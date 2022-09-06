Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday again reiterated that revisionism and border changes will not be tolerated, speaking during his meeting with visiting Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

In relation to yet another round of threats and insults directed at the country by Turkish leadership, including the increasingly chauvinist Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis appeared unwavering, saying the country’s position remains fixed to dialogue based on international law, the landmark UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and good-neighborly relations.

He also said it’s unacceptable that Greece is the target of bellicose threats and the questioning of its sovereignty by a country that is a NATO partner.

The Slovakian head of state is on her first official visit to Greece.

In terms of bilateral relations, both sides cited excellent ties, ones that have also be strengthened over the recent period. Talks also touched on international, European and regional issues, especially on the energy crisis and a “green transition”.

On her part, Čaputová briefed the Greek premier on the significant Slovakian presence in the UNFICYP force stationed on the divided island of Cyprus, as well as the importance that Bratislava places on respect for international law and UNSC resolutions.