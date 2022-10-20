The strength of the Greek merchant fleet increased by 0.2% in August 2022 compared to the previous year, according to provisional data published by Hellenic Statistical Authority-ELSTAT. At the same time, there was a decrease of 1% from the corresponding comparison of the year 2021 to 2020.

The Total Capacity of the Greek Merchant Fleet (ships of more than 100 GT), showed a decrease of 1.4% in the month of August 2022 compared to the corresponding capacity of August 2021. A decrease of 4.6% was noted during the corresponding comparison of the year 2021 to in 2020.



According to ELSTAT data, the Greek commercial fleet numbered 1,830 ships in August 2022, of which 749 passenger ships, 439 tankers, 374 cargo and 268 ships of other categories.