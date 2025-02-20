Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis to Meet U.S. Counterpart Rubio in the U.S.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has secured a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, during his visit to the United States next week. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of his official trip, where he is set to address key international issues.

Gerapetritis will travel to the United States to address the United Nations Security Council in New York on Monday and Tuesday, 24-25 February focusing on the war in Ukraine and developments in Syria.

The Greek foreign minister’s meeting with his U.S. counterpart is considered a positive development for Greek diplomacy as it will be the first and long anticipated meeting with a U.S. official of the Trump administration.

Greek Foreign Minister’s Agenda

His visit to the U.S. follows his participation in the International Conference on Syria, in Paris, last week which came after his Middle East tour that included a visit to Syria where he met with Syria’s transitional leader Ahmad Al-Sarra and the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Αl Shaibani.

On Monday, Greece’s Permanent Mission to the UN will host a special event, where Gerapetritis will deliver a speech and oversee the donation of a sculpture to the United Nations on behalf of Greece.

In addition to his official engagements, the Greek foreign minister is expected to hold meetings with Greek-American organizations.

Following his time in New York, he will travel to Washington, though his schedule there has yet to be finalized.

Source: tovima.com