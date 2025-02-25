Budget: Primary Surplus of 1.9bln€ in Jan. 2025; 5.99bln Revenues
The surplus is higher than the envisioned goal of 200 million euros that is included in the introductory report for the 2025 state budget for the specific period
- Οι 6 τάσεις στην παγκόσμια οικονομία το 2025 – Τι προβλέπει ανάλυση της ΕΥ
- Το μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης σε «υποβαθμισμένη λειτουργία» - Οι επιβάτες αλλάζουν τροχιά στον σταθμό 25ης Μαρτίου
- Αλέξης Κούγιας: Παραμένει στη ΜΕΘ – Δύσκολες οι επόμενες ώρες
- Στην Κίνα ένας βράχος που μοιάζει με κουτάβι έχει γίνει το νέο τουριστικό hot spot
Greece’s state budget primary surplus, based on final data, reached 758 million euros in January 2025, according to figures released on Tuesday by the finance ministry.
The surplus is higher than the envisioned goal of 200 million euros that is included in the introductory report for the 2025 state budget for the specific period.
The primary result, on a modified cash basis, reached a surplus of 1.98 billion euros, up from a goal of 1.4 billion euros and a primary surplus of 2.282 billion euros for the same period of 2024.
The level of net revenues of the state budget in January 2025 reached 5.991 billion euros, down 106 million euros (1.74%) compared to the goal in the state budget for the ongoing year.
Source: tovima.com
- Ποιος νοιάζεται για το ποδόσφαιρο και τον Μπέλινγκχαμ; Σημασία έχει… ποια είναι η Ασλιν Κάστρο και ποιοι οι… 48 πρώην σύντροφοί της!
- Πάπας Φραγκίσκος: Κρίσιμη αλλά σταθερή η κατάσταση της υγείας του Ποντίφικα
- Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 1,9 δισ. ευρώ τον Ιανουάριο – Υπεραπόδοση εισπράξεων από ΦΠΑ – φόρο εισοδήματος
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις