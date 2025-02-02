Κυριακή 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.02.2025 | 15:32
Εντοπίστηκε σορός τυλιγμένη με πάπλωμα σε εγκαταλελειμμένο σπίτι
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.02.2025 | 14:13
Φωτιά στην Κορινθία - Σηκώθηκαν εναέρια
Dozens of Earthquakes Near Santorini Force School Closures
English edition 02 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 15:47

Dozens of Earthquakes Near Santorini Force School Closures

Scientists say the earthquakes are attributed to a submarine fault near Santorini, not volcanic activity.

Σύνταξη
Santorini and the surrounding islands were shaken by dozens of earthquakes on Sunday morning, including one that registered 4.5 on the Richter scale. In response to the ongoing seismic activity, local authorities have ordered schools to remain closed on Monday, February 3.

Greece’s scientific committees—responsible for assessing seismic risks and hazards, as well as monitoring volcanic activity in the region—explain that the tremors are attributed to a submarine fault in the Cycladic region rather than any volcanic activity.

While seismic activity within the Santorini caldera has subsided as of yesterday, the Anydros area, located between Thira and Amorgos, continues to experience tremors.

A new earthquake struck Amorgos on Sunday morning. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the quake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale and occurred 22 kilometers south-southwest of Arkesini in Amorgos, with a focal depth of 14.6 kilometers. This event followed a 4.1-magnitude tremor that was also centered on Arkesini.

As announced on Saturday, the following precautionary measures have been implemented on Santorini:

  • Schools will remain closed on Monday, February 3, 2025.
  • Citizens are advised to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces.
  • Access to, and presence at, the ports of Ammoudiou and the Old Port of Fira should be avoided.

Source: Tovima.com

Εκφράζεται ανησυχία 02.02.25

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.02.25

Σύνταξη
Art 02.02.25

Ποδόσφαιρο 02.02.25

GPO Poll: Parties' Support Declining
English edition 01.02.2025

GPO Poll: Parties’ Support Declining

Ruling center-right ND is shown with 25.1% of respondents’ preferences, down from 26.7% in the same poll last month; PASOK down to 16.4%

Σύνταξη
Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe
The World Ahead 2025 29.01.2025

Marinakis – Frangou – Rogoff: A crisis of leadership in Europe

Evangelos Marinakis, Angeliki Frangou and Kenneth Rogoff raised the core problem facing Europe vis-a-vis China, Trump’s policies and the challenges posed by AI in their discussion at “The World Ahead 2025 – Athens Gala Dinner” organized by The Economist

Σύνταξη
Εκφράζεται ανησυχία 02.02.2025

Ποδόσφαιρο 02.02.2025

Art 02.02.2025

Ποδόσφαιρο 02.02.2025

