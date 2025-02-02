Dozens of Earthquakes Near Santorini Force School Closures

Santorini and the surrounding islands were shaken by dozens of earthquakes on Sunday morning, including one that registered 4.5 on the Richter scale. In response to the ongoing seismic activity, local authorities have ordered schools to remain closed on Monday, February 3.

Greece’s scientific committees—responsible for assessing seismic risks and hazards, as well as monitoring volcanic activity in the region—explain that the tremors are attributed to a submarine fault in the Cycladic region rather than any volcanic activity.

While seismic activity within the Santorini caldera has subsided as of yesterday, the Anydros area, located between Thira and Amorgos, continues to experience tremors.

A new earthquake struck Amorgos on Sunday morning. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the quake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale and occurred 22 kilometers south-southwest of Arkesini in Amorgos, with a focal depth of 14.6 kilometers. This event followed a 4.1-magnitude tremor that was also centered on Arkesini.

As announced on Saturday, the following precautionary measures have been implemented on Santorini:

Schools will remain closed on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Citizens are advised to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces.

Access to, and presence at, the ports of Ammoudiou and the Old Port of Fira should be avoided.

