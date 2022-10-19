There are many lessons to be learned from what has been going on in British politics over the last days.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has managed in just six weeks to lose any political advantage she may have had, and with her abrupt shifts she has further undermined the British economy.

This has led a number and a series of political cadres to speak of the creation of a government of technocrats, without Truss.

The verbalism with which Truss at first addressed the UK’s fiscal challenges and the irresponsibility she displayed as regards taxation – a coarse tax cut without planning – created an unstable environment.

Her abrupt strategy change in the direction of a prudent policy simply confirmed her drawbacks and fueled scenarios of another model of governance.

All of this is happening at a time when the UK is seeking to regain its pace after the short-lived governments that have accompanied British politics during and after the implementation of Brexit.

It is going on at a time when Britain has become organically disconnected from the rest of Europe and combats international challenges with a return to its national policies.

The blow to the prestige of British politicians, which is part of the crisis, is the result of the many twists and turns, the tailspins, and the shifts in the objectives of the UK’s political parties.

The possible ouster of Truss is a link in the chain of a protracted crisis of confidence.

This is not a fertile era for verbalism and reversals.