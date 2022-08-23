Numerous violations of Greek airspace and infringements of Athens FIR regulations by intruding Turkish warplanes were reported on Tuesday throughout the eastern Aegean, with a total of 23 fighter planes involved, 15 of which were armed, according to Greek military sources.

Two maritime surveillance turbo-props and a pair of Turkish UAVs also entered the Athens FIR without filing a previous flight plan.

In eight instances, the process of interception by Greek fighter planes resulted in an engagement.