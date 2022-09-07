The island of Kos will be the stunning background of IGCAT’s 4th World Food Gift Challenge, to be held on 26-29 April 2023 as an important legacy of the South Aegean, European Region of Gastronomy 2019 title.

The competition will gather high-quality food and food-related crafts products from candidate and awarded World Regions of Gastronomy that will be assessed by an international jury of experts from IGCAT.

The international panel’s task will be to identify excellent, one-of-a-kind gastronomic gifts and evaluate them according to different criteria, such as: taste, attractiveness, sustainability, connection to the region they come from, storytelling, creativity and innovation. The best products will be awarded at an official ceremony on 28 April.

IGCAT’s World Food Gift Challenge 2023 will be held for the first time as a stand-alone event during which producers from across the World/European Regions of Gastronomy will have the chance to present their food and food-related craft products to an international audience, as well as take part in workshops and visits to local stakeholders on the island.

The event will be attended by celebrity chef Argiro Barbarigou, who is also official ambassador of South Aegean, European Region of Gastronomy awarded 2019 and a strong supporter of the title’s values and principles.

The organization takes place following the initiative of the Regional Governor of the South Aegean Giorgos Hatzimarkos and with his decision the Region and specifically Kos to host the 4th International Food Gift Competition (WFGC) of the IGCAT (International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism).

“Given the impressive work that the regional authority and the Regional Governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos personally have done over the last ten years for the Gastronomy of the islands, we are very proud to keep the South Aegean Region in the network of European Gastronomy Regions” commented Diane Dodd President of IGCAT and founder of the European/International Gastronomy Regions platform.

“What the islands of the South Aegean have taught us, their culinary wealth and the exchange of good practices, through the Aegean Cuisine label, the institution of the Young Chef Awards, the European Gastronomy Region and now through the World Food Gift Challenge are a valuable legacy for the international interdisciplinary network IGCAT” Ms Dodd stated immediately after the Commission’s decision to hold the event in Kos, adding: “We look forward to visiting another amazing island of the South Aegean!”

For his part, the Regional Governor of the South Aegean, Giorgos Hatzimarkos pointed out: “Gastronomy has been a heavy investment of the South Aegean Region and the connection of the primary with the tourism sector is one of the most efficient goals we have served. We believe in the value and work of our micro-producers and we support them with actions.”

About IGCAT’s World Food Gift Challenge

IGCAT’s World Food Gift Challenge contributes to the protection and promotion of local food and cultural diversity by instilling local pride into local traditions and acknowledging outstanding products from local culinary cultures.

The official ambassador for the project is Ana Roš, head chef and co-owner of 2-Michelin-starred restaurant Hiša Franko and 2017 World Best Female Chef, who salutes the World Food Gift Challenge “focusing on gastronomy on the larger point of view. We need to support more the work of small-scale producers. The food chain is one and we should defend it in its integrity.”

Candidate and awarded World/European Regions of Gastronomy, guided by IGCAT, are working together to strengthen food security through the celebration of distinctive food cultures; create employment by stimulating creativity and gastronomic innovation; nourish children and adults through culinary and cultural education; drive environmental sustainability in tourism, hospitality and agricultural sectors; support balance and sustainable tourism practices; highlight and support expertise from within rural and urban communities, creating connections and sharing good practises; and contribute to community health and well-being.

About IGCAT

IGCAT aims to empower local communities by raising awareness of the importance to protect and promote distinct regional food, culture, arts and natural assets as part of sustainable and balanced tourism and development strategies. This is essential to safeguard our planet, health, wellness and local economies.

IGCAT is a non-profit institute established in 2012, working with regional stakeholder consortiums in the fields of gastronomy, culture, arts and tourism. It counts on the expertise of a worldwide network of experts and works in partnership with specialised intergovernmental organisations.

IGCAT founded the World/European Region of Gastronomy Award and is the official secretariat for the World/European Regions of Gastronomy Platforms. Furthermore, the Institute has developed the European Young Chef Award, the World Food Gift Challenge, the Top Websites for Foodie Travelers Award and the international Food Film Menu.