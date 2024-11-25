Δευτέρα 25 Νοεμβρίου 2024
Prominent Greek Publisher Antonis Lymberis Passed Away at 71
25 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 13:51

Prominent Greek Publisher Antonis Lymberis Passed Away at 71

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Greek media landscape, Lymberis reshaped the country’s publishing sector with his inventive approach to the press and mass media

Spotlight

Spotlight

Prominent Greek publisher and entrepreneur Antonis Lymberis passed away at the age of 71 after facing health challenges in recent months.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Greek media landscape, Lymberis reshaped the country’s publishing sector with his inventive approach to the press and mass media.

A visionary in the industry, Lymberis’s modest beginnings from a small office in downtown Athens with a meagre starting capital, is a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance. Fueled by his passion and determination Lymberis went on to build a publishing empire.

Alter Ego Media Bids Farewell to Antonis Lymberis

Antonis Lymberis, a valued collaborator of Alter Ego Media, has passed away. “He will always be remembered,” stated the company in its official announcement.

The Announcement

“The Alter Ego Media family bids farewell to its key member and beloved partner, Antonis Lymberis, publisher of More Media, who departed from life today. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his wife Elena Makri, and his children Ioli, Filippa, Alexandros, and Aris. He will always remain in our memories.”

A Farewell from His Wife, Elena Makri-Lymberi

Elena Makri-Lymberi, his wife of more than three decades, paid an emotional tribute to him on the social media platform Instagram, reflecting on their shared journey filled with both triumphs and trials.

“We lived two cinematic lives in one,” she wrote. “Many times marked by immense successes, contribution, creativity, great joys, deep sorrows, failures, and uprootings—both literal and metaphorical. Fly high, my love, over the beloved seas of the Aegean. Sail peacefully at last, free from the problems and toxicities that took you from us. Be liberated.”

Her Full Post

“My love, my greatest passion, if only you knew how grateful I am for the nearly 32 years we spent together day and night. You are my mentor, husband, father, friend, family, teacher—the Alpha and Omega of my existence. We lived two cinematic lives in one, often filled with immense achievements, contribution, creation, supreme joys, deep sorrows, failures, and uprootings—both literal and metaphorical.

Through it all, hand in hand, united, loving, and in love until the very end, bound not by chains but by a rare love we wished for our children to also find in their lives.

Fly high, my love, over your cherished Aegean seas. Sail peacefully at last, free from the burdens and toxicities that claimed you. Be liberated!

The children and I feel as if you never truly left us. You remain the cornerstone of our existence, our support, our morning and evening greeting. Until we meet again in our seas, my brave man and life warrior.”

The Life and Career of Antonis Lymberis

Born in December 1953 in Athens, Lymberis pursued photography studies in Cologne and film direction in Munich, blending artistic vision with creative talent. His passion for the sea and sports was reflected in his early publishing ventures.

He began his publishing career in 1981 with the magazine Surf & Ski, which showcased his love for water sports and adventure.

Some of the major highlights of his successful career include securing the publishing rights for several major international titles, like VOGUE, Glamour, Hello!, and Men’s Health. He also invested in successful collaborations, such as his partnership with Athinorama.

In addition to his achievements in print, Lymberis ventured into radio broadcasting, creating stations like En Lefko, Village 88.3, and BEST 92.6. His portfolio extended further to niche-interest magazines such as 4 Trochoi (Four Wheels), Ptisi (Flight), Yachts, and Ihos (Sound).

Source: tovima.com

