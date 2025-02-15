Σάββατο 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
UBS: Stocks of Greek Banks Remain Appealing as 2024 Earnings Season Begins
15 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 10:31

UBS: Stocks of Greek Banks Remain Appealing as 2024 Earnings Season Begins

In the second edition of its monthly tracker, which analyzes industry data from the Bank of Greece, UBS notes that while corporate lending growth remains strong, December was a slower month.

The global financial service firm, UBS is closely monitoring the upcoming 2024 financial results and the updates to Greek banks’ business plans. In its monthly tracker for the sector, the firm reaffirms that, despite the recent rally, Greek banking stocks remain attractive.

As UBS points out, the earnings season kicks off with Piraeus Bank on February 24, with profitability expected to have remained strong in the fourth quarter.

A key focus will be on the updated business plans set to be unveiled alongside the results—specifically, whether Greek banks maintain or upgrade their previous guidance on net interest income (NII) projections for 2026.

Investors will also be watching for updates on distribution plans, particularly the balance between cash dividends and share buybacks.

In the second edition of its monthly tracker, which analyzes industry data from the Bank of Greece, UBS notes that while corporate lending growth remains strong, December was a slower month.

As a result, the annual growth rate decelerated from 16.5% year-on-year in November (+2.2% monthly) to 10.2% year-on-year in December (+0.4% monthly).

UBS also highlights that further reductions in non-performing exposures (NPEs) likely had an impact on Greek banks, citing Alpha Bank’s 250 million euros NPE decrease, which brought its ratio below 4%, and Piraeus Bank, though the exact amount of its reduction is unknown.

Despite this, the financial firm believes underlying trends remain solid, as indicated by new business lending activity. The total private sector credit growth rate stood at 4% year-on-year, with household credit still contracting (-5.8% year-on-year), but overall trends appear robust.

Although the average yields on corporate loans in the sector declined by 33 basis points in December to 5.19%, UBS sees this as unsurprising. Household loan yields have remained more stable.

Additionally, deposit costs have been slower to adjust to the decline in Euribor rates, particularly for household deposits, while the cost of corporate deposits has begun to decrease.

Source: tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πόσος «πλούτος» προστέθηκε στην κεφαλαιοποίηση – Ο στόχος των 1.600 μονάδων 

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πόσος «πλούτος» προστέθηκε στην κεφαλαιοποίηση – Ο στόχος των 1.600 μονάδων 

Διεθνή
Μάριο Ντράγκι: Ξεχάστε τις ΗΠΑ — Η Ευρώπη έχει επιτυχώς επιβάλει δασμούς στον εαυτό της

Μάριο Ντράγκι: Ξεχάστε τις ΗΠΑ — Η Ευρώπη έχει επιτυχώς επιβάλει δασμούς στον εαυτό της

Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.25

Ο «γρίφος» στην αποστολή του Άρη

Ο Ουζουνίδης καλείται να αποφασίσει ποιος θα είναι ο πέμπτος μη κοινοτικός ποδοσφαιριστής που θα συμπεριλάβει στις επιλογές του για τον αυριανό (16/2) εκτός έδρας αγώνα με τον Λεβαδειακό, με τους Ντιαντί και Ντούντου να είναι οι δυο υποψήφιοι.

Σύνταξη
Αντιδράσεις 15.02.25

Πυρά Σολτς κατά του Βανς μετά την ομιλία στο Μόναχο - «Η ακροδεξιά πρέπει να είναι εκτός πολιτικού ελέγχου»

Την πρώτη απάντηση έδωσε ο Γερμανός καγκελάριος Όλαφ Σολτς στον Τζέι Ντι Βανς, μετά τα όσα ανέφερε για την ακροδεξιά στην ομιλία του στο Μόναχο

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.25

Πού θα δείτε τα παιχνίδια σε Superleague και τα μεγάλα ευρωπαϊκά πρωταθλήματα

Το σημερινό (15/2) τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα αθλητικών μεταδόσεων είναι γεμάτο με σημαντικές αναμετρήσεις σε Superleague, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A και Bundesliga – Από το MEGA Play το ματς του Ολυμπιακού με τον ΠΑΟΚ, για την Α1 πόλο ανδρών

