KRI-KRI Dairy Industry proceeded to issue a common bond loan, amounting to 6,500,000 euros, based on the decision of the Board of Directors of 17/8/2022.

As announced by the company, the loan in question has a 5-year duration, without collateral, and was covered by Piraeus Bank SA.

The purpose of the loan is to finance an investment program to expand the company’s production capacity in the yogurt and ice cream production lines, which has been included in the provisions of the development law 4399/2016.