Παρασκευή 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΑΝΤΟΡΙΝΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Santorini’s Tourism in Jeopardy: Earthquakes Disrupt Cruise Arrivals
English edition 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 14:46

Santorini’s Tourism in Jeopardy: Earthquakes Disrupt Cruise Arrivals

If seismic tremors persist for an extended period, there is a significant risk that the island could lose its Easter tourism season.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Αδυνάτισμα: Ποια είναι η χειρότερη στιγμή για μεσημεριανό;

Αδυνάτισμα: Ποια είναι η χειρότερη στιγμή για μεσημεριανό;

Spotlight

The ongoing earthquakes in the Cyclades are starting to take their toll on Santorini’s tourism activity. The cruise ship ‘VIKING STAR’ which was anticipated to “open” this season in one of the world’s most popular destinations, is changing course for the port of Chania in Crete instead of the Caldera on February 10.

Santorini a world-renowned destination, with a permanent population of just 15,000–20,000 residents, welcomed 3.4 million tourists in 2023 through air travel, ferry arrivals, and cruises. Figures indicate that the island’s economic viability heavily depends on its tourism activity, with cruise ship arrivals largely contributing to this.

However, as industry experts point out, even if everything proceeds smoothly, and seismic activity stops, cruise lines and the port authority will still need to manage where cruise ships will dock if the recently announced landslide protection measures remain in effect. These measures include the closure of the ports of Ammoudi, Armeni, Korfos, and the Old Port of Fira.

In order for the cruise industry to recover, additional management measures will be needed to ensure visitor access to the island. To some extent, this issue can be mitigated as long as the port of Athinios remains open.

In any case, a major concern is whether the market will open for Easter, provided the worst-case scenario regarding seismic activity is avoided. This year there are high expectations for Easter as it coincides for both Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

However, if seismic tremors persist for an extended period, there is a significant risk that the island could lose its Easter tourism season.

The earthquake progression will also determine whether there is any hope of salvaging domestic tourism, particularly during the Carnival period, the long weekend of Clean Monday, and the Greek national holiday on March 25.

However, what reassures those in the tourism sector is that popular destinations tend to recover quickly once an adverse situation stabilizes. This has been demonstrated by the experience of the rapid recovery of Rhodes after the devastating wildfires, last year.

It is also encouraging that, so far, no decisions have been made by airlines, cruise companies, or other stakeholders to cancel bookings. Nevertheless, the season’s outlook will ultimately depend on how the situation evolves.

Source: Τοvima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Τουρισμός
Σαντορίνη: Πόσο μπορούν να πλήξουν τα Ρίχτερ τα τουριστικά έσοδα της χώρας [γράφημα]

Σαντορίνη: Πόσο μπορούν να πλήξουν τα Ρίχτερ τα τουριστικά έσοδα της χώρας [γράφημα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Αδυνάτισμα: Ποια είναι η χειρότερη στιγμή για μεσημεριανό;

Αδυνάτισμα: Ποια είναι η χειρότερη στιγμή για μεσημεριανό;

Επιχειρήσεις
Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: «Γιατί επέλεξα την IPO στο Λονδίνο κι όχι στη Νέα Υόρκη»

Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: «Γιατί επέλεξα την IPO στο Λονδίνο κι όχι στη Νέα Υόρκη»

inStream

Θερμό κλίμα 07.02.25

Γεραπετρίτης στην Ινδία: Ενίσχυση της συνεργασίας στη ναυτιλία, το διμερές εμπόριο και τη νόμιμη μετανάστευση

Ο Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης τόνισε στον ομόλογό του τη στρατηγική θέση της Ελλάδας ως της φυσικής και της πλησιέστερης πύλης εισόδου της Ινδίας προς την Ευρώπη και πέρα από αυτήν

Σύνταξη
Σοφία Ζαχαράκη 07.02.25

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το νέο «Ανακαινίζω-Νοικιάζω» - Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα - κριτήρια και δικαιούχοι

Τι είπε η υπουργός Κοινωνικής Συνοχής και Οικογένειας, Σοφία Ζαχαράκη στην εκπομπή «Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA» για το πρόγραμμα «Ανακαινίζω-Νοικιάζω». Διευκρινήσεις και για το «Σπίτι μου 2».

