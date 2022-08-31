The strength of the Greek merchant fleet decreased by 0.2% in June 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the provisional data published by Hellenic Statistical Authority-ELSTAT.

At the same time, a decrease of 0.9% was noted during the corresponding comparison of the year 2021 to 2020.

The Total Capacity of the Greek Merchant Fleet, including ships over 100 GT, showed a decrease of 2.2% in the month of June 2022 compared to the corresponding capacity of June 2021.

A decrease of 4.1% was noted when comparing the year 2021 to 2020.



According to ELSTAT data, the Greek commercial fleet numbered 1,854 ships in June 2022, of which 710 passenger ships, 481 tankers, 406 trucks and 257 ships of other categories.