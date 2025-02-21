Greece a Safe Destination, Says Tourism Minister Kefalogianni

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni emphasized that the country was a safe destination for travelers during an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

The demand for Greek tourism continues to show positive growth. However, developments in Santorini remain an unpredictable factor, raising concerns about the future.

The Minister noted that Santorini was geologically unique, reassuring everyone that the Tourism Ministry was in close cooperation with experts to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures.

Regarding the impact of the Santorini earthquakes on the tourism sector, Kefalogianni stressed that bookings for the iconic island remained steady, with demand remaining high. “Santorini remains a popular destination, and it is crucial to ensure communication and transparency regarding visitor safety,” she noted, adding that local authorities are continuously monitoring the situation.

The Minister underlined that Greece should send a clear message of transparency by sharing all available data, so any potential visitor to Santorini would be aware of the ongoing activity.

Despite these concerns, tourism industry stakeholders agree that 2025 is expected to be another strong year for Greece. Preparations for the new tourist season are already underway, with market indicators reinforcing expectations for continued growth.

According to the Insititute of Greek Tourism Confederation INSETE, Greece is projected to see a further rise in tourist arrivals and revenue from international visitors in 2025, driven by the country’s expanding and improving tourism services.

These expectations are further supported if forecasts for a European economic recovery and the prevention of a global recession—predicted by the IMF, the European Commission, and INSETE in its latest report—prove accurate.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority reported that passenger traffic at Greek airports surged in January. Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the authority increased by 12.6%, with total passenger movements (arrivals and departures, both domestic and international) reaching 219,777, compared to 195,251 in 2024.