What Greeks Seacrhed the Most on Google in 2024 – Movies, Personalities etc.

We are just a few hours away from bidding 2024 farewell, hoping for a better and more peaceful 2025. But what were the most searched news items and personaliries that grabbed the public’s attention around the globe, and more specifically Greeks? According to Google, which releases its most searched news and personalities of the year gone, singer Marina Satti topped the search in 2024.

Following Satti were popular singer Marinella, pole vault champion Emmanouil Karalis, British royalty Kate Middleton, and multi-champion Lefteris Petrounias.

Most Searched Movies:

“Poor Things” took the top spot, with “Inside Out 2,” “Dune,” “Saltburn,” and “Deadpool” following close behind.

Deceased Celebrities:

The late Liam Payne, an English singer and songwriter who died on October 16, was the most searched, followed by Greek actress Anna Panagiotopoulou, Greek singer-songwriter, poet, and composer Charis Kostopoulos, footballer George Baldock, and French actor Alain Delon.

Calendar and Event Queries:

Greeks also used Google search to find out when Tsiknopempti occurs (traditional meat eating day before Lent), when the clocks change for daylight saving, when Ascension Day is, when schools reopen, and when the results of the Panhellenic Exams are announced.

On a global scale, the unprecedented heatwaves that scorched various parts of the world in 2024 significantly influenced searches related to climate concerns.

People turned to Google to seek safety advice for dealing with extreme heat, to understand the health risks associated with rising temperatures, and to engage in discussions about climate change.

Frequent search queries included how to stay hydrated, prevent heat-related illnesses, and protect vulnerable populations like children and the elderly during heatwaves.