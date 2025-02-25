Τρίτη 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση
25.02.2025 | 19:44
Με εγκεφαλικό μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο ο Αλέξανδρος Λυκουρέζος
Σημαντική είδηση
25.02.2025 | 16:08
Πώς θα λειτουργήσουν Μετρό, Τραμ και Ηλεκτρικός στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου
Σημαντική είδηση
25.02.2025 | 15:08
Χωρίς λεωφορεία και ταξί την Παρασκευή η Αθήνα
Budget: Primary Surplus of 1.9bln€ in Jan. 2025; 5.99bln Revenues
English edition 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 20:03

Budget: Primary Surplus of 1.9bln€ in Jan. 2025; 5.99bln Revenues

The surplus is higher than the envisioned goal of 200 million euros that is included in the introductory report for the 2025 state budget for the specific period

Vita.gr
Μοναξιά: Γιατί «πρέπει να είναι θέμα επιλογής»

Μοναξιά: Γιατί «πρέπει να είναι θέμα επιλογής»

Spotlight

Greece’s state budget primary surplus, based on final data, reached 758 million euros in January 2025, according to figures released on Tuesday by the finance ministry.

The surplus is higher than the envisioned goal of 200 million euros that is included in the introductory report for the 2025 state budget for the specific period.

The primary result, on a modified cash basis, reached a surplus of 1.98 billion euros, up from a goal of 1.4 billion euros and a primary surplus of 2.282 billion euros for the same period of 2024.

The level of net revenues of the state budget in January 2025 reached 5.991 billion euros, down 106 million euros (1.74%) compared to the goal in the state budget for the ongoing year.

Source: tovima.com

Διεθνή
Ουκρανία: Είπε «ναι» στο deal για τα ορυκτά με τις ΗΠΑ

Ουκρανία: Είπε «ναι» στο deal για τα ορυκτά με τις ΗΠΑ

Vita.gr

Μοναξιά: Γιατί «πρέπει να είναι θέμα επιλογής»

Μοναξιά: Γιατί «πρέπει να είναι θέμα επιλογής»

Οικονομία
Στουρνάρας στο Politico: Είναι νωρίς να συζητήσουμε για διακοπή των μειώσεων επιτοκίων

Στουρνάρας στο Politico: Είναι νωρίς να συζητήσουμε για διακοπή των μειώσεων επιτοκίων

Ποδόσφαιρο 25.02.25

Ποιος νοιάζεται για το ποδόσφαιρο και τον Μπέλινγκχαμ; Σημασία έχει… ποια είναι η Ασλιν Κάστρο και ποιοι οι… 48 πρώην σύντροφοί της!

Η ζωή της Άσλιν Κάστρο, νέας συντρόφου του αστέρα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, Τζουντ Μπέλινγκχαμ, έχει μπει στο… σημάδι των διεθνών ΜΜΕ, με το έντονο παρελθόν της με αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ, της μουσικής και του αθλητισμού, να... απογειώνει τη δημοφιλία της. Προκαλώντας και το «ξεγύμνωμα» του προσωπικού της παρελθόντος!

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Οικονομία 25.02.25

Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 1,9 δισ. ευρώ τον Ιανουάριο – Υπεραπόδοση εισπράξεων από ΦΠΑ – φόρο εισοδήματος

Το πλεόνασμα στο ισοζύγιο του κρατικού προϋπολογισμού ανέρχεται στα 758 εκατ. ευρώ. Υπέρβαση στόχου εσόδων από ΦΠΑ, ΕΦΚ και φόρο εισοδήματος. Μειωμένα τα έσοδα από ΠΔΕ.

Σύνταξη
Κόσμος 25.02.25

Ολικό μπλακ άουτ στη Χιλή - Είκοσι εκατ. πολίτες χωρίς ηλεκτρικό

Ένα ολικό μπλακ άουτ εξαιτίας ελλιπούς συντήρησης στο δίκτυο ηλεκτρισμού, έχει αφήσει την Χιλή πίσω στα τέλη του 19ου αιώνα. Ουρές χιλιομέτρων από ακινητοποιημένα αυτοκίνητα.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.02.25

Live Streaming: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

Live Streaming: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω Live Streaming στις 22:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για το Copa del Rey. Τηλεοπτικά από το Action 24.

Σύνταξη
English edition
A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture
English edition 24.02.25

A Great European Leader: Edi Rama, The Big Picture

The Albanian Prime Minister discusses the leaders of other European states, the US, Russia and beyond. What did he have to say about the Exclusive Economic Zone with Greece?

Σύνταξη
Ποιος νοιάζεται για το ποδόσφαιρο και τον Μπέλινγκχαμ; Σημασία έχει… ποια είναι η Ασλιν Κάστρο και ποιοι οι… 48 πρώην σύντροφοί της!
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.02.25

Ποιος νοιάζεται για το ποδόσφαιρο και τον Μπέλινγκχαμ; Σημασία έχει… ποια είναι η Ασλιν Κάστρο και ποιοι οι… 48 πρώην σύντροφοί της!

Η ζωή της Άσλιν Κάστρο, νέας συντρόφου του αστέρα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, Τζουντ Μπέλινγκχαμ, έχει μπει στο… σημάδι των διεθνών ΜΜΕ, με το έντονο παρελθόν της με αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ, της μουσικής και του αθλητισμού, να... απογειώνει τη δημοφιλία της. Προκαλώντας και το «ξεγύμνωμα» του προσωπικού της παρελθόντος!

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 1,9 δισ. ευρώ τον Ιανουάριο – Υπεραπόδοση εισπράξεων από ΦΠΑ – φόρο εισοδήματος
Οικονομία 25.02.25

Πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα 1,9 δισ. ευρώ τον Ιανουάριο – Υπεραπόδοση εισπράξεων από ΦΠΑ – φόρο εισοδήματος

Το πλεόνασμα στο ισοζύγιο του κρατικού προϋπολογισμού ανέρχεται στα 758 εκατ. ευρώ. Υπέρβαση στόχου εσόδων από ΦΠΑ, ΕΦΚ και φόρο εισοδήματος. Μειωμένα τα έσοδα από ΠΔΕ.

Σύνταξη
Χιλή: Ολικό μπλακ άουτ για το 98,5% της χώρας – Είκοσι εκατ. πολίτες χωρίς ηλεκτρικό
Κόσμος 25.02.25

Ολικό μπλακ άουτ στη Χιλή - Είκοσι εκατ. πολίτες χωρίς ηλεκτρικό

Ένα ολικό μπλακ άουτ εξαιτίας ελλιπούς συντήρησης στο δίκτυο ηλεκτρισμού, έχει αφήσει την Χιλή πίσω στα τέλη του 19ου αιώνα. Ουρές χιλιομέτρων από ακινητοποιημένα αυτοκίνητα.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Live Streaming: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.02.25

Live Streaming: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

Live Streaming: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω Live Streaming στις 22:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για το Copa del Rey. Τηλεοπτικά από το Action 24.

Σύνταξη
Τρίτη 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
