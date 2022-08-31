ELLINIKON SA, a subsidiary of Lamda Development, was certified by TÜV HELLAS (TÜV NORD). As mentioned in the relevant announcement, this is a particularly important series of certifications, related to the supervision of the study and construction of the Ellinikon Development projects.

The certification

In detail, TÜV HELLAS (TÜV NORD) certified ELLINIKON SA with a series of international standards, namely: ISO 9001:2015 regarding the Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 regarding the Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 regarding in the Occupational Health & Safety System. The certificates were awarded at a special event held at the Experience Center.

Statements

The Managing Director of TÜV HELLAS (TÜV NORD), Savvas Peltekis emphasized: “The Ellinikon project is the largest and most emblematic urban renewal project not only in Greece but also internationally and its certification is a huge challenge. We are particularly proud, as we are also putting our own small contribution into making an effort that will change and upgrade the whole of Greece. In the context of our many years of cooperation with Lamda Development, we plan to continue to assist in every possible way in the completion of the project.”

Dimitrios Kitsios, Chief Infrastructure and Controls Officer Ellinikon Infrastructure & Controls of Lamda Development stated that: “It is our priority to create an integrated and reliable system of Quality, Environmental Management and Health & Safety, with a focus on people. The certifications from TÜV HELLAS are the reward of the high goals that have been set and implemented. Lamda Development’s vision is for the emblematic development of Hellinikon, the largest urban regeneration in Europe, to become a global model and point of reference in Greece and internationally.”