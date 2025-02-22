Σάββατο 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
22.02.2025
Νέο τρομακτικό περιστατικό στον σιδηρόδρομο - Εκτροχιάστηκε βαγόνι συντήρησης των γραμμών
22.02.2025
Συνελήφθησαν 4 άτομα για την υπόθεση βιασμού γυναίκας στην Χαλκίδα
Storm Coral Brings Polar Chill to Greece – Which Areas Will See Snow?
English edition 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2025

Storm Coral Brings Polar Chill to Greece – Which Areas Will See Snow?

The icy conditions are expected to persist until Monday, with even colder weather anticipated in the coming hours

Greece is experiencing a deep freeze as the “Coral” cold front tightens its grip on the country, bringing frigid temperatures and snowfall in some areas. The icy conditions are expected to persist until Monday, with even colder weather anticipated in the coming hours.

Where Will the Snowfall Be Heaviest?

Snow is expected to blanket several regions, including:

  • Macedonia (especially central areas)
  • Thessaly
  • Central and Eastern Sterea (including Attica)
  • Eastern Peloponnese
  • Evia
  • Northern Aegean islands
  • Mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Crete
  • Central and northern Cyclades (in higher altitudes)

Weather Warnings in Effect

The Hellenic Meteorological Service has issued an emergency bulletin warning of continued extreme cold in southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean through Monday. Additionally, gale-force northerly winds reaching up to 8 Beaufort are expected in the southern Aegean, potentially causing disruptions in sea travel.

Temperature Forecast

Saturday, February 22

  • Macedonia, Thrace, Northern Aegean islands: -5°C to 6°C
  • Thessaly, Central/Eastern Sterea, Eastern Peloponnese, Evia: -3°C to 8°C

Sunday, February 23

  • Macedonia, Thrace, Northern Aegean islands: -4°C to 7°C
  • Thessaly, Central/Eastern Sterea, Eastern Peloponnese, Evia: -1°C to 11°C

Evia Covered in White

The bad weather has hit Evia particularly hard, with freezing temperatures reaching -5°C and heavy snow blanketing the region’s mountainous areas. Authorities are working to keep roads open to remote mountain villages

Detailed Weather Forecast by Region

Macedonia & Thrace

  • Cloudy with light rain or sleet in Macedonia.
  • Light snowfall in mountainous/semi-mountainous regions and some lower-altitude areas.
  • Winds: Northerly 3-5 Beaufort, locally 6 in eastern areas.
  • Temperature: -1°C to 6°C (lower in western Macedonia).

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Greece, Western Peloponnese

  • Cloudy with occasional local showers in the southern Ionian Sea.
  • Winds: Easterly 3-5 Beaufort.
  • Temperature: 2°C to 13°C (colder in Epirus).

Attica

  • Cloudy with occasional rain or sleet.
  • Light snowfall in mountainous/semi-mountainous regions.
  • Winds: Northeasterly 4-6 Beaufort.
  • Temperature: 1°C to 7°C.

Thessaloniki

  • Cloudy with occasional rain or sleet.
  • Light snowfall in surrounding mountainous areas.
  • Winds: Easterly 2-4 Beaufort.
  • Temperature: -1°C to 7°C.

What to Expect on Sunday

  • Snowfall will continue in Macedonia, Thessaly, Eastern Peloponnese, and Evia, affecting mountainous and semi-mountainous regions.
  • The Aegean and Dodecanese islands will see scattered clouds, increasing throughout the day.
  • Affected areas should prepare for continued low temperatures, strong winds, and frost in the mainland.

