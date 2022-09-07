On Monday, September 12 at 18:00, an emergency briefing on the National Vaccination Plan against the disease COVID-19 will be held at the Ministry of Health by the President of the National Vaccination Committee Professor Maria Theodoridou and the Secretary General of Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous.

Vaccination start announcements and instructions

Greece has already received updated vaccines and the start date of vaccinations and the instructions of the National Vaccination Committee will be announced.

Who will be vaccinated first?

Scientists agree that priority for vaccination with the updated formulation will be, as in the previous cases, people over 60 years of age and those who are immunosuppressed and with serious underlying diseases, regardless of age.

What is meant by ‘updated vaccines’

Booster vaccines according to what was discussed yesterday by the Commission will concern citizens who have already completed the basic vaccination and this is because the specific vaccines have only been tested on a vaccinated population, i.e. on people who have had the two basic doses of mRNA vaccine or with the single-dose vaccine.

So as long as some citizens may be completely unvaccinated, they will not be able to be vaccinated.