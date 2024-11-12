Vardis I. Vardinogiannis, Greek Tycoon and Shipping Magnate, Dies at 91

Vardis I. Vardinogiannis one of Greece’s most prominent business figures has passed away at the age of 91. The Vardinogiannis family released a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 12 expressing their grief: “With profound sadness, the family of Vardis I. Vardinogiannis announces that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today.”

Head of the Vardinogiannis Group, Vardis was a renowned Greek tycoon, known for his significant influence in the oil, shipping and media sectors. He was not only one of the most influential figures in the Greek economy but also a major player in the global shipping industry.

Key assets of the group include Motor Oil, Optima Bank, Vegas Oil and Gas (Egypt), Avin Oil, Piraeus Bank, ANEK Lines, Ellaktor, Star Channel, Alpha TV, NJV Athens Plaza, AVE Group of Companies, Odeon, among others. The flagship of the group was the Motor Oil Greece refinery.

Born on the island of Crete in 1933, he was the fifth child of Ioannis Vardinogiannis. After graduating from the Hellenic Naval Academy in 1955 he pursued a career in the Royal Hellenic Navy. However, his career was cut short by Greece’s military junta in 1967, leading to his exile on the island of Amorgos due to his anti-dictatorial activities.