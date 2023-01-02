The new year found Eva Kaili in prison, where she will remain for at least three more weeks as her request for release with an electronic bracelet will be reviewed by the Belgian judicial authorities around January 20.

At the same time, further developments are expected regarding the great Qatargate corruption scandal, while, according to reports, the lifting of immunity requests for other MEPs is also expected.

The Belgian investigations continue unabated and we are now entering the second phase, since, as everything seems, Qatar Gate is only the tip of the iceberg, according to the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica”.

As reported by the Italian Media, from today investigations begin for new people involved in the case and they are expected to request the lifting of the immunity of two or three more MEPs, the Belgian Socialists Marc Tarabella and Maria Arena, and perhaps also the Italian MEP Andrea Coccolino, for whom Francesco worked Georgi, partner of Eva Kaili.

In fact, according to the Italian publication, the new phase of the investigation will include new suspects and new requests from the authorities.

The European Parliament will run the process

If this is done, the legal service of the European Parliament is expected to move the proceedings quickly, so that the Plenary of the House can decide on the lifting of parliamentary immunity around 16 January.

Meanwhile “La Repubblica” reports that Andrea Coccolino was working in the European Parliament to promote Morocco’s interests and it seems that Francesco Giorgi has testified that Coccolino may have been taking money from Pantzeri, who is also involved in the Moroccan case. Investigations by the Belgian authorities continue for other MEPs and parliamentary assistants without concrete evidence yet, only suspicions.

It is recalled that Eva Caili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi, was Coccolino’s assistant. The latter, however, in his statements, has emphasized that “he never took a single euro to act in a way that contradicts his obligations”. According to La Repubblica, however, Giorgi reportedly testified that he “assumes” that Panzeri may have given money to Coccolino.

“The immunity of Mark Tarabella, who belonged directly to the Panzeri network, may also be requested,” adds the Rome newspaper. As, finally, for the two Italian center-left MEPs Alessandra Moretti and Brando Benifei, it is emphasized that “their assistants may have been part of the Panzeri network, but there is no evidence that they themselves knew that behind Panzeri there was not a simple NGO, but states – corrupt, which wanted to buy European democracy”.