Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid his first official visit to Qatar today, indicative of the special interest of both sides in further strengthening bilateral relations, amid regional instability and the energy crisis.

During the meeting of Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the common will to deepen cooperation in the field of energy, as well as in the fields of tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, culture, sports and sciences, was emphasized.

The two leaders discussed current regional developments. The Prime Minister underlined the need for a climate of stability to prevail in the wider region and the need to avoid actions undermining peace amid the turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine. He also recognized Qatar’s role in the Gulf region, which is critical for Greek interests, after the adoption of the Al-Ula Declaration and referred to the important role of Doha and the Emir personally in crisis management, such as in Chad, Palestine and Afghanistan.

Emphasis on the energy sector

During the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on the energy sector and the possibilities of strengthening and systematizing cooperation in the sector, given Qatar’s leading position in natural gas production and the government’s strategy for the diversification of energy sources and its energy security country.

Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized, due to its strategic position in the region and its infrastructure, can be a bridge between Qatar and Europe, a gateway for energy to the European market, both through the Revythoussa station and through Alexandroupolis.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Greece is a reliable partner, a pillar of stability in the region. He informed the Emir of Qatar about the exit of Greece on August 20 from the Enhanced Supervision regime, which opens a new chapter, as well as about the investment opportunities offered by Greece.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Emir of Qatar on his country hosting the FIFA World Cup (starting on 20/11) and wished him success. The Prime Minister accepted the Emir’s invitation to visit Qatar again during the World Cup.