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.25

Αμορίμ για Ράσφορντ: «Δεν μπόρεσα να τον πείσω να προπονηθεί και να αγωνιστεί με τον τρόπο που ήθελα»

Ο Ρούμπεν Αμορίμ δήλωσε ότι ο δανεισμός του Μάρκους Ράσφορντ στην ‘Αστον Βίλα, ήταν δική του απόφαση και όχι του παίκτη. Αυτό έγινε διότι δεν μπορούσε να πείσει τον Άγγλο να προπονηθεί και να αγωνιστεί.

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη 07.02.25

Καραμέρος: Ο Μητσοτάκης είναι ο εντολέας του Τριαντόπουλου, της εξεταστικής, του Καραμανλή – Καμία εμπιστοσύνη

«Πρέπει πρώτα να έρθει ο κύριος Μητσοτάκης στη Βουλή και στη συνέχεια όλοι όσοι έχουν ευθύνες να οδηγηθούν στο φυσικό δικαστή, εμείς δεν θα κάνουμε τους δικαστές», δήλωσε ο Γιώργος Καραμέρος

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
inTown
English edition
GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining
English edition 01.02.2025

GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining

Ruling center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month; PASOK down to 16.4%

Σύνταξη
inStream
Γεραπετρίτης στην Ινδία: Ενίσχυση της συνεργασίας στη ναυτιλία, το διμερές εμπόριο και τη νόμιμη μετανάστευση
Θερμό κλίμα 07.02.2025

Γεραπετρίτης στην Ινδία: Ενίσχυση της συνεργασίας στη ναυτιλία, το διμερές εμπόριο και τη νόμιμη μετανάστευση

Ο Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης τόνισε στον ομόλογό του τη στρατηγική θέση της Ελλάδας ως της φυσικής και της πλησιέστερης πύλης εισόδου της Ινδίας προς την Ευρώπη και πέρα από αυτήν

Σύνταξη
«Ανακαινίζω-Νοικιάζω»: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το άνοιγμα της πλατφόρμας – Ποια θα είναι τα νέα κριτήρια
Σοφία Ζαχαράκη 07.02.2025

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το νέο «Ανακαινίζω-Νοικιάζω» - Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα - κριτήρια και δικαιούχοι

Τι είπε η υπουργός Κοινωνικής Συνοχής και Οικογένειας, Σοφία Ζαχαράκη στην εκπομπή «Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA» για το πρόγραμμα «Ανακαινίζω-Νοικιάζω». Διευκρινήσεις και για το «Σπίτι μου 2».

Σύνταξη
Αμορίμ για Ράσφορντ: «Δεν μπόρεσα να τον πείσω να προπονηθεί και να αγωνιστεί με τον τρόπο που ήθελα»
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.2025

Αμορίμ για Ράσφορντ: «Δεν μπόρεσα να τον πείσω να προπονηθεί και να αγωνιστεί με τον τρόπο που ήθελα»

Ο Ρούμπεν Αμορίμ δήλωσε ότι ο δανεισμός του Μάρκους Ράσφορντ στην ‘Αστον Βίλα, ήταν δική του απόφαση και όχι του παίκτη. Αυτό έγινε διότι δεν μπορούσε να πείσει τον Άγγλο να προπονηθεί και να αγωνιστεί.

Σύνταξη
Καραμέρος: Ο Μητσοτάκης είναι ο εντολέας του Τριαντόπουλου, της εξεταστικής, του Καραμανλή – Καμία εμπιστοσύνη
Τέμπη 07.02.2025

Καραμέρος: Ο Μητσοτάκης είναι ο εντολέας του Τριαντόπουλου, της εξεταστικής, του Καραμανλή – Καμία εμπιστοσύνη

«Πρέπει πρώτα να έρθει ο κύριος Μητσοτάκης στη Βουλή και στη συνέχεια όλοι όσοι έχουν ευθύνες να οδηγηθούν στο φυσικό δικαστή, εμείς δεν θα κάνουμε τους δικαστές», δήλωσε ο Γιώργος Καραμέρος

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο