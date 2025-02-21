Santorini Tourism Union Demands Emergency Support Amid Cyclades Seismic Crisis

With intense seismic activity now affecting the economic life of the impacted islands, in the Cyclades, the Union of Tourism and Catering of Thira, Santorini, is taking action. The union has organized a protest outside the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in Athens, on Monday, February 24.

As part of the mobilization, a meeting with ministry representatives has been scheduled, with a primary demand for substantial support measures for residents and workers in the Southern Cyclades.

The union is calling for income security, as well as the protection of labor and social security rights for tourism and hospitality workers—at least for as long as the islands remain in a state of emergency.

Additionally, the Santorini tourism union demands an extension of unemployment benefits for February and March, along with financial relief measures such as rent subsidies and a suspension of payments for utilities, taxes, and mortgage loans.

Another key priority is the creation of emergency response services, including public information initiatives and designated safe gathering and evacuation areas.

The union is also advocating for free transportation for residents whenever necessary, as well as the immediate reinforcement of local healthcare facilities with personnel and essential medical supplies.

Finally, there is a call for an urgent implementation of an earthquake safety inspection program for buildings to identify and address potential risks in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the Greek government is reportedly considering a mini support package for Santorini, to be activated if the island’s seismic activity persists for an extended period, as lawmakers representing the earthquake-affected island convey workers’ and residents’ demands for immediate action to ensure economic stability.

Sources from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance report that should the phenomenon continue beyond Easter, a financial relief plan will likely be introduced.

Source: tovima.com