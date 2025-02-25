Budget: Primary Surplus of 1.9bln€ in Jan. 2025; 5.99bln Revenues

Greece’s state budget primary surplus, based on final data, reached 758 million euros in January 2025, according to figures released on Tuesday by the finance ministry.

The surplus is higher than the envisioned goal of 200 million euros that is included in the introductory report for the 2025 state budget for the specific period.

The primary result, on a modified cash basis, reached a surplus of 1.98 billion euros, up from a goal of 1.4 billion euros and a primary surplus of 2.282 billion euros for the same period of 2024.

The level of net revenues of the state budget in January 2025 reached 5.991 billion euros, down 106 million euros (1.74%) compared to the goal in the state budget for the ongoing year.

