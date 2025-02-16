Κυριακή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
16.02.2025 | 14:47
Νέος σεισμός ανοιχτά της Αμοργού
# ΣΑΝΤΟΡΙΝΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Seismologist Hopes Kolumbo Volcano Magma Rise Moderate, not Violent
English edition 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 14:55

Greek Seismologist Hopes Kolumbo Volcano Magma Rise Moderate, not Violent

The Greek seismologist expressed hope that any potential lava flow in the coming weeks would be mild rather than explosive, whether it occurs at Kolumbo or to the northeast near Anydro.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Γιατί πάντα έχουμε «χώρο» για γλυκό μετά το φαγητό;

Γιατί πάντα έχουμε «χώρο» για γλυκό μετά το φαγητό;

Spotlight

Seismic tremors continue to rattle the waters between Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi, in the Cyclades, raising concerns about the Kolumbo submarine volcano. Despite a noticeable decline in the intensity of quakes over the past two days, prominent Greek seismologist Akis Tselentis urges caution, warning that seismic activity remains ongoing.

Tselentis, who resigned from Greece’s earthquake risk assessment board, citing political interference in scientific work, last week, addressed the situation in a social media update on Sunday morning, accompanied by scientific data visualizations.

He emphasized the need for an open-minded approach in science, advocating for broad perspectives and creative thinking rather than rigid dogma.

While recent tremors have been less perceptible, Tselentis clarified that seismic activity continues at lower magnitudes, while shared recorded seismicity data from the past 24 hours, underlining the importance of ongoing monitoring.

In his message, the professor also responded to premature claims by business owners and politicians suggesting that the crisis had passed and tourism could proceed unaffected. He cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions and reiterated the need for continued precautionary measures.

Looking ahead, the seismologist stressed that there is still a long way to go in understanding the evolving situation.

Current data indicate that Santorini’s two major volcanic systems, Nea Kameni and Kolumbo, have not yet been activated.

However, magma movement beneath the surface suggests increasing pressure, with uncertainty over whether it will erupt through a new vent near the uninhabited islet of Anydro, which lies 20 nautical miles northeast of Santorini, or from the underwater volcano of Kolumbo itself, Tselentis explained.

He also speculated on whether recent volcanic eruptions in Italy—namely Etna and Stromboli—could help relieve geological pressure in the broader region.

As a final note, he expressed hope that any potential lava flow in the coming weeks would be mild rather than explosive, whether it occurs at Kolumbo or to the northeast near Anydro.

“A further concern is the Amorgos fault, which triggered the devastating 1956 earthquake. While seismic activity has significantly declined, the possibility of a tectonic event around magnitude 6.0 remains on the table and must not be overlooked,” he warned.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Ακίνητα
Κλειστά ακίνητα: Τα μισά κίνητρα και η τσουχτερή… ανακαίνιση [γραφήματα]

Κλειστά ακίνητα: Τα μισά κίνητρα και η τσουχτερή… ανακαίνιση [γραφήματα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Γιατί πάντα έχουμε «χώρο» για γλυκό μετά το φαγητό;

Γιατί πάντα έχουμε «χώρο» για γλυκό μετά το φαγητό;

Οικονομία
Κρυπτονομίσματα: Γκάζι… για το πλαίσιο εποπτείας, το φόρο και τα πρόστιμα

Κρυπτονομίσματα: Γκάζι… για το πλαίσιο εποπτείας, το φόρο και τα πρόστιμα

inStream

Premier League 16.02.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την αναμέτρηση Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς για την 25η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Ελλάδα 16.02.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Το ταχίνι που σκοτώνει, η …γνωμάτευση σε άφαντη σορό κι η ομάδα «σοφών» με την σωρεία λαθών ή παραλείψεων

Τα 10 αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία για το άγνωστο παρασκήνιο πίσω από την ιατροδικαστική έρευνα στα Τέμπη, για τις πρωτοφανείς δημόσιες απειλές κι εκφοβισμούς, για νέα στοιχεία που έχουν ανακύψει από περιφερειακά δικαστήρια και για τα περίεργα κριτήρια επιλογής προσώπων σε νέα ελεγκτικά πόστα.

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Φθηνότερη λύση 16.02.25

Πράσινα VS μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τι συμφέρει τα νοικοκυριά, τα βήματα για αλλαγή παρόχου

Οι αυξήσεις στις τιμές ενέργειας, που καθρεφτίζονται στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος και η αβεβαιότητα για την πορεία τους οδηγεί χιλιάδες οικιακούς καταναλωτές στην αναζήτηση της οικονομικότερης επιλογής

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
English edition
Tourism Strong in Greece Despite Santorini Earthquakes
English edition 16.02.25

Tourism Strong in Greece Despite Santorini Earthquakes

Market experts note that international bookings historically slowed down during the period of the Santorini earthquakes but tend to pick up again after the Berlin International Tourism Fair

Σύνταξη
Wonderkids…
English edition 08.02.25

Wonderkids…

Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis remind us that in football, we dream with our eyes wide open. As they take Olympiacos on an incredible journey, could there be a more perfect gift for their Club's centenary?

Σύνταξη
inStream
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς
Premier League 16.02.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την αναμέτρηση Λίβερπουλ – Γουλβς για την 25η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Αποκάλυψη in: Το ταχίνι που σκοτώνει, η …γνωμάτευση σε άφαντη σορό κι η ομάδα «σοφών» με την σωρεία λαθών ή παραλείψεων
Ελλάδα 16.02.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Το ταχίνι που σκοτώνει, η …γνωμάτευση σε άφαντη σορό κι η ομάδα «σοφών» με την σωρεία λαθών ή παραλείψεων

Τα 10 αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία για το άγνωστο παρασκήνιο πίσω από την ιατροδικαστική έρευνα στα Τέμπη, για τις πρωτοφανείς δημόσιες απειλές κι εκφοβισμούς, για νέα στοιχεία που έχουν ανακύψει από περιφερειακά δικαστήρια και για τα περίεργα κριτήρια επιλογής προσώπων σε νέα ελεγκτικά πόστα.

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Πράσινα VS μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τι συμφέρει τα νοικοκυριά, τα βήματα για αλλαγή παρόχου
Φθηνότερη λύση 16.02.25

Πράσινα VS μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τι συμφέρει τα νοικοκυριά, τα βήματα για αλλαγή παρόχου

Οι αυξήσεις στις τιμές ενέργειας, που καθρεφτίζονται στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος και η αβεβαιότητα για την πορεία τους οδηγεί χιλιάδες οικιακούς καταναλωτές στην αναζήτηση της οικονομικότερης επιλογής

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Must Read
Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο