28.11.2024
Έξι συλλήψεις για τη ληστεία της χρηματαποστολής στο Λαύριο
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2024
Στρατιώτες του Ισραήλ πυροβολούν πολίτες που επιστρέφουν στον νότο - «Παραβιάστηκε η εκεχειρία»
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2024
Λήξη συναγερμού για τη βόμβα στο Δικαστικό Μέγαρο Θεσσαλονίκης
Olympiacos FC: We Condemn Any Practice of Violence, Blackmail by Criminal Elements
English edition 28 Νοεμβρίου 2024

Olympiacos FC: We Condemn Any Practice of Violence, Blackmail by Criminal Elements

The announcement by the Olympiacos Piraeus team came in the wake of threats made against a deputy minister by an official from another club

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χαμηλές ταχύτητες, κράτησε τα επίπεδα η Motor OIl

Olympiacos FC issued an urgent announcement on Thursday in the wake of high-prolife charges that a football official in the northern city of Thessaloniki threatened the deputy minister of transports and infrastructure.

Olympiacos Piraeus stresses that it has “…consistently and relentlessly condemned, and stands against all forms of violence in society, as well as against the practice of making threats or even blackmail by criminal elements,” the announcement states, while adding:

“Violence has no place in Greek society and in our stadiums, and this is the firm and unwavering position of (Olympiacos’) management and its President, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis.”

At the same time, the “Reds” underlined that the team has previously organized top-flight matches at its home field, along with the transport and attendance of thousands of its fans abroad with huge success – something that has earned the praise of UEFA and competent authorities.

“This is the reason why Olympiacos FC and its president, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, have consistently received congratulations from UEFA and competent authorities over the flawless organization of our games and the behavior of our fans,” the Olympiacos FC announcement underlines.

The Piraeus club also emphasizes that “in cooperation with the Super League, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), UEFA and the state, it will continue on a daily basis to exert every effort, and without tolerance, to eliminate such instances of violence and threats, so that fans can turn football and sporting events into a celebration.”

The full announcement by Olympiacos FC reads:

“On the occasion of published reports citing the threats made by a football club official against a government official to use hooliganism, Olympiacos FC has consistently and relentlessly condemned, and stands against all forms of violence in society, as well as against the practice of making threats or even blackmail by criminal elements.”

“For many years now, Olympiacos FC has been undertaking awareness and prevention actions in order to eliminate any such phenomena in Greek football. At the same time, it has organized top-flight matches at its home field, along with the transport and attendance of thousands of its fans abroad with huge success!

“This is the reason why Olympiacos FC and Club President, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, have consistently received congratulations from UEFA and competent authorities over the flawless organization of our games and the behavior of our fans.

“Violence has no place in the Greek society and in our stadiums and this is the firm and unwavering position of (Olympiacos’) management and its President, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis!

“Olympiacos FC, in cooperation with the Super League, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), UEFA and the state, will continue on a daily basis to exert every effort, and without tolerance, to eliminate such instances of violence and threats, so that fans can turn football and sporting events into a celebration!”

Καταθέσεις: Πτώση 2,258 δισ. ευρώ τον Οκτώβριο
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις

Οι Έλληνες «τρώνε» από τα έτοιμα - Μείωση των καταθέσεων

Τόσο τα νοικοκυριά όσο και οι επιχειρήσεις δυσκολεύονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό λόγω της ακρίβειας κάτι που αποτυπώνεται στις καταθέσεις

Ομόλογα: Πόλος έλξης τα ομόλογα – Η στροφή στους ελληνικούς τίτλους

Ομόλογα: Πόλος έλξης τα ομόλογα – Η στροφή στους ελληνικούς τίτλους

Conference League 28.11.24

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa Conference League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Πολιτική Γραμματεία 28.11.24

Αποχώρησε από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης – Ανακοίνωσε την ανεξαρτητοποίησή του

Εκτός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο βουλευτής Επικρατείας, Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης. Διατηρεί την έδρα του έχοντας «υποχρέωση απέναντι στους πολίτες και τη δημοκρατία».

Νέες παρεμβάσεις 28.11.24

Σκυλακάκης: Επιπλέον φθηνές κιλοβατώρες για κοινωνικό τιμολόγιο και πολύτεκνους αν θερμαίνονται με ηλεκτρικό

«Σε σχέση με την οικιακή κατανάλωση, αυτό το μήνα θα παρέμβουμε με επιδοτήσεις, ώστε να μην ανεβαίνουμε πάνω από τα 15 σεντς ανά κιλοβατώρα», δήλωσε ο Θεόδωρος Σκυλακάκης

Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς
inTickets 28.11.24

Νέες ταινίες: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα και η Οδύσσεια του Ρέιφ Φάινς

Η ταινία που εμπνεύστηκε ο Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του '70 και ρίσκαρε την περιουσία του για να ολοκληρώσει, είναι επιτέλους εδώ. Έπος ή το καπρίτσιο ενός μεγάλου σκηνοθέτη; Ιδού η απορία.

inTickets 28.11.24

Ο Δημοσθένης Παπαδόπουλος σκηνοθετεί τη «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» του Τενεσί Ουίλιαμς στο Θέατρο Αθηνά

Η «Λυσσασμένη Γάτα» ανέβηκε πρώτη φορά το 1957 στη Νέα Υόρκη σε σκηνοθεσία Ηλία Καζάν και έγινε μεγάλη κινηματογραφική επιτυχία με πρωταγωνιστές την Ελίζαμπεθ Τέιλορ και τον Πολ Νιούμαν.

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι
Conference League 28.11.24

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Ελσίνκι για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa Conference League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Αποχώρησε από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης – Ανακοίνωσε την ανεξαρτητοποίησή του
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 28.11.24

Αποχώρησε από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης – Ανακοίνωσε την ανεξαρτητοποίησή του

Εκτός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και ο βουλευτής Επικρατείας, Ευάγγελος Αποστολάκης. Διατηρεί την έδρα του έχοντας «υποχρέωση απέναντι στους πολίτες και τη δημοκρατία».

Σκυλακάκης: Επιπλέον φθηνές κιλοβατώρες για κοινωνικό τιμολόγιο και πολύτεκνους αν θερμαίνονται με ηλεκτρικό
Νέες παρεμβάσεις 28.11.24

Σκυλακάκης: Επιπλέον φθηνές κιλοβατώρες για κοινωνικό τιμολόγιο και πολύτεκνους αν θερμαίνονται με ηλεκτρικό

«Σε σχέση με την οικιακή κατανάλωση, αυτό το μήνα θα παρέμβουμε με επιδοτήσεις, ώστε να μην ανεβαίνουμε πάνω από τα 15 σεντς ανά κιλοβατώρα», δήλωσε ο Θεόδωρος Σκυλακάκης

