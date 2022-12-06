Greek-Serbian economic and commercial relations and regional cooperation were mentioned by Secretary General for International Economic Relations and Extroversion and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, at the 22nd Belgrade Economic Forum (BEF).

The promotion of Foreign Direct Investments in the fields of IT and communication technologies, interconnectivity, liquid waste management and environmental protection was at the heart of Mr. Smyrlis’s position.

Mr. Smyrlis also analyzed the importance of regional cooperation for the smooth development of the countries of the region under the new conditions created after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Smyrlis emphasized that in the new state of affairs the role of Greece and Serbia is pivotal for the entire Balkans. He also expressed the belief that cooperation in the field of connectivity and energy can act as a “vehicle” for development in the region of South-Eastern Europe.

Finally, in Belgrade, the Secretary General for International Economic Relations and Extroversion met with representatives of the Greek business community in Serbia and had the opportunity to examine with them the treatment of issues that concern them, in order to facilitate and strengthen their business activity.