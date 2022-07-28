Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, in an interview on Thursday with Skai radio, referred to efforts made in order to extend the operation of direct flights from the US to “Eleftherios Venizelos” international airport in Athens until the end of 2022.

He also underlined that the primary goal he set for extending the tourist season seems to have been achieved.

The minister also referred to the decisive role for Greek tourism played this year by the fact that “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport did not experience the same delays as other European airports.

“We hope that the tourist season will continue until December 2022,” Kikilias said, adding that tourism is the country’s “heavy industry” as it supports primary production and Greek products, the commercial world and small and medium-sized family businesses.

The Minister also referred to the invitation he made to northern European pensioners to visit Greece in the winter, saying that since they are being faced with potential energy rationing and high energy prices it may be worth it to just head to Greece and live more economically by wintering in a warmer country whih will not be faced with energy inadequacy.