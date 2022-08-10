The building permit for the Riviera Tower has been issued, according to an announcement by Lamda Development, thus marking the start of construction work on the emblematic Tower on the Coastal Front of Ellinikon.

The building permit for the tallest building in Greece (its total height is approximately 200 meters) was a particularly complex process, as a large number of special approvals were required (such as from the Civil Aviation Service, the Central Council of Architecture, the Fire Brigade Headquarters, etc.) and required more than 1,900 blueprints, according to Lamda Development.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy and the General Secretariat of Spatial Planning and Urban Environment, the Ministry of Development, the Greek Office, the Directorate of Architecture, Building Regulations and Licensing, the Technical Chamber of Greece, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection with the Fire Brigade Headquarters, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the General Secretariat of Infrastructure, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator participated in this process .

Architectural design

The architectural design has been done by the international architectural office of “Foster+Partners” in collaboration with the “Alexandros N. Tombazis SA”.

Accordingly, the static and electromechanical studies have been prepared by Buro Happold based in London, with the assistance of local partners, “DETA CONSULTING ENGINEERS” for statics and “TEKEM SA.” for electromechanical studies. The design of the landscape has been prepared by the company “DOXIADIS PLUS”.

Commenting on the issuance of the Riviera Tower building permit, the permit CEO of Lamda Development, Odysseas Athanasiou thanked all the services of the Greek State and stressed that the Riviera Tower is another important step towards the rapid completion of the first phase of Ellinikon.