Σύνταξη
«Φασισμός» 15.02.25

Σακελλαρίδης για Τζέι Ντι Βανς: Ιδεολογική σπορά του ακροδεξιού καρπού σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο

Ο γραμματέας της ΚΕ της Νέας Αριστεράς Γαβριήλ Σακελλαρίδης σχολίασε για τον αντιπρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ πως «αυτό που βλέπουμε μπροστά μας να ανατέλλει, δεν είναι τίποτα λιγότερο από έναν αμιγή φασισμό»

Σύνταξη
On Field 15.02.25

Η εντολή του «Μέντι»

Ο προπονητής του Ολυμπιακού ζητά συνεχώς από τους παίκτες του προσοχή για τον αυριανό αγώνα στις Σέρρες

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
inTickets 13.02.25

Νέες ταινίες: Από την επιστροφή του Captain America στο δυνατό ιστορικό δράμα «Είμαι Ακόμη Εδώ»

Αυτή η εβδομάδα τα έχει όλα στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες: από τους υπερήρωες της Marvel και τον ρομαντικό κόσμο της Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς μέχρι τη ζωή κάτω από τη βραζιλιάνικη χούντα και ένα δυνατό animation για τον Β' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Wonderkids…
English edition 08.02.25

Wonderkids…

Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis remind us that in football, we dream with our eyes wide open. As they take Olympiacos on an incredible journey, could there be a more perfect gift for their Club's centenary?

Σύνταξη
Ο «γρίφος» στην αποστολή του Άρη
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.25

Ο «γρίφος» στην αποστολή του Άρη

Ο Ουζουνίδης καλείται να αποφασίσει ποιος θα είναι ο πέμπτος μη κοινοτικός ποδοσφαιριστής που θα συμπεριλάβει στις επιλογές του για τον αυριανό (16/2) εκτός έδρας αγώνα με τον Λεβαδειακό, με τους Ντιαντί και Ντούντου να είναι οι δυο υποψήφιοι.

Σύνταξη
Σολτς: Πυρά κατά του Βανς μετά την ομιλία στο Μόναχο – «Η ακροδεξιά πρέπει να είναι εκτός πολιτικού ελέγχου»
Αντιδράσεις 15.02.25

Πυρά Σολτς κατά του Βανς μετά την ομιλία στο Μόναχο - «Η ακροδεξιά πρέπει να είναι εκτός πολιτικού ελέγχου»

Την πρώτη απάντηση έδωσε ο Γερμανός καγκελάριος Όλαφ Σολτς στον Τζέι Ντι Βανς, μετά τα όσα ανέφερε για την ακροδεξιά στην ομιλία του στο Μόναχο

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Πού θα δείτε τα παιχνίδια σε Superleague και τα μεγάλα ευρωπαϊκά πρωταθλήματα
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.25

Πού θα δείτε τα παιχνίδια σε Superleague και τα μεγάλα ευρωπαϊκά πρωταθλήματα

Το σημερινό (15/2) τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα αθλητικών μεταδόσεων είναι γεμάτο με σημαντικές αναμετρήσεις σε Superleague, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A και Bundesliga – Από το MEGA Play το ματς του Ολυμπιακού με τον ΠΑΟΚ, για την Α1 πόλο ανδρών

Σύνταξη
Σακελλαρίδης για Τζέι Ντι Βανς: Ιδεολογική σπορά του ακροδεξιού καρπού σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο
«Φασισμός» 15.02.25

Σακελλαρίδης για Τζέι Ντι Βανς: Ιδεολογική σπορά του ακροδεξιού καρπού σε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο

Ο γραμματέας της ΚΕ της Νέας Αριστεράς Γαβριήλ Σακελλαρίδης σχολίασε για τον αντιπρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ πως «αυτό που βλέπουμε μπροστά μας να ανατέλλει, δεν είναι τίποτα λιγότερο από έναν αμιγή φασισμό»

Σύνταξη
Η εντολή του «Μέντι»
On Field 15.02.25

Η εντολή του «Μέντι»

Ο προπονητής του Ολυμπιακού ζητά συνεχώς από τους παίκτες του προσοχή για τον αυριανό αγώνα στις Σέρρες

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

