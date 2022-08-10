The president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, sent congratulatory letters to the president of Attica Group, Kyriakos Magiras and the managing director Spyros Paschalis, where he mentioned that Greek shipping has acquired three “new jewels” and the Argosaronic Islands three ultra-fast newbuilds of the Aero Catamaran class, which were launched on the Argosaronic lines.

As he emphasized, the Attica group with the investment of 21 million euros is essentially “paving the way for the renewal” of the coastal shipping fleet, the importance of which for the country’s island economies and tourism is of strategic importance.

In closing, the Chamber president expressed the wish that “the next orders will be built in the Greek shipbuilding units in whose revival Piraeus,” and expressed good wishes for the future of the firm and its ships.