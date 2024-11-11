Δευτέρα 11 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.11.2024 | 08:54
Λεωφορείο συγκρούστηκε με αυτοκίνητο και έπεσε σε σταθμευμένα οχήματα - Δείτε βίντεο
Σημαντική είδηση:
11.11.2024 | 07:59
Φωτιά σε αποθήκη με ελαστικά στη Λεωφόρο Αθηνών
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Trump Tells Putin not to Escalate Ukraine War during Phone Convo
English edition 11 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 10:13

Trump Tells Putin not to Escalate Ukraine War during Phone Convo

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, is preparing to lobby Trump against abandoning U.S. support for Kyiv

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Ευτύχης Βασιλάκης: Πόσο κέρδισαν Aegean και Autohellas από το Χρηματιστήριο

Ευτύχης Βασιλάκης: Πόσο κέρδισαν Aegean και Autohellas από το Χρηματιστήριο

Spotlight

President-elect Donald Trump recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, advising him to avoid further escalation in the Ukraine war, according to a source familiar with the call.

According to Reuters, Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday. Ukraine’s foreign ministry reported it had not been informed beforehand about the Trump-Putin call and could not offer a position on it.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, is preparing to lobby Trump against abandoning U.S. support for Kyiv.

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, the U.S. has provided substantial military and economic aid to Ukraine, amounting to $174 billion, funding that Trump and other Republican lawmakers have consistently opposed. Trump has asserted that Putin would not have invaded had he been president, and he has suggested Ukraine might need to cede some territory for peace—something Kyiv and Biden both reject. The President-elect has pledged to end the conflict swiftly once he takes office, without specifying, however, how he’ll do it.

Following his Nov. 5 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20. The White House has confirmed Biden’s invitation for Trump to visit the Oval Office on Wednesday. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized on Sunday that Biden’s main focus will be ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. He also plans to discuss ongoing U.S. interests in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East with the president-elect.

Biden, Sullivan told CBS News, will make a case for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine, cautioning that withdrawing aid could lead to greater instability in Europe.

Zelenskiy, speaking at a news conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest on Thursday, said that he remains unaware of the specifics of Trump’s plan to end the war swiftly, doubting that such an outcome would be favorable to Ukraine without significant compromises.

“If it’s just fast, it means losses for Ukraine. I just don’t yet understand how this could be in any other way. Maybe we do not know something, do not see,” he noted.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
«Κάντο όπως ο Τραμπ», πληθαίνουν οι γαλάζιες φωνές που ζητούν δεξιά στροφή από τον Μητσοτάκη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

«Κάντο όπως ο Τραμπ», πληθαίνουν οι γαλάζιες φωνές που ζητούν δεξιά στροφή από τον Μητσοτάκη

Η σαρωτική επικράτηση του Τραμπ και η απειλή που δέχεται η ΝΔ από τα δεξιά της, έχει κάνει πολλούς μέσα στη Νέα Δημοκρατία να ζητούν από τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη να το… κάνει όπως ο Τραμπ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις
Ευτύχης Βασιλάκης: Πόσο κέρδισαν Aegean και Autohellas από το Χρηματιστήριο
Ευτύχης Βασιλάκης: Πόσο κέρδισαν Aegean και Autohellas από το Χρηματιστήριο
Οικονομία
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Τι αλλάζει στις προσφορές 1+1 – Το στοίχημα Θεοδωρικάκου για να πέσουν οι τιμές

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Τι αλλάζει στις προσφορές 1+1 – Το στοίχημα Θεοδωρικάκου για να πέσουν οι τιμές

inStream

Αρμοδιότητες 11.11.2024

Τα 7 βήματα του Δημάρχου Μετεώρων για μια αποτελεσματική τοπική πολιτική προστασία

7 βήματα για την δημιουργία ενός σύγχρονου μηχανισμού Πολιτικής Προστασίας σε τοπικό επίπεδο παρουσίασε ο Δήμαρχος Μετεώρων στο ετήσιο τακτικό συνέδριο της ΚΕΔΕ.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness 🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Former Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris Dies at 82
English edition 10.11.2024

Former Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris Dies at 82

Boutaris entered politics in 2010, serving as the 60th mayor of Thessaloniki for two consecutive terms until 2019, becoming a transformative figure with his progressive policies.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Τα 7 βήματα του Δημάρχου Μετεώρων για μια αποτελεσματική τοπική πολιτική προστασία
Αρμοδιότητες 11.11.2024

Τα 7 βήματα του Δημάρχου Μετεώρων για μια αποτελεσματική τοπική πολιτική προστασία

7 βήματα για την δημιουργία ενός σύγχρονου μηχανισμού Πολιτικής Προστασίας σε τοπικό επίπεδο παρουσίασε ο Δήμαρχος Μετεώρων στο ετήσιο τακτικό συνέδριο της ΚΕΔΕ.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος των ελληνικών τραπεζών, το «χέρι» Τραμπ στο χρηματιστήριο, η αναφορά Εξάρχου, το μισό τρισ. του Τζιτζικώστα, οι φαιδρότητες στη Ραφήνα

Ο νέος πονοκέφαλος των ελληνικών τραπεζών, το «χέρι» Τραμπ στο χρηματιστήριο, η αναφορά Εξάρχου, το μισό τρισ. του Τζιτζικώστα, οι φαιδρότητες στη Ραφήνα

Νέα κλίμακα για να μη χαθεί η αύξηση των συντάξεων

Νέα κλίμακα για να μη χαθεί η αύξηση των συντάξεων

Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη, Ερντογάν, Χριστοδουλίδη και Ράμα στο γήπεδο Φέρεντς Πούσκας

Το παρασκήνιο της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη, Ερντογάν, Χριστοδουλίδη και Ράμα στο γήπεδο Φέρεντς Πούσκας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Κρέμες ματιών: Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Κρέμες ματιών: Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Τι είναι το «throning», η νέα αυτή τάση γνωριμιών της Gen Z;

Τι είναι το «throning», η νέα αυτή τάση γνωριμιών της Gen Z;

5 τρόποι για να… ξυπνήσετε τις 5 αισθήσεις του μωρού στη μήτρα

5 τρόποι για να… ξυπνήσετε τις 5 αισθήσεις του μωρού στη μήτρα

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 11 Νοεμβρίου 2024