14.02.2025
Έξι νεκροί από φωτιά σε ξενοδοχείο στη Ν. Κορέα - Φόβοι για εγκλωβισμένους
Greek Supermarket Sales Exceed €12 Billion in 2024, Marking 2.6% Growth
English edition 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2025

Greek Supermarket Sales Exceed €12 Billion in 2024, Marking 2.6% Growth

According to data from the research firm Circana (formerly IRI), the volume of sales grew by 2.8% in 2024, outpacing the 2.6% increase in sales value.

Greek supermarket sales surpassed 12 billion euros in 2024, reaching 12.148 billion euros, marking a 2.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the research firm Circana (formerly IRI), the volume of sales grew by 2.8% in 2024, outpacing the 2.6% increase in sales value. This growth comes after a period of reduced consumption in 2022 and 2023, mainly due to steep price hikes. In fact, in 2022, sales grew by just 0.5% year-over-year, while in 2023, the increase was 2.5%.

All three main product categories experienced a rise in sales volume for the year: food sales increased by 2.8%, personal hygiene products by 3.1%, and household care items by 1.5%. Among the categories with the highest growth were dairy products, which rose by 6.1%, followed by alcoholic beverages with a 5.1% increase, frozen foods at 5%, and soft drinks at 4.6%.

In terms of sales value, only food items saw a notable increase of 3.6%, while personal hygiene and household care products experienced a decline of 0.9%. These two categories also saw the most intense promotional activity, with the share of products sold on promotion rising throughout 2024.

Specifically, 28.8% of personal hygiene products were sold on promotion (a 0.4 percentage point increase compared to 2023), 25.9% of household care items (+0.4), and 25.6% of food items (+0.3).

Private label products continued to outperform branded goods, with a turnover growth rate of 4.4%, compared to just 2% for branded items. Circana reports that the market share of private label products in 2024 reached 26.7%, up by 0.4 percentage points from 2023.

As for promotions, contrary to expectations that government measures would limit them, the intensity of promotions remained strong, even increasing by 0.4 percentage points. The share of promoted products stood at 25.7% in 2024.

Source: tovima.com

