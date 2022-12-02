Eurobank’s Head of Shipping, Christina Margelou, has been included in Lloyd’s 2022 list of the 10 most influential people worldwide in the shipping finance industry, as a result of the Bank’s high performance in the financing of companies in the shipping sector.

Maintaining a strong shipping portfolio, which at the end of 2021 amounted to 3.3 billion dollars, while it is maintained at consistently high levels in 2022 as well, Eurobank leads the Greek banking system in shipping lending.

Christina Margelou holds a degree in Business Administration from Deree College and an MSc in Shipping, Trade and Finance from Cass Business School. In the three decades of her career, she held positions of responsibility in specialized shipping units of Greek and international banks (Barclays Bank PLC, etc.).

Among other things, she was Head of the Shipping Department at Emporiki Bank and Assistant Manager at the Shipping Financing Department of Alpha Bank.

Since 2014, she has been at the “helm” of Eurobank’s Shipping Unit.