to be submitted to Parliament in March.

Addressing concerns over identity card loss, Papastergiou reassured the public that the presence of the personal number does not increase the risk of misuse, as additional security checks will remain in place.

The minister also highlighted the upcoming launch of the MyStreet application, in March, designed to improve public space management enabling citizens to check whether outdoor seating in pedestrian areas and squares is occupying space legally, ensuring greater transparency and compliance with regulations.

Source: tovima.com

Διεθνή
Ουκρανία: Είπε «ναι» στο deal για τα ορυκτά με τις ΗΠΑ

Ουκρανία: Είπε «ναι» στο deal για τα ορυκτά με τις ΗΠΑ

Οικονομία
Στουρνάρας στο Politico: Είναι νωρίς να συζητήσουμε για διακοπή των μειώσεων επιτοκίων

Στουρνάρας στο Politico: Είναι νωρίς να συζητήσουμε για διακοπή των μειώσεων επιτοκίων

English edition
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
