ERGOSE is looking for a technical consultant for railway projects worth over 600 million euros. The contract, worth 38.31 million euros, including an option for future planned projects, concerns the recruitment of a consultant who will undertake the technical support of the company in the faster and more efficient completion of the upgrade of the country’s existing railway network, as well as in the maturation and implementation new projects.

In this context, in fact, the construction of a railway station in Kryoneri, Attica, with a budget of 5.88 million euros, was also announced, a project that is also included in the scope of the technical consultant in question.

Read also – Restructuring Hellenic Railways Organisation – OSE and subsidiary ERGOSE

The competition

In particular, in relation to the first tender, which was uploaded yesterday to the National Electronic Public Contracts System (ESIDIS), the subject of the contract is the provision of the services of a Technical Consultant, who will have the required expertise, in order to support ERGOSE in matters of study, management and project supervision, provision of specialized technical solutions, where required, support in each activity (technical proposals, construction, commissioning) for the successful completion of the projects included in the scope of the contract.

It is noted that these are projects that are already being implemented, which are financed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), projects that are also in progress and are financed by the Special Management Service for the National Program TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURES, ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT (YMEPERAA) along with a group of of new projects, whose financing body has not yet been finalized. The contract does not include the technical support of the new generation of projects, amounting to 4 billion euros, which are proceeding with the competitive dialogue method.

Among the new projects are included, in addition to the new stop in Kryoneri, the supply and installation of GSM-R in the sections Tithorea – Domokos, Kiato – Patras and Thessaloniki – Idomeni.

Future projects

The future planned projects, which are the subject of the option in question, include the electrification of the Thessaloniki-Mouries section, the upgrade and electrification of the Mouries-Promahonas section, the upgrade of the Aharnes-Oinoi section of the main axis (without the connection to Aharnes) , as well as indicatively the 3rd Phase of the Athens railway station, the completion of the access network to the Aegean Railway Station and local improvement interventions. Of course, during the execution of the 72-month contract the future planning may change.

The criterion for awarding the contract is the most economically advantageous offer based on the best value for money. The selection of the Contractor will be made in accordance with the “open procedure” of article 264 of Law 4412/2016 and under the conditions of this law. October 13, 2022 is set as the date and time of the deadline for the submission of tenders.

The tender for the construction of a station in Kryoneri Attica has started

At the same time, ERGOSE’s plan for competitive tenders is progressing, which includes the auctioning of additional projects for the upgrade and modernization of the country’s railway network. Yesterday, the opening kick was given for the tender for the construction of a railway station in Kryoneri Attica, with a budget of 5.88 million euros.

The project, which is registered in the Public Investment Program, concerns the construction of a stop between the stations of Dekelias and Agios Stefanos, on the main railway axis of the country that connects Patras with Thessaloniki and Idomeni. Areas are provided for passenger service (Ticket Offices, Passenger WC, Employee WC, Storage area) and mechanical areas for the support of the Station and the Railway Systems. October 10, 2022 is set as the date and time of the deadline for the submission of tenders.