Storm Coral Brings Polar Chill to Greece – Which Areas Will See Snow?

Greece is experiencing a deep freeze as the “Coral” cold front tightens its grip on the country, bringing frigid temperatures and snowfall in some areas. The icy conditions are expected to persist until Monday, with even colder weather anticipated in the coming hours.

Where Will the Snowfall Be Heaviest?

Snow is expected to blanket several regions, including:

Macedonia (especially central areas)

Thessaly

Central and Eastern Sterea (including Attica)

Eastern Peloponnese

Evia

Northern Aegean islands

Mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Crete

Central and northern Cyclades (in higher altitudes)

Weather Warnings in Effect

The Hellenic Meteorological Service has issued an emergency bulletin warning of continued extreme cold in southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean through Monday. Additionally, gale-force northerly winds reaching up to 8 Beaufort are expected in the southern Aegean, potentially causing disruptions in sea travel.

Temperature Forecast

Saturday, February 22

Macedonia, Thrace, Northern Aegean islands: -5°C to 6°C

Thessaly, Central/Eastern Sterea, Eastern Peloponnese, Evia: -3°C to 8°C

Sunday, February 23

Macedonia, Thrace, Northern Aegean islands: -4°C to 7°C

Thessaly, Central/Eastern Sterea, Eastern Peloponnese, Evia: -1°C to 11°C

Evia Covered in White

The bad weather has hit Evia particularly hard, with freezing temperatures reaching -5°C and heavy snow blanketing the region’s mountainous areas. Authorities are working to keep roads open to remote mountain villages

Detailed Weather Forecast by Region

Macedonia & Thrace

Cloudy with light rain or sleet in Macedonia.

Light snowfall in mountainous/semi-mountainous regions and some lower-altitude areas.

Winds: Northerly 3-5 Beaufort, locally 6 in eastern areas.

Temperature: -1°C to 6°C (lower in western Macedonia).

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Greece, Western Peloponnese

Cloudy with occasional local showers in the southern Ionian Sea.

Winds: Easterly 3-5 Beaufort.

Temperature: 2°C to 13°C (colder in Epirus).

Attica

Cloudy with occasional rain or sleet.

Light snowfall in mountainous/semi-mountainous regions.

Winds: Northeasterly 4-6 Beaufort.

Temperature: 1°C to 7°C.

Thessaloniki

Cloudy with occasional rain or sleet.

Light snowfall in surrounding mountainous areas.

Winds: Easterly 2-4 Beaufort.

Temperature: -1°C to 7°C.

What to Expect on Sunday